Global Air Freight Market Expands as E-Commerce and Cross-Border Trade Drive Growth
The expansion of the global economy, changing consumer preferences, and technical improvements have all contributed to a sharp increase in air freight
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air freight industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increasing international trade, evolving consumer preferences, and advancements in logistics technology. As demand for fast and efficient shipping continues to rise, the market is set to witness significant expansion in the coming years.
Cross-Border Trade Accelerates Market Growth
Cross-border trade remains a key driver of air freight market growth. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SBI) in China, for example, recorded a 101% increase in international e-commerce shipments from January to July 2023. This surge followed the addition of freighter flights, with more growth expected in the coming months. Airlines such as YunExpress and Central Airlines have also increased their cargo capacities, doubling weekly flights between Shenzhen and Paris to meet rising demand.
Additionally, advancements in digital air cargo platforms have streamlined operations for logistics companies, allowing them to book international shipments more efficiently. Innovations like these eliminate time-consuming processes, helping companies adapt to the fast-paced global trade environment.
E-Commerce Continues to Drive Market Expansion
E-commerce remains a major growth engine for air freight transport. The rise in online shopping has led to increased demand for quick deliveries, positioning air cargo as a preferred choice for retailers. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), e-commerce accounted for 15% of all air freight volumes in 2019, and this figure is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
With cross-border e-commerce expanding, the need for efficient supply chains and express shipping is more critical than ever. Companies are optimizing their logistics strategies to meet customer expectations for faster delivery times, further boosting the air freight sector.
Challenges in the Air Freight Industry
Despite the strong growth potential, high transportation costs pose a challenge to the market. Air freight pricing is influenced by factors such as weight, volume, fuel surcharges, terminal handling fees, and customs duties. The fluctuating cost of aviation fuel also adds to operational expenses, which may impact market growth in the long run.
However, industry players are implementing cost-efficient strategies and innovative solutions to optimize supply chains and enhance efficiency, helping to mitigate these challenges.
Market Segmentation Insights
Among the different services within air freight transport, the freight segment generated the highest revenue in 2023. While air freight is often more expensive than other transportation modes, its ability to provide just-in-time deliveries for high-value goods, perishables, and chemicals has driven demand.
Air Freight Transport Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The growth of e-commerce, more international trade, and the need for quicker product delivery are all driving the air freight transport market. This market serves sectors where dependability and speed are essential, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and perishables. FedEx, UPS, DHL, and Emirates SkyCargo are important participants; they all provide real-time tracking, temperature-controlled services for sensitive cargo, and integrated logistics solutions.
In order to maximise fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the competitive landscape places a strong emphasis on route expansion, sustainability efforts, and cutting-edge technology. Businesses are increasing capacity, strengthening digital capabilities, and creating robust supply chains in response to the growing demand for expedited shipping in order to satisfy changing consumer demands.
In December 2023, Aerovision Technology Limited, ATL, and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited agreed to install ATL's unique intelligent cargo temperature sensing technology in suitable areas within HACTL's SuperTerminal 1.
This will further improve the safety and dependability of cargo inspections to handle the growing amount of hazardous air cargo and reduce the risk of fire.
Some of the key companies in the global Air Freight Transport market include:
Air France-KLM S.A.
AirFreight.com
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
DHL International GmbH
DIMOTRANS Group
DSV
FedEx
GEODIS.
Air Freight Transport Market Latest Industry Updates
In October 2023, Cargo First, the air freight company at Bournemouth Airport, inked a new cargo development deal that doubles the capacity between China and Bournemouth. European Cargo, a Bournemouth-based company, uses its fleet of 76-ton A-340 all-cargo freighters to perform the service.
In May 2023, FedEx introduced FedEx Sustainability Insights to track emissions from its customers. This cloud-based engine estimates CO2e emissions for FedEx.com accounts and individual tracking numbers using near-real-time FedEx network data.
Air Freight Transport Market Segmentation Analysis
