E-Commerce and Sustainability Drive Growth in Apparel Logistics Market

E-commerce has been one of the major drivers of growth in the apparel export market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apparel Logistics Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 141.5 million in 2024 to USD 260.1 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 7.00%. The global apparel logistics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce and increasing demand for sustainable fashion. The shift in consumer shopping habits, combined with technological advancements, is reshaping how apparel is transported, stored, and delivered worldwide.

E-commerce has become a major force in apparel exports, with consumers preferring online shopping due to convenience and variety. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce retail sales in the U.S. grew by 16.5% in 2020, a trend that continues globally. The impact on logistics is evident, as apparel logistics serving trade accounted for over 46% of the market share. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are also reshaping traditional business models, requiring flexible and efficient logistics solutions. In China, more than 30% of clothing sales occur online, emphasizing the need for advanced warehouse management, AI-driven inventory systems, and innovative last-mile delivery solutions to meet growing customer expectations.

Another key driver is the rising demand for sustainable and ethically produced apparel. Governments and organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations are pushing for stricter environmental regulations. The EU’s Green Deal aims to establish a climate-neutral economy by 2050, setting higher sustainability standards for the fashion industry. Consumers are also prioritizing sustainability, with a McKinsey & Company survey revealing that 67% of shoppers consider environmental factors when making purchasing decisions. Logistics companies are responding by offering carbon-neutral shipping, eco-friendly packaging, and optimized supply chain routes. Major firms like DHL are investing in green technologies, such as electric vehicles and smart tracking systems, to support sustainability initiatives.

However, the apparel logistics market faces challenges, particularly high operational costs and infrastructure limitations. Logistics providers must manage rising fuel prices, labor costs, and the need for advanced infrastructure to support global supply chains. In 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimated that freight transportation costs in the U.S. alone reached approximately $1.2 trillion. In emerging markets, inadequate infrastructure can lead to higher costs and inefficiencies, making logistics a significant expense for apparel companies. Smaller suppliers, in particular, struggle with the financial burden of maintaining efficient inventory and warehouse operations.

To address these challenges, logistics firms are investing in automation and digital solutions to improve efficiency and reduce costs. While these innovations require significant upfront investments, they are essential for long-term sustainability and profitability in the industry.

Among different logistics services, warehousing and distribution hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for fast and reliable delivery. The growth of direct-to-consumer e-commerce has significantly boosted the need for efficient storage and distribution networks. The U.S. Census Bureau reports a steady increase in warehouse and storage facilities, reflecting the growing reliance on warehousing to streamline logistics operations. Companies like Amazon and Walmart have invested heavily in large distribution centers to cater to the growing online apparel market, ensuring faster delivery times and improved customer satisfaction.

Inventory management is also gaining importance, as brands seek to optimize stock levels, reduce excess inventory, and prevent stockouts. The use of technology, including RFID tracking and AI-based inventory management, is becoming more widespread. The U.S. National Retail Federation highlights that retailers are increasingly using real-time data tracking to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce costs. As global supply chains become more complex, demand for smart inventory management solutions continues to rise.

Looking ahead, the apparel logistics industry is set for continued growth, fueled by digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and evolving consumer expectations. Companies that invest in automation, green logistics, and efficient supply chain management will be best positioned to thrive in this dynamic market.

Apparel Logistics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The apparel logistics market is highly competitive, with DHL, XPO Logistics, and FedEx featuring as the key players of the industry due to their wide reach globally and technologically savvy solutions. Currently, the industry is changing due to the growing demand for e-commerce logistics, inventory management, and last-mile delivery services. These industries are shifting towards technological-driven solutions like AI, automation, and real-time tracking while emphasising efficiency and reducing costs. The industry is, therefore, expected to advance further, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, with the increase in e-commerce and cross-border trade.

In July 2024, DTDC Express Limited partnered with Skye Air, an India-based autonomous logistics solution provider, to launch drone-based deliveries. The first successful delivery, covering 7.5 km in just 3-4 minutes, signals a major leap in DTDC's commitment to technological innovation and eco-friendly logistics. Plans are underway to expand drone services to various key locations across India, improving delivery speed and operational sustainability.

Some of the key companies in the global Apparel Logistics Market include:

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Group

DSV

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne & Nagel

Delhivery

Logwin

DTDC Express Limited

Apparel Logistics Group Inc.

PVS Fulfillment-Service GmbH

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS

Apparel Logistics Latest Industry Updates

In March 2023, DSV strengthened its position in the semiconductor industry by acquiring two U.S.-based logistics companies, Global Diversity Logistics and S&M Moving Systems West. This strategic move enhances DSV’s capabilities, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including domestic road freight, international freight, tradeshow logistics, and specialised warehousing solutions.

In November 2021, DHL sponsored a stage of the TGC (Tokyo Girls Collection) for the first time, partnering with FASBEE, a global fashion e-commerce site. This collaboration enabled international buyers to purchase products featured in the Mynavi TGC 2021 A/W show through DHL's logistics network, expanding global reach and e-commerce opportunities for the fashion industry.

Apparel Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Warehousing & Distribution

Inventory Management

Freight Forwarding

Returns Management

Others

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Rail Freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Online Retailers (E-commerce)

Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Multi-channel Retailing

Direct to Consumer (D2C)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Manufacturer

Retailers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

