Yummiland™ Brings Back Num Noms™ in New Body Scents for Kid-Friendly, Cosmetic Fun

Latest Expansion of the Yummiland Doll Collection Adds DIY Body Scents to its Lip Gloss and Lip Balm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA) –one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world – is bringing kid-friendly fun with its new DIY, scented collection Yummiland™ Num Noms™ Body Scents to 2025. Its newest fashion doll brand, Yummiland, launched just last year and includes small dolls with DIY lip gloss and large dolls with DIY lip balm.

Featuring a blind unboxing component, Num Noms are the adorable sidekicks to the Yummiland dolls, set in the Yummis’ incredible, edible city full of lip gloss superpowers, as seen in the YouTube animated series. These kid-friendly, scented characters, like Sugarcloud™, Pearl™, and Berryswirl™, function as mini perfume rollers with sweet signature scents that kids mix and make themselves – and they won’t know which one they’ll get until they open it!

“Building upon the surprise unboxing that many MGA brands are known for, Yummiland is introducing surprise scented characters to create a new touchpoint for the brand,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer of MGA Entertainment. “Yummiland dolls have soared in popularity since their launch at VidCon last year, with their adorable proportions, creative fashions, and DIY lip gloss fueling the collector craze. Num Noms Body Scents are a natural extension within our cosmetic collection. Where will Yummiland go next?”

Available now, there are 10 surprise Yummiland Num Noms Body Scents to collect. Num Noms make the perfect addition to any Yummiland collection, and with signature scents like birthday cake, passion fruit, and vanilla raspberry, kids will fall in love with these quirky, cosmetic characters. The play pattern includes mixing the included perfume base with each Num Nom’s unique scent, popping on the rollerball, and using the included keychain to take your special scent on-the-go.

Yummiland Num Noms are available at all major retailers in the U.S. including Target, Walmart and Amazon, at major retailers globally, and at The MGA Shop. To stay up to date with the latest news and content from Yummiland, visit the brand’s official website and social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram , and Facebook.

