Brightstar Capital Partners Acquires WW Williams, a Nationwide Provider of Mechanical Repair Services and Products

Partnership Provides Opportunity to Expand Services and Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumer, and government services and technology, announced today that it has acquired WW Williams ("Williams” or the “Company") from One Equity Partners. Williams is a provider of equipment and aftermarket parts and service for commercial trucks, dry and refrigerated trailers, diesel engines, and power generation systems. The Company's senior management team will retain an ownership stake in the business.

Founded in 1912, WW Williams is a diversified aftermarket parts and service provider to the commercial vehicle and equipment markets that operates across the US. The Company represents major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and provides a full range of industry-leading products, parts and services focused on keeping customers’ vehicles and equipment in operation and minimizing downtime. The Company operates in 23 states, with over 50 locations and more than 1,250 staff members.

"Williams has built an impressive reputation for quality service and technical expertise during its long and distinguished history," said Reidar Brekke, Partner at Brightstar. "We see significant opportunities to partner with the leadership team and accelerate Williams’ growth by expanding its offerings, continuing to support and grow its OEM relationships, executing a targeted M&A strategy, and investing in people and technology to enhance operational efficiency.”

"Williams has proudly served customers for more than 110 years and joining forces with Brightstar marks an exciting new chapter for the Company,” said John Simmons, CEO of Williams. “Brightstar’s operational expertise and experience scaling industrial businesses align perfectly with our vision for the future. We're eager to work together to expand our capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining our commitment to exceptional customer service."

"Partnering with Brightstar opens up exciting new avenues for Williams," said Bobby Bell, CFO of Williams. "We are confident that with Brightstar's support we will continue to provide differentiated services to current customers, build new customer relationships, improve our systems, and expand our business segments."

“Talented and dedicated technicians are the heart of Williams’ success,” said Larry Schmidlapp, Managing Director at Brightstar. “At Brightstar, we have extensive experience partnering with companies that rely on a skilled technician base, and we're excited to apply this knowledge to accelerate Williams' growth.”

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Brightstar. Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Milbank LLP served as legal counsel to Williams.

About WW Williams

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $5bn AUM that is focused on investing in business services, industrials, consumer, and government services and technology, where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Since its founding in 2015, Brightstar has accumulated extensive experience partnering with family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its considerable hands-on operational expertise and deep relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

Brightstar Contact:

Prosek Partners

Pro-Brightstar@Prosek.com

WW Williams Contact:

Bobby Bell

bbell@wwwilliams.com

