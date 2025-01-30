Submit Release
Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Record segment operating margin, EPS and YTD cash flow from operations

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales were $4.7 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
  • Net income was $949 million, an increase of 39%, or $853 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • EPS were $7.25, an increase of 39%, or $6.53 adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • Segment operating margin was 22.1%, an increase of 100 bps, or 25.6% adjusted, an increase of 110 bps
  • YTD cash flow from operations increased 24% to $1.7 billion, or 17.4% of sales

“Our performance this quarter reflects our focus on operational excellence and the strength of our balanced portfolio,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered record segment operating margin across all businesses, record earnings per share and year-to-date cash flow from operations. Strong cash flow from operations coupled with proceeds from previously announced divestitures allowed us to substantially reduce debt by $1.1 billion this quarter. We are encouraged to see industrial orders turn positive mainly in our longer-cycle businesses. Looking ahead, we have updated our outlook for fiscal year 2025 to reflect stronger Aerospace growth, currency headwinds and a continued delay in the expected industrial recovery. Our strong cash generation creates capital deployment optionality, and we remain committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:

  • Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of (2%) to 1%, with organic sales growth of approximately 2%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (1.0%)
  • Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.8% on an adjusted basis
  • EPS of $24.46 to $25.06, or $26.40 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses              
$ in mm FY25 Q2   FY24 Q2   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 1,928     $ 2,110       -8.6 %     -5.0 %
Segment Operating Income $ 427     $ 462       -7.6 %    
Segment Operating Margin   22.1 %     21.9 %   20 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 473     $ 510       -7.2 %    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   24.6 %     24.2 %   40 bps    
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Continued softness in transportation and off-highway markets
  • Delayed industrial recovery
International Businesses      
$ in mm FY25 Q2   FY24 Q2   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 1,325     $ 1,404       -5.7 %     -3.0 %
Segment Operating Income $ 284     $ 290       -2.2 %        
Segment Operating Margin   21.4 %     20.7 %   70 bps        
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 320     $ 323       -1.2 %        
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   24.1 %     23.0 %   110 bps        
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Broad-based softness continued in Europe
  • Gradual recovery continued in Asia

Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY25 Q2   FY24 Q2   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 1,490     $ 1,306       14.0 %     14.0 %
Segment Operating Income $ 338     $ 263       28.5 %    
Segment Operating Margin   22.7 %     20.1 %   260 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 420     $ 347       21.2 %    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   28.2 %     26.5 %   170 bps    
  • Achieved record sales and adjusted segment operating margin
  • Achieved 14% organic sales growth
  • 20%+ aftermarket and mid-single digit OEM sales growth

Order Rates

  FY25 Q2
Parker +5 %
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +3 %
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +4 %
Aerospace Systems Segment +9 %
  • Company order rates increased across all reported businesses
  • North America orders turned positive on long-cycle strength
  • International order growth continued, led by Asia
  • Aerospace orders accelerated against a tough prior year comparison

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Contacts:  
Media: Financial Analysts:
Aidan Gormley Jeff Miller
216-896-3258 216-896-2708
aidan.gormley@parker.com jeffrey.miller@parker.com
   

Notice of Webcast
Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 second quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins; (d) adjusted operating income and segment operating income and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin and segment operating margins, adjusted operating income and segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales $ 4,742,593     $ 4,820,947     $ 9,646,577     $ 9,668,435  
Cost of sales   3,022,229       3,101,962       6,119,948       6,199,311  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   782,421       806,802       1,631,210       1,680,493  
Interest expense   100,802       129,029       213,893       263,497  
Other income, net   (328,716 )     (85,011 )     (359,517 )     (163,466 )
Income before income taxes   1,165,857       868,165       2,041,043       1,688,600  
Income taxes   217,208       186,108       393,866       355,471  
Net income   948,649       682,057       1,647,177       1,333,129  
Less: Noncontrolling interests   107       206       215       451  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 948,542     $ 681,851     $ 1,646,962     $ 1,332,678  
               
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:              
Basic earnings per share $ 7.37     $ 5.31     $ 12.80     $ 10.38  
Diluted earnings per share $ 7.25     $ 5.23     $ 12.60     $ 10.23  
               
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic   128,752,836       128,426,247       128,707,962       128,449,398  
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted   130,758,808       130,367,351       130,716,482       130,314,326  
               
               
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in dollars)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cash dividends per common share $ 1.63     $ 1.48     $ 3.26     $ 2.96  
               


RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
  As Reported           Adjusted
  December 31, 2024   Currency   Divestitures   December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment   (7.4 )%     (1.3 )%     (1.9 )%     (4.2 )%
Aerospace Systems Segment   14.0 %     %     %     14.0 %
Total   (1.6 )%     (0.9 )%     (1.4 )%     0.7 %
               
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended
  As Reported           Adjusted
  December 31, 2024   Currency   Divestitures   December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment   (5.9 )%     (0.8 )%     (1.0 )%     (4.1 )%
Aerospace Systems Segment   15.9 %     0.3 %     %     15.6 %
Total   (0.2 )%     (0.5 )%     (0.8 )%     1.1 %


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 948,542     $ 681,851     $ 1,646,962     $ 1,332,678  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense   138,126       142,027       278,247       297,547  
Business realignment charges   20,855       14,354       30,361       27,446  
Integration costs to achieve   6,893       10,014       13,304       16,420  
Gain on sale of building               (10,461 )      
Gain on divestitures   (249,748 )     (12,391 )     (249,748 )     (25,651 )
Tax effect of adjustments1   (11,437 )     (33,476 )     (45,648 )     (69,624 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 853,231     $ 802,379     $ 1,663,017     $ 1,578,816  
               


RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in dollars)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Earnings per diluted share $ 7.25     $ 5.23     $ 12.60     $ 10.23  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense   1.06       1.09       2.13       2.28  
Business realignment charges   0.16       0.11       0.23       0.21  
Integration costs to achieve   0.05       0.08       0.10       0.13  
Gain on sale of building               (0.08 )      
Gain on divestitures   (1.91 )     (0.10 )     (1.91 )     (0.20 )
Tax effect of adjustments1   (0.08 )     (0.26 )     (0.33 )     (0.53 )
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 6.53     $ 6.15     $ 12.74     $ 12.12  
               
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales              
Diversified Industrial $ 3,252,806     $ 3,514,473     $ 6,708,964     $ 7,133,001  
Aerospace Systems   1,489,787       1,306,474       2,937,613       2,535,434  
Total net sales $ 4,742,593     $ 4,820,947     $ 9,646,577     $ 9,668,435  
Segment operating income              
Diversified Industrial $ 710,562     $ 752,334     $ 1,494,108     $ 1,559,088  
Aerospace Systems   338,184       263,112       661,170       489,372  
Total segment operating income   1,048,746       1,015,446       2,155,278       2,048,460  
Corporate general and administrative expenses   56,264       49,902       105,058       105,558  
Income before interest expense and other income, net   992,482       965,544       2,050,220       1,942,902  
Interest expense   100,802       129,029       213,893       263,497  
Other income, net   (274,177 )     (31,650 )     (204,716 )     (9,195 )
Income before income taxes $ 1,165,857     $ 868,165     $ 2,041,043     $ 1,688,600  


RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diversified Industrial Segment sales $ 3,252,806     $ 3,514,473     $ 6,708,964     $ 7,133,001  
               
Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 710,562     $ 752,334     $ 1,494,108     $ 1,559,088  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   62,570       67,309       127,834       135,260  
Business realignment charges   19,343       13,285       28,243       25,924  
Integration costs to achieve   627       871       1,405       2,010  
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 793,102     $ 833,799     $ 1,651,590     $ 1,722,282  
               
Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin   21.8 %     21.4 %     22.3 %     21.9 %
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin   24.4 %     23.7 %     24.6 %     24.1 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Aerospace Systems Segment sales $ 1,489,787     $ 1,306,474     $ 2,937,613     $ 2,535,434  
               
Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 338,184     $ 263,112     $ 661,170     $ 489,372  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   75,556       74,718       150,413       162,287  
Business realignment charges   386       (123 )     394       330  
Integration costs to achieve   6,266       9,143       11,899       14,410  
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 420,392     $ 346,850     $ 823,876     $ 666,399  
               
Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin   22.7 %     20.1 %     22.5 %     19.3 %
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin   28.2 %     26.5 %     28.0 %     26.3 %
               
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total net sales $ 4,742,593     $ 4,820,947     $ 9,646,577     $ 9,668,435  
               
Total segment operating income $ 1,048,746     $ 1,015,446     $ 2,155,278     $ 2,048,460  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   138,126       142,027       278,247       297,547  
Business realignment charges   19,729       13,162       28,637       26,254  
Integration costs to achieve   6,893       10,014       13,304       16,420  
Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,213,494     $ 1,180,649     $ 2,475,466     $ 2,388,681  
               
Total segment operating margin   22.1 %     21.1 %     22.3 %     21.2 %
Adjusted total segment operating margin   25.6 %     24.5 %     25.7 %     24.7 %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET      
(Unaudited) December 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2024  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 395,507     $ 422,027  
Trade accounts receivable, net   2,445,845       2,865,546  
Non-trade and notes receivable   304,829       331,429  
Inventories   2,806,983       2,786,800  
Prepaid expenses   246,467       252,618  
Other current assets   148,831       140,204  
Total current assets   6,348,462       6,798,624  
Property, plant and equipment, net   2,800,992       2,875,668  
Deferred income taxes   87,400       92,704  
Investments and other assets   1,232,636       1,207,232  
Intangible assets, net   7,444,670       7,816,181  
Goodwill   10,357,303       10,507,433  
Total assets $ 28,271,463     $ 29,297,842  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 2,373,286     $ 3,403,065  
Accounts payable, trade   1,794,884       1,991,639  
Accrued payrolls and other compensation   420,477       581,251  
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes   364,143       354,659  
Other accrued liabilities   1,034,501       982,695  
Total current liabilities   5,987,291       7,313,309  
Long-term debt   6,667,955       7,157,034  
Pensions and other postretirement benefits   409,873       437,490  
Deferred income taxes   1,394,882       1,583,923  
Other liabilities   684,401       725,193  
Shareholders' equity   13,118,553       12,071,972  
Noncontrolling interests   8,508       8,921  
Total liabilities and equity $ 28,271,463     $ 29,297,842  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS      
  Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 1,647,177     $ 1,333,129  
Depreciation and amortization   454,869       468,165  
Stock incentive plan compensation   106,472       108,061  
Gain on sale of businesses   (250,373 )     (25,964 )
(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   (6,975 )     5,097  
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables   70,981       (42,804 )
Net change in other assets and liabilities   (405,002 )     (407,366 )
Other, net   61,584       (86,331 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,678,733       1,351,987  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (216,493 )     (204,117 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   13,259       1,360  
Proceeds from sale of businesses   622,182       74,595  
Other, net   (6,941 )     (2,954 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   412,007       (131,116 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net payments for common stock activity   (189,681 )     (136,394 )
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests         (2,883 )
Net payments for debt   (1,494,484 )     (784,847 )
Dividends paid   (420,061 )     (381,115 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,104,226 )     (1,305,239 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (13,034 )     (7,999 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (26,520 )     (92,367 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   422,027       475,182  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 395,507     $ 382,815  
       


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH  
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted net sales (2%) to 1%
Adjustments:  
Currency 1.0%
Divestitures 1.5%
Adjusted forecasted net sales 0.5% to 3.5%
   
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
   
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted segment operating margin ~ 22.7%
Adjustments:  
Business realignment charges 0.2%
Costs to achieve 0.1%
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.8%
Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin ~ 25.8%
   
 


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
   
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted earnings per diluted share $24.46 to $25.06
Adjustments:  
Business realignment charges 0.39
Costs to achieve 0.15
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 4.22
Net gain on divestitures (1.91)
Gain on sale of building (0.08)
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.83)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $26.40 to $27.00
   
   
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
   
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
               
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net sales              
Diversified Industrial:              
North America businesses $ 1,928,008     $ 2,110,203     $ 4,028,332     $ 4,340,109  
International businesses   1,324,798       1,404,270       2,680,632       2,792,892  
               
Segment operating income              
Diversified Industrial:              
North America businesses $ 426,567     $ 461,850     $ 911,130     $ 967,903  
International businesses   283,995       290,484       582,978       591,185  


RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH            
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
  As Reported               Adjusted
  December 31, 2024     Currency     Divestitures   December 31, 2024
Diversified Industrial Segment:                          
North America businesses   (8.6 )%     (0.4 )%     (3.2 )%     (5.0 )%
International businesses   (5.7 )%     (2.7 )%     %     (3.0 )%
                           
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended
    As Reported                   Adjusted  
    December 31, 2024       Currency     Divestitures     December 31, 2024  
Diversified Industrial Segment:                          
North America businesses   (7.2 )%     (0.5 )%     (1.7 )%     (5.0 )%
International businesses   (4.0 )%     (1.3 )%     %     (2.7 )%


RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diversified Industrial Segment:              
North America businesses sales $ 1,928,008     $ 2,110,203     $ 4,028,332     $ 4,340,109  
               
North America businesses operating income $ 426,567     $ 461,850     $ 911,130     $ 967,903  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   40,985       44,699       83,960       89,382  
Business realignment charges   5,444       3,250       8,888       5,834  
Integration costs to achieve   445       562       1,050       1,507  
Adjusted North America businesses operating income $ 473,441     $ 510,361     $ 1,005,028     $ 1,064,626  
               
North America businesses operating margin   22.1 %     21.9 %     22.6 %     22.3 %
Adjusted North America businesses operating margin   24.6 %     24.2 %     24.9 %     24.5 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Diversified Industrial Segment:              
International businesses sales $ 1,324,798     $ 1,404,270     $ 2,680,632     $ 2,792,892  
               
International businesses operating income $ 283,995     $ 290,484     $ 582,978     $ 591,185  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   21,585       22,610       43,874       45,878  
Business realignment charges   13,899       10,035       19,355       20,090  
Integration costs to achieve   182       309       355       503  
Adjusted International businesses operating income $ 319,661     $ 323,438     $ 646,562     $ 657,656  
               
International businesses operating margin   21.4 %     20.7 %     21.7 %     21.2 %
Adjusted International businesses operating margin   24.1 %     23.0 %     24.1 %     23.5 %

Primary Logo

