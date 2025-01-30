Passenger Information System Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Smart Transportation
The market growth is expected to be driven by growing demand for real-time updates and seamless communication, as passengers today expect accurate
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Passenger Information System market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 32.4 billion in 2024 to USD 84.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.20%. The Passenger Information System (PIS) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing urbanization, advancements in technology, and rising passenger expectations for real-time travel updates. With governments worldwide investing in smart city initiatives, the demand for modernized public transportation solutions is on the rise, making PIS an essential component for enhancing commuter experience and operational efficiency.
Market Growth Driven by Real-Time Information Demand
As commuters seek accurate travel details, the adoption of Passenger Information Systems is accelerating. These systems provide real-time updates on schedules, delays, and route changes, improving passenger satisfaction and transportation efficiency. A report by the World Bank Group highlights that real-time passenger information on transit routes in major cities like Chicago and New York led to a 2% increase in daily ridership, generating over $5 million in additional fare revenue annually.
Furthermore, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics is making PIS more efficient and user-friendly. These innovations enable data-driven decision-making, helping transport authorities optimize routes and improve overall passenger experience.
Smart City Initiatives and Government Investments Fuel Market Expansion
Governments worldwide are prioritizing transportation modernization as part of broader smart city initiatives. For instance, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced an Automated Passenger Counting (APC) system to curb fare evasion and optimize bus deployment. Similarly, in India, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is integrating real-time bus tracking to enhance commuter convenience.
With urban populations increasing rapidly, cities are under pressure to develop efficient public transport networks. According to the United Nations, nearly 60% of the world’s population is expected to reside in urban areas by 2050, further driving the need for intelligent transportation solutions like PIS.
Challenges: Cost Constraints and Maintenance Requirements
Despite its advantages, the high cost of implementing and maintaining Passenger Information Systems remains a key challenge. Infrastructure investments, hardware installations, and continuous software updates contribute to financial burdens for transport agencies. Maintenance costs, including system monitoring and upgrades, further impact affordability, particularly in price-sensitive markets.
Market Segmentation Insights: Railways Leading, Roadways Growing Rapidly
The PIS market is segmented by transportation mode, including railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. The railway sector currently holds the largest market share, as PIS enhances safety through emergency notifications and real-time updates, improving overall passenger experience. Additionally, modern PIS designs cater to accessibility needs, ensuring critical travel information is available to all passengers, including those with disabilities.
Meanwhile, the roadway segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing urban congestion and commuter reliance on public transportation are driving demand for real-time traffic updates and alternative route suggestions, making PIS a vital solution for enhancing road travel efficiency.
Passenger Information System Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
Acapela Group, Advantech Co., Ltd., Alstom SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others are the major companies in the passenger information system market. Market players are concentrating on developing innovative passenger information systems to improve the consumer experience. As a result, leading companies are adopting various strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as forming partnerships with other major firms.
In April 2024, Alstom SA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TiB (Tag i Bergslagen) to enhance railway technologies. This two-year partnership aims to upgrade the passenger information system and develop other innovative solutions for the railway sector.
Some of the key companies in the global Passenger Information System market include:
Advantech Co., Ltd,
Alstom SA
Wabtec Corporation
Cisco Systems
Cubic Corporation
Siemens AG
Hitachi Ltd
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Mitbushi Electric Corportaio
Televic
ST Engineering Ltd
Indra
Medha Sevo Drives
Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd
Dsyten
Leunetta
R2p Group
Icon Multimedia
Passio Technologies
Teleste
Lancom D.O.O
Passenger Information System Latest Industry Updates
In October 2024, Wabtec announced a partnership with Siemens Mobility to supply passenger information systems for Munich's S-Bahn trains. This multi-million-euro agreement aims to improve the passenger experience by integrating real-time information and advanced technology into 90 new trains.
In February 2024, Toshiba announced significant investments aimed at expanding its portfolio of passenger information display systems. The focus of this expansion is on real-time displays that integrate both audio and visual communication. These systems play a key role in modernizing transportation infrastructure, particularly in the rail and metro sectors, by providing passengers with timely and efficient updates.
Passenger Information System Market Segmentation Analysis
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Solution
Display Systems
Announcement Systems
Emergency Communication Systems
Mobile Applications
Infotainment Systems
Video Surveillance System
Other Solutions
Services
Consulting
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Announcement Systems
Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
On-Board
In-Station
Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)
Railways
Trains
Trams
Roadways
Airways and Waterways
Regional Outlook Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
