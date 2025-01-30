Demand for Advanced Ambulance Stretchers on the Rise
This demand for EMS is expected to increase further, which would drive the market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ambulance Stretchers Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2,514.5 million in 2024 to USD 3,578.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.0%. With rapid urbanization and rising populations in metropolitan cities, the need for efficient Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has never been greater. This surge in EMS demand is driving the market for ambulance stretchers, essential tools for transporting patients safely from accident sites to medical facilities.
Recent advancements and investments in EMS infrastructure have highlighted the importance of modern, well-equipped ambulance stretchers. In March 2023, Bactiguard, in collaboration with Quintess Medical, launched an advanced wound care range in the United Kingdom and Ireland, emphasizing the need for efficient EMS systems. The challenges posed by natural disasters and health emergencies, such as COVID-19, have further underscored the necessity for high-quality ambulance stretchers.
Key Drivers of Market Growth:
Technological Advancements: Innovations in ambulance stretcher design have revolutionized patient transportation. Lightweight, foldable stretchers are game-changers for emergency responders, especially in challenging environments. Modern hydraulic stretchers, with smooth height adjustment, minimize manual lifting, enhancing both patient safety and paramedic efficiency.
Smart Technology Integration: The integration of sensors and telemetry systems in stretchers allows real-time patient monitoring during transport. This ensures continuous tracking of vital metrics like heart rate and oxygen levels, enabling immediate medical intervention if needed. Such advancements make stretchers critical tools for pre-hospital care.
Global Examples: In July 2022, Yu-Hsin Wu from Shih Chien University in Taiwan introduced an inflatable stretcher designed for safe patient transportation. Compact and lightweight, it offers ease of assembly and use, setting it apart from traditional stretchers.
Market Restraints: Despite the benefits, high costs of advanced stretchers, especially powered and motorized variants, pose a barrier to widespread adoption. These models, equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic mechanisms and on-board monitors, are significantly more expensive than manual stretchers. This cost challenge is particularly acute in low-income and developing regions with constrained healthcare budgets.
Facilities in these areas often rely on outdated equipment, compromising the quality of emergency medical services. Heavy import tariffs and limited local manufacturing capabilities further inflate prices, making advanced stretchers unaffordable for many healthcare providers.
Segment Insights: Modern ambulance stretchers come with features such as adjustable height, foldable frames, and locking mechanisms for easy handling. Their lightweight construction and compatibility with medical devices like oxygen tanks ensure seamless patient care during transportation. Additionally, materials used in these stretchers are easy to sanitize, maintaining stringent hygiene standards in infection-prone environments.
In May 2022, Linet introduced the 'Sprint 200,' a top-class stretcher designed to raise standards of care and transportation in emergencies. This next-generation stretcher enhances efficiency and functionality, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
As EMS systems continue to evolve, the demand for advanced ambulance stretchers is set to grow. Governments and health institutions worldwide are investing in revitalizing EMS infrastructure, facilitating market growth and ensuring better patient outcomes in emergencies.
Ambulance Stretchers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The ambulance stretchers market is quite crucial to the whole industry of emergency medical services, wherein the stretchers are basically required for safely transporting the patients. The stretcher will accommodate patients in different stages of trauma, acute illnesses, and accidents. They are normally fitted with safety features that include securing straps, adjustable heights, and strong frames that ensure the patient is kept stable during transportation.
The Key players operating in the Ambulance Stretchers Market includes Stryker, Baxter, Medline Industries, LP., Narang Medical Limited, FU SHUN HSING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Ferno-Washington, Inc., Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co.,Ltd., ROYAX, MAC Medical, Inc., Advanced Instrumentations, and others.
Some of the key companies in the global Ambulance Stretchers Market include:
Stryker
Baxter
Medline Industries, LP.
Narang Medical Limited
FU SHUN HSING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Ferno-Washington, Inc.
Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co.,Ltd.
ROYAX
MAC Medical, Inc.
Advanced Instrumentations
Ambulance Stretchers Latest Industry Updates
In June 2024, Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd. introduced the vacuum negative pressure splint stretcher, which is an innovative device intended to offer compactness, light weight, and portability for protection. This stretcher makes use of a vacuum to form a rigid mold for better support and safety.
RMA and Royax entered into a strategic agreement in May 2024 aimed at the drive for innovation, while increasing customer choice within the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services sector via their combined expertise.
Stryker launched the newest smart hospital stretcher, by the name Prime Connect, in September 2023 at Emergency Nursing 2023 in San Diego, California. This product is specially designed to assist fall prevention policies across the hospital and other healthcare facilities.
Ambulance Stretchers Market Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Emergency Stretchers
Transport Stretchers
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Manual Stretchers
Electric Powered Stretchers
Pneumatic Stretchers
Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Hospitals
EMS Service Providers
Ambulatory Service Centres
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
