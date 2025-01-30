Submit Release
Connectone Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Full-year 2024 net income available to common stockholders was $67.8 million, compared to $81.0 million for the full-year 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2024 were $1.76, compared with $2.07 for the full-year 2023. Return on average assets was 0.84%, 0.70% and 0.79% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.27%, 6.93% and 8.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items, as set forth in the reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings included in the supplemental table attached hereto, was $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024, $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating return on average assets was 0.90%, 0.72% and 0.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 8.77%, 7.03% and 8.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

“I’m extremely pleased with ConnectOne’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results highlighted by a 20.5% quarter-over-quarter and an 6.2% year-over-year increase in quarterly net income available to common stockholders, significant margin expansion and growth in both loans and core deposits,” stated Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On a quarter-over-quarter basis, our loan portfolio grew by 2.0% while core deposits grew by 3.2%. The bank’s net interest margin improved by nearly 20 basis-points, benefiting from a more than 25 basis-point improvement in our cost of deposits. This improvement reflects an approximately 40% cycle-to-date beta on interest-bearing deposits and a 3.6% sequential quarterly increase in average noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Moreover, credit quality trends remain stable and, once again, tangible book value advanced despite higher longer-term interest rates.”

“As we move into 2025, we are experiencing strong operating momentum bolstered by improving industry fundamentals, favorable economic conditions, and a potentially more supportive regulatory environment. Importantly, the proposed merger with The First of Long Island Corporation is moving forward as planned. We’re well along in the merger process and anticipate the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2025.” Mr. Sorrentino added, “The strategic rationale behind this financially attractive transaction remains highly compelling, which will meaningfully enhance ConnectOne's presence on Long Island and further our position as a premier New York Metro community bank. We are equally excited about the opportunity to serve The First of Long Island’s clients and to leverage the expertise of its team, creating a significantly enhanced platform for sustained growth at ConnectOne.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded “Looking ahead, we remain focused and committed to our client-first culture and relationship banking model and are well-positioned to grow and strengthen our valuable franchise.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on March 3, 2025, to common stockholders of record on February 18, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 3, 2025 to holders of record on February 18, 2025.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $64.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 6.3%, from the third quarter of 2024, due to a 19 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 2.86% from 2.67%. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 remained essentially flat from the sequential third quarter, decreasing by $19.8 million, or 0.2%. The widening of the net interest margin was primarily due to a 27 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 3 basis-point decline in the rate earned on interest-earning assets. The interest-earning asset rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was strengthened by an increase in loan prepayment fees and recapture of nonaccrual loan interest. Excluding these aforementioned items, management estimates the net interest margin for the quarter would have been approximately 2.82%. The net interest margin, excluding any non-operating items, is expected to increase to more than 2.90% in the first quarter of 2025 as a result of further improvement in the cost of funds and the deployment of excess cash-on-hand.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $3.0 million, or 4.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a 15 basis-point widening in the net interest margin to 2.86% from 2.71%, partially offset by a $164.7 million, or 2.0%, decrease in average loans. The widening of the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 102 basis-point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, a 9 basis-point decrease in average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, and a 3 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield, partially offset by an increase in average cash balances during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.7 million decrease in net gains on equity securities, a $0.5 million decrease in BOLI income, primarily due to reduced death benefits, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $0.5 million decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.9 million decrease in net gains on equity securities, partially offset a $0.3 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income and an increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.1 million.

Noninterest expenses were $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $0.1 million decrease in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.2 million decrease in other expenses, a $0.1 million decrease in marketing and advertising expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense, partially offset by a $0.5 million charge related to a branch closing, a $0.3 million increase in professional and consulting expenses, a $0.1 million increase in merger expenses and a $0.1 million increase in information and technology communications.

The $0.7 million increase in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $0.9 million increase merger expenses, a $0.9 million increase in professional and consulting expenses, a $0.5 million increase in branch closing expenses, a $0.4 million increase in information technology and communications, a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses and a $0.1 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance of $2.1 million and $0.3 million decrease in other expenses. The $0.9 million increase in merger expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to the planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation. The $0.9 million increase in professional and consulting expenses was primarily due to increases in legal and audit accruals, as well as an increase in loan work-out expenses. The $0.5 million increase in branch closing expenses is due to the aforementioned branch closing. The $2.1 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense is due to the FDIC special assessment charge that was accrued during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 were 23%, 26% and 24%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter reflects a year-end adjustment for the effective tax rate for the full-year 2024. Our projected tax rate for 2025 is in the range of 26%-27%.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting loan growth, economic outlook and specific reserves. The provision for credit losses was $13.8 million for the full-year 2024 compared to $8.2 million for the full-year 2023. The increase in the full-year 2024 provision for credit losses when compared to the full-year 2023 was primarily due to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by a decrease in the level of general reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), was $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024, $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.58% as of December 31, 2024, 0.53% as of September 31, 2024 and 0.53% as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.69%, 0.63% and 0.63%, as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024, 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00%, 1.02%, and 0.98% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, September 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 144.3% as of December 31, 2024, 160.8% as of September 30, 2024 and 156.1% as of December 31, 2023. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.66% as of December 31, 2024, up from 2.23% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.35% as of December 31, 2023. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days was 0.04% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, down from 0.16% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.30% as of December 31, 2023. The overall credit quality metrics of the Bank’s loan portfolio remain sound, with expected levels of charge-offs, nonaccruals, delinquencies, and classified loans expected to remain within historical ranges.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.880 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $8.275 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.820 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.242 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $40.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of approximately $12.7 million and an increase in treasury stock of approximately $5.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 30, 2025 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 1691400. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025 and ending on Thursday, February 6, 2025 by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 1691400. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474: bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890: sweeks@mww.com

         
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES        
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION      
(in thousands)        
         
  December 31,   December 31,  
    2024       2023    
  (unaudited)      
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $ 57,816     $ 61,421    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   298,672       181,293    
Cash and cash equivalents   356,488       242,714    
         
Investment securities   612,847       617,162    
Equity securities   20,092       18,564    
         
Loans held-for-sale   743       -    
         
Loans receivable   8,274,810       8,345,145    
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   82,685       81,974    
Net loans receivable   8,192,125       8,263,171    
         
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   40,449       51,457    
Bank premises and equipment, net   28,447       30,779    
Accrued interest receivable   45,498       49,108    
Bank owned life insurance   243,672       237,644    
Right of use operating lease assets   14,489       12,007    
Goodwill   208,372       208,372    
Core deposit intangibles   4,639       5,874    
Other assets   111,739       118,751    
Total assets $ 9,879,600     $ 9,855,603    
         
LIABILITIES        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,422,044     $ 1,259,364    
Interest-bearing   6,398,070       6,276,838    
Total deposits   7,820,114       7,536,202    
Borrowings   688,064       933,579    
Subordinated debentures, net   79,944       79,439    
Operating lease liabilities   15,498       13,171    
Other liabilities   34,276       76,592    
Total liabilities   8,637,896       8,638,983    
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Preferred stock   110,927       110,927    
Common stock   586,946       586,946    
Additional paid-in capital   36,347       33,182    
Retained earnings   631,446       590,970    
Treasury stock   (76,116 )     (70,296 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (47,846 )     (35,109 )  
Total stockholders' equity   1,241,704       1,216,620    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,879,600     $ 9,855,603    
         


                 
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)                
                 
  Three Months Ended Year Ended  
  12/31/24   12/31/23   12/31/24   12/31/23  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans $ 118,346     $ 120,636   $ 477,859   $ 453,992    
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable   4,804       4,280     18,561     16,666    
Tax-exempt   1,109       1,166     4,503     4,641    
Dividends   959       912     4,349     3,662    
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   2,815       1,963     12,617     11,104    
Total interest income   128,033       128,957     517,889     490,065    
Interest expense                
Deposits   58,568       59,332     244,846     206,176    
Borrowings   4,754       7,803     25,706     28,783    
Total interest expense   63,322       67,135     270,552     234,959    
                 
Net interest income   64,711       61,822     247,337     255,106    
Provision for credit losses   3,500       2,700     13,800     8,200    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   61,211       59,122     233,537     246,906    
                 
Noninterest income                
Deposit, loan and other income   1,798       1,545     6,861     6,098    
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,656       1,635     7,142     6,316    
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   597       472     2,723     1,704    
Net losses (gains) on equity securities   (307 )     557     2     (117 )  
Total noninterest income   3,744       4,209     16,728     14,001    
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   22,244       22,010     90,053     88,223    
Occupancy and equipment   2,818       2,708     11,615     10,884    
FDIC insurance   1,800       3,900     7,200     8,365    
Professional and consulting   2,449       1,587     8,447     7,547    
Marketing and advertising   495       323     2,420     1,965    
Information technology and communications   4,523       4,148     17,574     14,340    
Merger expenses   863       -     1,605     -    
Branch closing expenses   477       -     477     -    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   296       348     1,235     1,438    
Other expenses   2,533       2,821     11,172     11,187    
Total noninterest expenses   38,498       37,845     151,798     143,949    
                 
Income before income tax expense   26,457       25,486     98,467     116,958    
Income tax expense   6,086       6,213     24,674     29,955    
Net income   20,371       19,273     73,793     87,003    
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509     6,036     6,036    
Net income available to common stockholders $ 18,862     $ 17,764   $ 67,757   $ 80,967    
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $ 0.49     $ 0.46   $ 1.77   $ 2.08    
Diluted   0.49       0.46     1.76     2.07    
                             


     
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.    
                       
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                     
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                     
                       
  As of    
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,    
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023      
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)    
Total assets $ 9,879,600     $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603      
Loans receivable:                      
Commercial $ 1,522,308     $ 1,505,743     $ 1,491,079     $ 1,561,063     $ 1,564,768      
Commercial real estate   3,384,319       3,261,160       3,274,941       3,333,488       3,342,603      
Multifamily   2,506,782       2,482,258       2,499,581       2,507,893       2,566,904      
Commercial construction   616,246       616,087       639,168       646,593       620,496      
Residential   249,691       250,249       256,786       254,214       256,041      
Consumer   1,136       835       945       850       1,029      
Gross loans   8,280,482       8,116,332       8,162,500       8,304,101       8,351,841      
Net deferred loan fees   (5,672 )     (4,356 )     (4,597 )     (6,144 )     (6,696 )    
Loans receivable   8,274,810       8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145      
Loans held-for-sale   743       -       435       -       -      
Total loans $ 8,275,553     $ 8,111,976     $ 8,158,338     $ 8,297,957     $ 8,345,145      
                       
Investment and equity securities $ 632,939     $ 667,112     $ 640,322     $ 638,854     $ 635,726      
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,011       213,307       213,604       213,925       214,246      
Deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,422,044     $ 1,262,568     $ 1,268,882     $ 1,290,523     $ 1,259,364      
Time deposits   2,557,200       2,614,187       2,593,165       2,623,391       2,531,371      
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,840,870       3,647,350       3,713,967       3,674,740       3,745,467      
Total deposits $ 7,820,114     $ 7,524,105     $ 7,576,014     $ 7,588,654     $ 7,536,202      
                       
Borrowings $ 688,064     $ 742,133     $ 756,144     $ 877,568     $ 933,579      
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,944       79,818       79,692       79,566       79,439      
Total stockholders' equity   1,241,704       1,239,496       1,224,227       1,216,609       1,216,620      
                       
Quarterly Average Balances                      
Total assets $ 9,653,446     $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746      
Loans receivable:                      
Commercial $ 1,487,850     $ 1,485,777     $ 1,517,446     $ 1,552,360     $ 1,510,634      
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)   5,733,188       5,752,467       5,789,498       5,890,853       5,874,854      
Commercial construction   631,022       628,740       652,227       637,993       630,468      
Residential   250,589       252,975       254,284       252,965       253,200      
Consumer   5,204       7,887       5,155       5,091       6,006      
Gross loans   8,107,853       8,127,846       8,218,610       8,339,262       8,275,162      
Net deferred loan fees   (4,727 )     (4,513 )     (5,954 )     (6,533 )     (6,894 )    
Loans receivable   8,103,126       8,123,333       8,212,656       8,332,729       8,268,268      
Loans held-for-sale   498       83       169       99       31      
Total loans $ 8,103,624     $ 8,123,416     $ 8,212,825     $ 8,332,828     $ 8,268,299      
                       
Investment and equity securities $ 653,988     $ 650,897     $ 637,551     $ 633,270     $ 602,287      
Goodwill and other intangible assets   213,205       213,502       213,813       214,133       214,472      
Deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,304,699     $ 1,259,912     $ 1,256,251     $ 1,254,201     $ 1,248,132      
Time deposits   2,478,163       2,625,329       2,587,706       2,567,767       2,495,091      
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,838,575       3,747,427       3,721,167       3,696,374       3,747,093      
Total deposits $ 7,621,437     $ 7,632,668     $ 7,565,124     $ 7,518,342     $ 7,490,316      
                       
Borrowings $ 648,300     $ 717,586     $ 787,256     $ 947,003     $ 823,123      
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)   79,862       79,735       79,609       79,483       79,356      
Total stockholders' equity   1,241,738       1,234,724       1,220,621       1,220,818       1,198,389      
                       
  Three Months Ended    
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,    
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023      
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)    
Net interest income $ 64,711     $ 60,887     $ 61,439     $ 60,300     $ 61,822      
Provision for credit losses   3,500       3,800       2,500       4,000       2,700      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   61,211       57,087       58,939       56,300       59,122      
Noninterest income                      
Deposit, loan and other income   1,798       1,817       1,654       1,592       1,545      
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,656       2,145       1,677       1,664       1,635      
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale   597       343       1,277       506       472      
Net (losses) gains on equity securities   (307 )     432       (209 )     86       557      
Total noninterest income   3,744       4,737       4,399       3,848       4,209      
Noninterest expenses                      
Salaries and employee benefits   22,244       22,957       22,721       22,131       22,010      
Occupancy and equipment   2,818       2,889       2,899       3,009       2,708      
FDIC insurance   1,800       1,800       1,800       1,800       3,900      
Professional and consulting   2,449       2,147       1,923       1,928       1,587      
Marketing and advertising   495       635       613       677       323      
Information technology and communications   4,523       4,464       4,198       4,389       4,148      
Merger expenses   863       742       -       -       -      
Branch closing expenses   477       -       -       -       -      
Amortization of core deposit intangible   296       297       321       321       348      
Other expenses   2,533       2,710       3,119       2,810       2,821      
Total noninterest expenses   38,498       38,641       37,594       37,065       37,845      
                       
Income before income tax expense   26,457       23,183       25,744       23,083       25,486      
Income tax expense   6,086       6,022       6,688       5,878       6,213      
Net income   20,371       17,161       19,056       17,205       19,273      
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509      
Net income available to common stockholders $ 18,862     $ 15,652     $ 17,547     $ 15,696     $ 17,764      
                       
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   38,519,581       38,525,484       38,448,594       38,511,747       38,651,391      
Diluted EPS $ 0.49     $ 0.41     $ 0.46     $ 0.41     $ 0.46      
                       
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:                      
Net income $ 20,371     $ 17,161     $ 19,056     $ 17,205     $ 19,273      
FDIC special assessment   -       -       -       -       2,100      
Merger expenses   863       742       -       -       -      
Branch closing expenses   477       -       -       -       -      
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   296       297       321       321       348      
Net losses (gains) on equity securities   307       (432 )     209       (86 )     (557 )    
Tax impact of adjustments   (585 )     (171 )     (149 )     (66 )     (569 )    
Operating net income $ 21,729     $ 17,597     $ 19,437     $ 17,374     $ 20,595      
Preferred dividends   1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509       1,509      
Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 20,220     $ 16,088     $ 17,928     $ 15,865     $ 19,086      
                       
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.52     $ 0.42     $ 0.47     $ 0.41     $ 0.49      
                       
Return on Assets Measures                      
Average assets $ 9,653,446     $ 9,742,853     $ 9,745,853     $ 9,860,753     $ 9,690,746      
Return on avg. assets   0.84   %   0.70   %   0.79   %   0.70   %   0.79   %  
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2)   0.90       0.72       0.80       0.71       0.84      
                       
(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.              
(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.              
                       
  Three Months Ended    
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,    
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023      
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)    
Average stockholders' equity $ 1,241,738     $ 1,234,724     $ 1,220,621     $ 1,220,818     $ 1,198,389      
Less: average preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )    
Average common equity $ 1,130,811     $ 1,123,797     $ 1,109,694     $ 1,109,891     $ 1,087,462      
Less: average intangible assets   (213,205 )     (213,502 )     (213,813 )     (214,133 )     (214,472 )    
Average tangible common equity $ 917,606     $ 910,295     $ 895,881     $ 895,758     $ 872,990      
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)   6.64   %   5.54   %   6.36   %   5.69   %   6.48   %  
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (3)   7.11       5.70       6.50       5.75       6.96      
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4)   8.27       6.93       7.98       7.15       8.18      
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5)   8.77       7.03       8.05       7.12       8.67      
                       
Efficiency Measures                      
Total noninterest expenses $ 38,498     $ 38,641     $ 37,594     $ 37,065     $ 37,845      
FDIC special assessment   -       -       -       -       (2,100 )    
Merger expenses   (863 )     (742 )     -       -       -      
Branch closing expenses   (477 )     -       -       -       -      
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (296 )     (297 )     (321 )     (321 )     (348 )    
Operating noninterest expense $ 36,862     $ 37,602     $ 37,273     $ 36,744     $ 35,397      
                       
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 65,593     $ 61,710     $ 62,255     $ 61,111     $ 62,627      
Noninterest income   3,744       4,737       4,399       3,848       4,209      
Net losses (gains) on equity securities   307       (432 )     209       (86 )     (557 )    
Operating revenue $ 69,644     $ 66,015     $ 66,863     $ 64,873     $ 66,279      
                       
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6)   52.9   %   57.0   %   55.7   %   56.6   %   53.4   %  
                       
Net Interest Margin                      
Average interest-earning assets $ 9,117,201     $ 9,206,038     $ 9,210,050     $ 9,323,291     $ 9,172,165      
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)   65,593       61,710       62,255       61,111       62,627      
Net interest margin (GAAP)   2.86   %   2.67   %   2.72   %   2.64   %   2.71   %  
                       
(3) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.        
(4) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.        
(5) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.        
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.        
                       
  As of    
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Jun. 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,    
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023      
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)    
Stockholders equity $ 1,241,704     $ 1,239,496     $ 1,224,227     $ 1,216,609     $ 1,216,620      
Less: preferred stock   (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )     (110,927 )    
Common equity $ 1,130,777     $ 1,128,569     $ 1,113,300     $ 1,105,682     $ 1,105,693      
Less: intangible assets   (213,011 )     (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )    
Tangible common equity $ 917,766     $ 915,262     $ 899,696     $ 891,757     $ 891,447      
                       
Total assets $ 9,879,600     $ 9,639,603     $ 9,723,731     $ 9,853,964     $ 9,855,603      
Less: intangible assets   (213,011 )     (213,307 )     (213,604 )     (213,925 )     (214,246 )    
Tangible assets $ 9,666,589     $ 9,426,296     $ 9,510,127     $ 9,640,039     $ 9,641,357      
                       
Common shares outstanding   38,370,317       38,368,217       38,365,069       38,333,053       38,519,770      
                       
Common equity ratio (GAAP)   11.45   %   11.71   %   11.45   %   11.22   %   11.22   %  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (7)   9.49       9.71       9.46       9.25       9.25      
                       
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                      
Leverage ratio   11.33   %   11.10   %   10.97   %   10.73   %   10.86   %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   10.97       11.07       10.90       10.70       10.62      
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.29       12.42       12.25       12.03       11.95      
Risk-based total capital ratio   14.11       14.29       14.10       13.88       13.77      
                       
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                      
Leverage ratio   11.66   %   11.43   %   11.29   %   11.10   %   11.20   %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio   12.63       12.79       12.60       12.43       12.31      
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio   12.63       12.79       12.60       12.43       12.31      
Risk-based total capital ratio   13.60       13.77       13.58       13.41       13.28      
                       
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.47     $ 29.41     $ 29.02     $ 28.84     $ 28.70      
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)   23.92       23.85       23.45       23.26       23.14      
                       
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                      
Charge-offs $ 3,363     $ 3,559     $ 3,595     $ 3,185     $ 8,960      
Recoveries   (29 )     (53 )     (324 )     (23 )     -      
Net loan charge-offs $ 3,334     $ 3,506     $ 3,271     $ 3,162     $ 8,960      
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)   0.16   %   0.17   %   0.16   %   0.15   %   0.43   %  
                       
Asset Quality                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 57,310     $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524      
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -      
Nonperforming assets $ 57,310     $ 51,300     $ 46,026     $ 47,438     $ 52,524      
                       
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 82,685     $ 82,494     $ 82,077     $ 82,869     $ 81,974      
Loans receivable   8,274,810       8,111,976       8,157,903       8,297,957       8,345,145      
                       
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable   0.69   %   0.63   %   0.56   %   0.57   %   0.63   %  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   0.58       0.53       0.47       0.48       0.53      
ACL as a % of loans receivable   1.00       1.02       1.01       1.00       0.98      
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans   144.3       160.8       178.3       174.7       156.1      
                       
(7) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets                
(8) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end                
                       


                               
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.                              
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                              
(dollars in thousands)                                
                                     
        For the Quarter Ended    
        December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
        Average         Average         Average        
Interest-earning assets:   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)   Balance Interest Rate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 736,131   $ 6,207   3.35 %   $ 736,946   $ 6,157   3.32 %   $ 723,433   $ 5,757   3.16 %  
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)   8,103,624     118,934   5.84       8,123,416     119,805   5.87       8,268,299     121,130   5.81    
Federal funds sold and interest-                              
bearing deposits with banks   238,957     2,815   4.69       304,009     4,056   5.31       134,168     1,963   5.80    
Restricted investment in bank stock   38,489     959   9.91       41,667     1,048   10.01       46,265     912   7.82    
Total interest-earning assets   9,117,201     128,915   5.63       9,206,038     131,066   5.66       9,172,165     129,762   5.61    
Allowance for credit losses   (83,938 )           (83,355 )           (88,861 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     620,183             620,170             607,442          
Total assets     $ 9,653,446           $ 9,742,853           $ 9,690,746          
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Time deposits     $ 2,478,163     27,374   4.39     $ 2,625,329     30,245   4.58     $ 2,495,091     26,486   4.21    
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,838,575     31,194   3.23       3,747,427     33,540   3.56       3,747,093     32,846   3.48    
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,316,738     58,568   3.69       6,372,756     63,785   3.98       6,242,184     59,332   3.77    
                                     
Borrowings       648,300     3,430   2.10       717,586     4,239   2.35       823,123     6,467   3.12    
Subordinated debentures, net   79,862     1,305   6.50       79,735     1,312   6.55       79,356     1,313   6.56    
Finance lease       1,280     19   5.91       1,349     20   5.90       1,546     23   5.90    
Total interest-bearing liabilities   7,046,180     63,322   3.58       7,171,426     69,356   3.85       7,146,209     67,135   3.73    
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   1,304,699             1,259,912             1,248,132          
Other liabilities       60,829             76,791             98,016          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,365,528             1,336,703             1,346,148          
Stockholders' equity     1,241,738             1,234,724             1,198,389          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,653,446           $ 9,742,853           $ 9,690,746          
                                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     65,593             61,710             62,627        
Net interest spread (5)       2.05 %       1.82 %       1.89 %  
                                     
Net interest margin (6)       2.86 %       2.67 %       2.71 %  
                                     
Tax equivalent adjustment       (882 )           (823 )           (805 )      
Net interest income     $ 64,711           $ 60,887           $ 61,822        
                                     
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.              
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.              
(3) Includes loan fee income.              
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.              
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.              
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.               
(7) Rates are annualized.              
                                     

