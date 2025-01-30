Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Surpass USD 10.91 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

With a projected CAGR of 5.42% (2024-2032), the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is driven by AI integration, automation & evolving regulatory demands.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market size was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 10.91 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Market AnalysisThe pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is essential for the safe provision of medicinal products around the world. Growth is also supported by growing investments on packaging technologies, automation, and high-quality packaging materials that maintain sterility and integrity as well as tamper-evidence of the final product. The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market was worth USD 6.80 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand and grow as the demand for medicines and cures, especially biologics and vaccines, continues to increase.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for instance have released an alert. It also helps in emphasizing that with over 700 new drugs approved in the previous year alone, the demand for trusted, well-functioning packaging solutions to ensure the drug safety and compliance are addressed is ever growing. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices and the increasing demand for traceability and security demand pharmaceutical companies to invest in advanced packing technologies. Pharmaceutical packaging industry is also adapting in key areas of increase in demand where complete focus is on developing patient-centric packaging like easy to open packaging, personalized labelling, packaging that ease use for elderly patients etc. In addition to these trends, improvements in packaging materials and designs are also driving the market.Get a Free Sample Report of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4380 Ltd.• Harro Höfliger• MG2 s.r.l.• ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.• Inline Filling Systems and others.Segment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, labeling and serialization equipment dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, accounting for a 40% share. This segment is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The increasing demand for product traceability, enhanced safety, and anti-counterfeit measures has led to the widespread adoption of serialization and labeling equipment. Governments worldwide are enacting stringent regulations for the serialization of pharmaceutical products to curb counterfeit drugs. For example, the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the European Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) require pharmaceutical companies to implement serial numbers, barcodes, and unique identifiers on drug packaging, driving the demand for advanced labeling and serialization solutions.These solutions enable manufacturers to ensure that each product is traceable throughout the supply chain, providing consumers with assurance regarding product authenticity. Moreover, the growth of online pharmaceutical sales and cross-border distribution networks is driving the adoption of serialization technologies to enhance product visibility and prevent counterfeiting.By AutomationThe automatic segment is dominated with 42.7% of the market share in 2023. The fact that the end user can get high-speed production and packaging line with low human intervention, low error, and with high production efficiency is attributing to this growth. Automated packaging reduces throughput time, variability, and risk of contamination during the pharmaceutical packaging process.Automated pharmaceutical packaging equipment relies upon more capability tasks, such as filling, sealing, labeling, and inspecting, than any process, with limited human capital involved. Automation brings advantages such as saving money, shortening production cycles, and scaling the operations based on increasing demand from the market. Key Players in Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment MarketBy Machine Type• Bottling Line• Cartoning• Form-fill-seal (FFS)• Blister Packaging• Capping & Closing• Filling & Sealing• Labelling, Decorating & Coding• Palletizing• Wrapping & BundlingBy Product• Primary packaging equipment• Secondary packaging equipment• Labelling and serialization equipmentBy Automation• Automatic• Semi-automatic• ManualNeed any customization research on Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4380 Regional AnalysisIn 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, with a 39% revenue share. The market is growing due to the swift advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in drug production and growing need for low-cost and easy-to-use medications. China and India lead this expansion and established themselves as both key markets for pharmaceutical manufacturing and exciting destinations for drug packaging. With the exports of China rising, the steps used by the China government to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical production are going to be providing for the growth of the advanced packaging solutions market. Moreover, another important factor which drives the growth of packaging equipment in the region is the increasing pharmaceutical industry in India, which is also known as the pharmacy of the world. India being one of the largest generic drugs exporter, there are huge investments in India packaging sector for international packaging and fulfilment of stricter regulations.A significant share of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is occupied in North America, particularly in the US, which is attributable to the established industry of pharmaceutical manufacturing, key investments in R&D, and regulations enforcing stringent packaging requirement. In recent years, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry has approved more than 2,000 new drugs via the FDA, driving increased demand for packaging solutions that align with regulatory as well as safety standards throughout their production in a range of settings, despite the U.S. drug industry remaining a frontrunner in the global market. Specifically in the area of serialization and traceability, the U.S. has been particularly aggressive with regulation enforcement. For instance, the DSCSA requires pharmaceutical companies to print a unique product identifier on their packages, which is driving the demand for automation and serialization solutions.Recent Developments• In November 2023, Seidenader Maschinenbau introduced an innovative high-speed automated pharmaceutical packaging line designed to streamline the bottling and labeling process, improving operational efficiency and reducing production downtime.• In September 2023, Marchesini Group launched an advanced series of packaging machines designed for the seamless integration of serialization and anti-counterfeit features. These machines are capable of handling both small and large production volumes, catering to the needs of various pharmaceutical companies.Buy Full Research Report on Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4380 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. 