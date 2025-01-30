Beam Global Expands European Sales Network with Three New Distribution Partners

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced today that it is expanding its sales network in Europe with the addition of three new business partners:

Seltis Glass Design S.R.L. for the Romanian market

for the Romanian market Evrosimovski Consulting Ltd. for the North Macedonian market

for the North Macedonian market BBA International for the Albanian market



“These distributor agreements with quality companies are an excellent continuation of our efforts to expand our selling resources across Europe,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We have existing trusted relationships with each of these companies through our Beam Europe operation, and now we are able to leverage their success and contacts to significantly increase our audience without adding to our operating costs. I’m looking forward to supporting the new customers they bring to Beam Global.”

This expansion marks a significant step into Beam Global's strategic growth into Europe, tapping further into the world's largest automotive market. Through the integration of outsourced distributors and agents, Beam Global intensifies its commitment to advancing the electrification of transportation and enhancing energy security with sustainable infrastructure solutions in Europe.

Market Overview (EUROPE)

The EU has set ambitious targets, mandating that electric vehicles account for 80% of new car sales in 2030 and 100% by 2035.

The EU electric vehicle charging station market was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2025 to 2034, to support the rapid growth of electric vehicles in Europe.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1-858-799-4583

IR@BeamForAll.com

