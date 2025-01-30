Global Sample Preparation Market Set For 9.4% Growth, Reaching $13.92 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025

The sample preparation market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.13 billion in 2024 to $9.72 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as advancements in life sciences research and diagnostics, drug discovery and development, clinical and molecular diagnostics, increased funding from academic and government sectors, and the expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

How Big Is the Global Sample Preparation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sample preparation market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $13.92 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth during this period can be driven by factors such as automation in high-throughput sample preparation, advancements in sample preparation for single-cell analysis, liquid biopsy techniques, the rise of point-of-care and at-home testing, expanding research initiatives in emerging markets, and the implementation of AI-driven sample preparation protocols.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Sample Preparation Market?

The growth of R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to fuel the expansion of the sample preparation market in the future. While various advanced analytical instruments have been used for pharmaceutical analyses, sample preparation remains necessary to extract and isolate the analytes of interest from complex matrices, as many analytical instruments cannot directly handle these matrices. The continued advancement of sample preparation techniques is essential in pharmaceutical analysis, aiming to isolate and purify the analyte from these intricate matrices.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Sample Preparation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Sample Preparation Market Size?

Companies in the sample preparation industry are progressively creating automated sample preparation systems. These systems utilize robotics to handle liquids like reagents and specimen samples, preparing them for analysis and testing. They are integrated with software and spectrometric instruments to facilitate seamless sample analysis.

How Is the Global Sample Preparation Market Segmented?

The sample preparation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sample Preparation Instruments, Consumables, Sample Preparation Kit

2) By Application: Proteomics, Genomics, Epigenomics, Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Molecular Diagnostics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sample Preparation Instruments: Automated Workstations, Extraction Systems, liquid handling systems, Homogenizers

2) By Consumables: Reagents, Tubes, Plates, Filters, Columns

3) By Sample Preparation Kit: DNA Or RNA Extraction Kits, Protein Isolation Kits, Cell Fractionation Kits, PCR Cleanup Kits

The Leading Region in the Sample Preparation Market is:

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the sample preparation market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The sample preparation market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Sample Preparation Market?

Sample preparation is a method used to transform biological and chemical substances into a format suitable for direct analysis by instruments. This process ensures the samples' integrity and quality, enabling precise and dependable results in different analytical techniques.

