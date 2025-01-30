Smoke Evacuation System Market Expected to Reach USD 309.1 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

Smoke Evacuation System Market

Driven by increased surgical procedures, rising medical tourism and new innovations, the smoke evacuation system market is set to experience substantial growth,

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global smoke evacuation system market , valued at USD 171.8 million in 2023, is expected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 309.1 million by 2032. This growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rising Surgical Procedures and Technological Innovations Propel Growth in the Smoke Evacuation System MarketIncreasing number of electrosurgical procedures, advancement in medical technology and growing awareness about better surgical conditions are the factors driving the smoke evacuation system market during the forecast period. According to the JAMA Network Open journal, over 13 million surgeries occurred in the United States between 2019 and 2021 and the increased demand for breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and liposuction is expected to boost the market growth. While laparoscopic surgeries do not currently require the use of smoke evacuation systems, they are becoming more common because they enhance the surgical field during procedures, limiting the amount of smoke plumes produced. Technological innovations such as the EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system from Palliare — the first single-use insufflator cleared by the US FDA — demonstrate the industry's evolution toward safer and more efficient options, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and surging medical tourism.Get a Free Sample Report of Smoke Evacuation System Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4575 Key Players in Smoke Evacuation System Market• Medtronic (PlumeSafe Smoke Evacuator)• Stryker (Neptune Smoke Evacuation System)• Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (ERBE VIO Smoke Evacuation System)• Steris (STERIS SAFE-DROP Smoke Evacuation System)• Olympus Corporation (USG-400 Smoke Evacuation System)• Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Symmetry Surgical Smoke Evacuation Pencils)• CONMED Corporation (ClearView Smoke Evacuation System)• Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (MegaVac Plus Smoke Evacuation Pencil)• Zimmer Biomet (Zimmer ATS Smoke Evacuation System)• KLS Martin Group (MarVac Smoke Evacuator)• I.C Medical (Crystal Vision Smoke Evacuation System)• Utah Medical Products Inc (Filtravac Smoke Evacuation System)• Pall Corporation (PlumeSafe Turbo Smoke Evacuation System)• Ecolab (ViroVac Surgical Smoke Evacuation System)• Deroyal (Deroyal ClearView Smoke Evacuation Tubing) and others.Segment AnalysisBy ProductAccessories segment dominated the market accounted for the largest market share of 39.6% in 2023. Therefore, they are essential for detecting smoke alongside with activating fans to evacuate smoke from the reach of personnel where the surgery is taking place. Further, based on types, stationary systems and portable systems are the sub-segments of this segment which are important for surgical systems in modern times.Smoke Evacuation Filters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to the necessity of these filters in removing the byproducts of smoke produced during laser and electrosurgical procedures. These filters are crucial for cauterizing vessels and vaporizing blood, tissue and fluids. This segment is further grown by sub-categories filters like ULPA filters, charcoal filters, in-line filters, and pre-filters. ULPA filter, for instance, acts as a major factor on account of their extraordinary proficiency in trapping particles as tiny as 120 nanometers, which makes it essential for surgical precision and protection.By ApplicationIn 2023, laparoscopic surgeries dominated the market and generated the highest market share at 36.9%, attributed to the growing number of laparoscopic procedures. The negative effect of smoke on both patients and healthcare workers shows the need for smoke evacuation in this segment, as reported in AHA Journals, more than 2 million laparoscopic surgeries are done every year in the U.S.The medical aesthetic surgeries segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the number of aesthetic procedures performed and growing awareness among patients about cosmetic enhancement drive this growth. According to a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, about USD 16.7 billion were spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020, demonstrating the growing market and far-reaching scope of this segment.Need any customization research on Smoke Evacuation System Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4575 Smoke Evacuation System Market SegmentationBy Product• Smoke Evacuating Systems- Stationary Systems- Portable Systems• Smoke Evacuation Filters- Ultra-Low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filters- Charcoal Filters- In-Line Filters- Pre-Filters• Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands• Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)• Smoke Evacuation Tubings• AccessoriesBy Application• Laparoscopic Surgeries• Orthopedic• Medical Aesthetic Surgeries• OthersBy End-use• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)• Cosmetic Surgery Centers• Dental Clinics• Veterinary Healthcare ProvidersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the smoke evacuation systems market in the year 2023, and accounted for 39.4% market share. The dominance is mainly due to the number of aesthetic procedures, like laser liposuction, generating smoke plumes during therapies. Moreover, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and high number of advanced healthcare infrastructure is supporting growth of the market in North America.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This exponential growth can be attributed to the rising investments in research and development, key players commercializing their merchandise at competitive price points and development in the healthcare infrastructure. Increased surgical procedures in the region will also facilitate the market growth of smoke evacuation systems.Recent Developments• In June 2023, CONMED Corporation unveiled its ClearView Ultra Smoke Evacuation System, designed to offer superior filtration and smoke removal during surgical procedures.• In April 2023, Stryker introduced the Neptune 3 Smoke Evacuator, expanding its range of integrated surgical solutions aimed at enhancing safety in operating rooms.Buy Full Research Report on Smoke Evacuation System Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4575 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product8. Smoke Evacuation System Market by Application9. Smoke Evacuation System Market by End-use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4575 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.