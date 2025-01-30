Adipic Acid Market Poised for Significant Growth: Demand to Reach USD 7.46 Billion by 2032

Adipic Acid Market

Adipic Acid Market Grows with Rising Demand for Nylon 6,6, Polyurethane Foams, and Sustainable Production Innovations in Automotive and Textile Sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adipic Acid Market size was valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2023. It is estimated to hit USD 7.46 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.09% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Trends Shaping the Adipic Acid MarketA key driver for the growth of the adipic acid market is the increasing demand from the automotive and textile industries. Adipic acid is a crucial component in the production of nylon, a synthetic polymer widely used in automotive parts, clothing, and industrial textiles. As the automotive industry continues to shift towards lightweight materials for better fuel efficiency, the demand for adipic acid is expected to rise in the production of lightweight automotive components.The textile industry is another major contributor to the market, as adipic acid is used in the production of synthetic fibers like nylon and the manufacturing of elastomers. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices has led to a surge in the use of bio-based adipic acid, driving the market toward more sustainable production methods.The food and beverage sector also plays a significant role in the demand for adipic acid, particularly as a flavoring agent, preservative, and acidulant. With the increasing trend of clean-label products, manufacturers are adopting natural and safer alternatives to artificial chemicals, further driving the market for adipic acid.Get a Sample Report of Adipic Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3672 Leading Key Players:- LANXESS (High-performance plastics, nylon intermediates)- BASF SE (Adipic acid for polyamide production, resins, and coatings)- Ascend Performance Materials (Nylon 6,6 polymers, adipic acid for industrial applications)- INVISTA (Adipic acid for polymers, engineering resins)- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Adipic acid for polyamides, textiles, and synthetic rubbers)- Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A. (Adipic acid for technical fibers, resins)- DOMO Chemicals (Adipic acid for polyamide intermediates, performance polymers)- Solvay (Adipic acid for eco-friendly polyamides, advanced materials)- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Adipic acid for plastics, fibers, and chemical intermediates)- Liaoyang Tianhua Chemical Co., Ltd. (Adipic acid for polyamides and coatings)- Rennovia Inc. (Bio-based adipic acid production technologies)- RadiciGroup (Adipic acid for synthetic fibers and engineering polymers)- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Adipic acid for nylon and industrial chemicals)- Invista Performance Technologies (IPT) (Advanced nylon intermediates)- DuPont (Adipic acid for polymers, elastomers, and fibers)- Arkema (Adipic acid-based resins and intermediates)- Evonik Industries (Adipic acid for specialty chemicals)- Toray Industries (Adipic acid for high-performance materials)- DSM Engineering Materials (Adipic acid for sustainable nylon production)- OCI Nitrogen (Adipic acid for industrial applications and fertilizers)Regional Insights: North America Holds the Largest Market ShareThe adipic acid market was dominated by the North American region in 2023, accounting for 34% of the market. North America’s dominance can be attributed to the region’s well-established automotive and textile industries, particularly in the United States. The growing demand for lightweight materials in automotive applications, along with the rising production of nylon-based textiles, is expected to further drive the growth of adipic acid in this region.The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing substantial growth in the adipic acid market. China is the largest producer and consumer of adipic acid, thanks to its robust automotive and textile industries. The region's rapidly growing industrial base and increasing demand for sustainable products are expected to further drive the market in the coming years. India, with its expanding textile industry and increasing consumer demand for clean-label products, is expected to play a key role in Asia Pacific’s market growth.Market SegmentationBy Product- Nylon 6, 6 Resin- Nylon 6, 6 Fiber- Adipate Esters- Polyurethane- OthersThe Nylon 6,6 Fiber segment owns a market share higher than 54%, as it is mainly consumed by industries like automotive or textiles. It is the rapid growth of this segment due to the demand for lightweight solutions. The Nylon 6,6 Resin segment also has a large segment due to its use in engineering plastics and automotive parts. Although various segments like Adipate Esters and Polyurethane are negligible to the market, the nylon 6,6 fiber segment is significant for the growth and dominance of the adipic acid market.By Application- Plasticizers- Wet Paper Resins- Unsaturated Polyester Resins- Food Additives- Synthetic Lubricants- Coatings- Other ApplicationsThe automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the adipic acid market in 2023, with a market share of 45%. Adipic acid is primarily used in the production of nylon 6,6, which is a critical material for lightweight automotive components. As the automotive industry continues to prioritize fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for lightweight materials, including those made from adipic acid, is expected to grow significantly.The textile industry followed closely behind, with a market share of 30% in 2023. Nylon, produced from adipic acid, is widely used in the production of textiles, including apparel, upholstery, and industrial fabrics. The increasing demand for synthetic fibers, coupled with the growing trend of durable and high-performance textiles, is expected to fuel the demand for adipic acid in the textile industry.Other significant applications of adipic acid include the production of food and beverages, where it serves as an acidulant and preservative, and the manufacture of polyurethanes and coatings. The growing demand for clean-label and natural food ingredients is likely to drive the adoption of adipic acid in the food and beverage industry, contributing to the market's overall growth.By End-user Industry- Food and Beverage- Personal Care- Electrical and Electronics- Textiles- Pharmaceuticals- Automotive- Packaging- Consumer Goods- OthersBuy Full Research Report on Adipic Acid Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3672 Recent Developments- In 2023, Invista, a leading player in the adipic acid market, announced an expansion in its production capacity for nylon 6,6 intermediates. This investment is aimed at meeting the growing demand from the automotive and textile industries for lightweight materials.- In 2023, BASF and Novozymes collaborated to develop a sustainable bio-based adipic acid production process. The joint venture focuses on utilizing renewable raw materials and fermentation technology to produce adipic acid with a significantly lower carbon footprint.Table of Contents - Major Key Points:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Adipic Acid Market Segmentation, By Product8. Adipic Acid Market Segmentation, By Application9. Adipic Acid Market Segmentation, By End-user Industry10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3672 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.