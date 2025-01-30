Payments statistics: first half of 2024

30 January 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published statistics on non-cash payments for the first half of 2024.[2] The statistics comprise indicators on access to and use of payment services, payment cards and terminals by the public, as well as volumes and values of transactions processed through retail and large-value payment systems. This press release focuses on developments in the euro area as a whole, although statistics are also published for all euro area countries as well as non-euro area reporting countries. EU and euro area aggregates are also published.[3]

Payment services[4]

In the first half of 2024, the total number of non-cash payment transactions[5] in the euro area increased by 7.4% to 72.1 billion compared with the first half of 2023, while the corresponding total value increased by 1.9% to €113.5 trillion. Card payments accounted for 56% of the total number of transactions, while credit transfers accounted for 22%, direct debits for 15% and e-money payments for 6%. The remaining 1% comprised cheques, money remittances and other payment services (see annex, Table 1).

Chart 1 Use of the main payment services in the euro area (number of transactions in billions, graph on the right-hand-side refers to half-yearly data) Source: ECB.

Note: Data have been partially estimated for periods prior to 2010, as methodological changes were implemented in those years and some data are not directly available. The historical estimations done by the ECB ensure comparability of figures over the entire period. Statistics were also collected for cheques, money remittances and other payment services which together accounted for 1% of the total number of non-cash euro area payment transactions in the first half of 2024.

Card payments

In the first half of 2024 the number of card payments within the euro area increased by 10.3% to 40.1 billion compared with the first half of 2023. The corresponding total value of card payments rose by 7.0% to €1.5 trillion, reflecting an average value of around €39 per transaction. The split in the share of remote and non-remote[6] transactions in the total number of card payments was 18% to 82%, while the split in terms of value was 28% to 72%. The number of contactless card payments initiated at a physical electronic funds transfer point of sale terminal increased by 13.2% to 25.8 billion compared with the first half of 2023, with the corresponding total value rising by 13.1% to €0.7 trillion. As a result, their share in the total number of non-remote card payments accounted for 79%, while the corresponding share in terms of value was 62%. At the national level, Lithuania continued to have the largest share of card payments as a percentage of the total number of non-cash payments in the first half of 2024, at around 78% (see annex, Table 2).

Credit transfers[7]

In the first half of 2024 the number of credit transfers within the euro area increased by 7.7% to 15.7 billion compared with the first half of 2023, while the corresponding total value increased by 1.7% to €105.2 trillion. As higher-value payments are usually made by credit transfer[8], they accounted for 93% of the total value of non-cash payments. The ratio of transactions initiated electronically to those initiated using paper forms was around 16 to 1, while in terms of value the ratio was around 12 to 1. At the national level, Latvia had the largest share of credit transfers as a percentage of the total number of non-cash payments in the first half of 2024, at around 37% (see annex, Table 2).

Direct debits

In the first half of 2024 the number of direct debits within the euro area increased by 2.7% to 11.0 billion compared with the first half of 2023, and the corresponding total value rose by 5.8% to €5.3 trillion. Of the total number of direct debits, those with an electronic mandate accounted for 12% whereas those with consent given in other forms accounted for 88%, while in terms of value the split was 13% to 87%. At the national level, Germany continued to have the largest share of direct debits as a percentage of the total number of non-cash payments in the first half of 2024, at around 32% (see annex, Table 2).

E-money payments

In the first half of 2024 the number of e-money payment transactions within the euro area declined by 2.7% to 4.2 billion compared with the first half of 2023, while the corresponding value rose by 6.6% to €0.3 trillion. Of the total number of e-money payment transactions, those made with e-money accounts accounted for 91% whereas those made with cards on which e-money can be stored accounted for 9%, while in terms of value the split was 88% to 12%.

Cards and accepting devices

At the end of the first half of 2024 the number of cards with a payment function[9] had increased by 4.4% to 720.6 million compared with the number at the end of the first half of 2023. With a total euro area population of around 352 million, this implies an average of two payment cards per euro area inhabitant.

At the end of the first half of 2024 the total number of automated teller machines (ATMs) in the euro area had decreased by 3.0% to around 260.9 thousand compared with the number at the end of the first half of 2023. Of these, 30% accepted contactless transactions.

At the end of the first half of 2024 the total number of point of sale (POS) terminals had increased by 10.1% to around 20.8 million[10] compared with the corresponding number at the end of the first half of 2023. Of these terminals, 86% accepted contactless transactions.

Payment systems[11]

Retail payment systems

Retail payment systems located in the euro area handle mainly payments that are made by individuals and businesses, with a relatively low value and high volume overall.

In the first half of 2024, 34 retail payment systems within the euro area processed around 52.1 billion transactions with a combined value of €25.1 trillion. Instant credit transfers accounted for 15% of the total number and for 4% of the total value of credit transfer transactions processed by euro area retail payment systems.

Retail payment systems located in the euro area differ significantly in terms of type, size and geographical scope of transactions they process. The three largest systems (MCMS[12], STEP2-T[13] and CORE in France) processed 64% of the volume and 62% of the value of all transactions processed by the retail payment systems located in the euro area in the first half of 2024.

Chart 2 Main retail payment systems located in the euro area, values and numbers of transactions processed in the first half of 2024 (value of transactions in EUR trillions and number of transactions in billions) Source: ECB.

Large-value payment systems

Large-value payment systems are designed primarily to process large-value and/or high-priority payments made between system participants for their own account or on behalf of their customers.

In the first half of 2024, large-value payment systems located in the euro area settled 72.0 million payments with a total value of €222.5 trillion in euro payments, with T2 and EURO1/STEP1 being the two main systems.[14]

Chart 3 Main large-value payment systems located in the euro area, values and numbers of transactions processed in the first half of 2024 (value of transactions in EUR trillions and number of transactions in millions) Source: ECB.

Notes: