Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share payable on February 19, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2025. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and the first quarter of 2024.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact: Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Charles S. Cullum, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer Sandy Spring Bancorp 17801 Georgia Avenue Olney, Maryland 20832 1-800-399-5919 E-mail: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com CCullum@sandyspringbank.com Website: www.sandyspringbank.com Media Contact: Amber Washington, Senior Vice President 301.774.6400 x5697 awashington@sandyspringbank.com

