Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to renew its prior normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”). The Company may purchase for cancellation up to 3,502,925 common shares of the Company pursuant to the NCIB, which represents approximately 10% of the Company's public float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) as of January 20, 2025. The NCIB will commence on February 3, 2025 and will expire on the earlier of February 2, 2026, or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases. As of January 20, 2025, there were 41,950,837 common shares issued and outstanding.

The average daily trading volume for the six months ended December 31, 2024 (“ADTV”), calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX for purposes of the NCIB, was 46,979 common shares. Under the rules of the TSX, Jamieson is entitled to repurchase, during each trading day, up to 25% of the ADTV or up to 11,744 common shares (excluding any purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception in accordance with TSX rules) through the TSX.

The purchases will be made by means of open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative trading systems in Canada. The price to be paid by the Company for any such repurchased common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition or such other price as a securities regulatory authority may permit. All common shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with a designated broker, to allow for purchases of its common shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, subject to certain parameters. The ASPP constitutes an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws, has been approved by the TSX and will be implemented effective February 3, 2025.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements (“VMS”) brand. The Company’s youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s future plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, objectives, economic performance or expectations, including with respect to the NCIB and its effects on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and shareholders.

Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “believe”, “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 and under the “Risk Factors” section in the management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of the Company filed November 7, 2024 (the “MD&A”). This information is based on the Company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company’s results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See “Forward-looking Information” and “Risk Factors” within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Investor and Media Contact Information:

Jamieson Wellness

Ruth Winker

416-960-0052

rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

