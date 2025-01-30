AiAdvertising Launches TADA

The AI Powered Customer Acquisition Engine

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), an industry leader in AI-powered digital advertising solutions, today announced the launch of the TADA, the next generation version of its Campaign Performance Platform (CPP), featuring a proprietary platform that speeds up workflows and provides a single console that unites audience targeting, creative production, media buying and performance.





The newly released TADA platform includes several upgrades and new features focused on allowing advertisers to compress time, eliminate guesswork, predict creative, and prove performance.

TADA Features:

Audience Modeling & Persona Development

Creative production using Gen AI tools

Creative Prediction & Scoring for Optimal engagement

Media Planning, Budget allocation and Campaign pacing

Omni-Channel media buying including – Programmatic, X, META, Instagram, Influencer Channels, FAST Channels, Pinterest, YouTube and Streaming Video.

Real Time Omni-channel Performance Measurement for standard and custom KPI’s

“TADA also enables agencies and marketing teams to create brand and product specific content with the addition of Generative AI to gain deeper insights into their target audiences to more accurately predict ad effectiveness for campaign optimization,” said AiAdvertising CEO Jerry Hug. “Recent prospective clients have also been impressed with AIAD’s approach that identifies customer personas and behaviors to predict which creative will perform best. We look forward to introducing TADA to new customers as we continue to focus on positioning AiAdvertising as an innovative leader in applying AI and ML technologies to marketing and advertising solutions.

“Building on the power and of our proprietary CPP, and soliciting input from our customers TADA introduces new capabilities and features with new partner integrations consistent with our vision of building the “console of choice” for Agencies and in-house marketing teams. Now customers can take full control of the most advanced customer acquisition engine in the market utilizing AI, data science, and behavioral science with greater flexibility to manage campaigns and full transparency to real-time Omnichannel performance. We believe TADA has an enormous opportunity to fill a huge void in the market and we are excited to introduce TADA Enterprise powered by AiAdvertising,” concluded Hug.

Foor a demo of TADA please contact alyscia.zulauf@aiadvertising.com

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an AI-powered solutions leader employing the industry’s most scientifically advanced, patent-pending AI targeting process. Transforming marketing and customer experiences, allowing marketers to personify client data and scientifically target their ideal customers with hyper-personalized campaigns. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we empower brands to easily target, predict, create, scale, measure campaign performance and reduce waste. Our clients gain the intelligence they need to prove advertising’s impact on the bottom line. This means more engaging, higher-impact campaigns that drive conversions and results. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or X pages.

