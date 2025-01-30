Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share payable on February 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2025. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and the first quarter of 2024.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson  and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

