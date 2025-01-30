Innovative Roofing Solutions Drive Roofing Tiles Market Growth

Emergen Research Logo

The growing popularity of solar roofing tiles is significantly impacting the roofing tiles market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roofing tiles market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 13251.5 million in 2024 to USD 22388.1 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The roofing tiles market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by an increased awareness of aesthetic and functional advancements in both residential and commercial buildings. This growing focus on comfort, cooling, and insulation has encouraged manufacturers to invest in new projects, boosting market growth.

Key Acquisition Strengthens Market Presence In December 2022, Wienerberger AG made a strategic move by acquiring Terral's business operations in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the US for USD 650 million. This acquisition is set to enhance Wienerberger's presence in Europe's roofing solutions market.

Rising Popularity of Solar Roofing Tiles The market for roofing tiles is being significantly impacted by the increasing popularity of solar roofing tiles. These innovative tiles, which integrate solar panels directly into the roof, provide both energy generation and aesthetic appeal. As sustainability becomes a priority for homeowners and businesses, the demand for eco-friendly building materials continues to rise.

In March 2024, a groundbreaking solar roof tile was launched in collaboration with the UK construction materials group Breedon. The Breedon Generon tiles combine a 3.2mm monocrystalline tempered glass PV cell with Breedon Elite concrete roof tiles, offering a seamless and sustainable roofing solution.

Market Drivers: Advanced and Energy-Efficient Materials Manufacturers are shifting towards composite materials such as fibreglass, solar, recycled plastics, and synthetic resins to produce lightweight, durable, and long-lasting roofing products. These advanced materials are designed to withstand harsh weather, impact, and UV exposure, outperforming traditional clay or concrete roof materials.

Energy-efficient roofing tiles are also engineered to deflect solar heat, reducing the need for cooling and resulting in energy savings. Reflective coatings and cool roof technologies further mitigate the urban heat island effect, promoting energy conservation in buildings.

Market Challenges: High Upfront Costs Despite the benefits, high upfront investment remains a significant challenge for the roofing tiles market. Tile roofing, including ceramic, concrete, and clay tiles, involves substantial initial costs for materials and installation. The need for reinforced structural support due to the heavier weight of tiles adds to the expense, making consumers price-sensitive and limiting adoption in emerging markets.

Additionally, supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, and trade regulation shifts result in unpredictable cost fluctuations. These factors impact manufacturers' profitability and lead to increased prices for consumers, complicating efforts to maintain competitive pricing and consistent product quality.

Segment Insights: Concrete and Clay Tiles Lead the Way The roofing tiles market is segmented into clay tiles, concrete tiles, and other types. Concrete tiles are expected to drive the majority of the market share due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and aesthetic appeal. Increasing construction activities in residential and commercial sectors fuel demand for these tiles, which offer longevity and resistance to harsh weather conditions. Their energy efficiency and insulation properties also appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Clay tiles are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by awareness of their environmental benefits, such as reduced carbon footprint and recyclability. Known for their durability, thermal insulation, and aesthetic appeal, clay tiles are increasingly preferred in sustainable construction projects.

Roofing Tiles Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the roofing tiles market are Crown Roof Tiles, Eagle Roofing Products, Fornace Laterizi Vardanega Isidoro SRL and Ludowici Roof Tiles. These businesses are making substantial investments in roofing tiles research and development.

By concentrating on growth methods, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others, the companies in the roofing tiles market are attempting to increase their market share.

In August 2024, KPG Roofings announced the commencement of its domestic production of ceramic roof tiles in Gujarat. This significant initiative marks the first time ceramic roof tiles will be manufactured within the country.

Some of the key companies in the global Roofing Tiles Market include:

Crown Roof Tiles

Eagle Roofing Products

Fornace Laterizi Vardanega Isidoro SRL

Ludowici Roof Tiles

Mca Clay Roof Tile

Standard Industries Inc.(BMI Group)

Vande Hey Raleigh

Verea Clay Tile

VORTEX HYDRA S.R.L. ITALY

Wienerberger AG

Roofing Tiles Market Latest Industry Updates

In April 2024, SangoBuild, launched its new generation of Titan Solar Roof Tiles. These innovative products, with their cutting-edge features and enhanced efficiency, are designed to revolutionize the solar roofing industry.

In February 2023, Wienerberger, a global leader in the production of building materials, established its brand-new solar roof tile. This creative product is set to revolutionize the roofing industry by seamlessly integrating solar technology into traditional roof designs.

