Music Publishing Market growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032. While more people across the globe have a phone and have access to the internet, they increasingly choose to find and listen to music. With a greater number of people listening to music, there are additional opportunities to license songs for music publishers. Moreover, emerging economies are another promising arena for the music industry. Such people now have more disposable incomes and are more willing to pay for streaming services. These factors have further propelled the growth of the market across the globe over the years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 250 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A182512 The way people listen to music has evolved with the emergence of digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Publishers now have additional revenue streams, thanks to streaming royalties as a result of this change. Owing to globalization of music consumption, publishers now have more options for international music licensing. Similarly, the need for music to be synchronized with visual media has increased as the film, television, advertising, and gaming industries grow. A significant part of negotiating and enabling these sync licenses is played by music publishers.Moreover, technological innovations such as blockchain-based rights management systems and AI-driven recommendation algorithms have revolutionized the ways in which music is found, shared, and made money from. For publishers to remain competitive, these changes must be accommodated. In addition, the rise in number of independent publishers and artists, enabled by social media and digital distribution channels, has transformed the music industry. Smaller companies are now able to compete with major publishers and labels owing to decentralization. Thus, these factors contribute to the growth of the global music publishing market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/music-publishing-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Universal Music Group (UMG)Sony Music EntertainmentWarner Music GroupConcord Music GroupBMG Rights ManagementKobalt Music GroupDisney Music GroupAtlas Music PublishingWixen Music Publishing.Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key vendors in the global music publishing market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new development, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, portfolio, and strategic moves of market vendors to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A182512 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, the music publishing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in 2023. The presence of several established music publishing companies in North America along with their increasing investment in acquiring new licensing contracts and expanding globally is contributing to the growth of the market across the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A182512 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭In May 2023, Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and Tips Music (the Tips industry) entered a contract where the former is responsible to oversee and promote the music on a global scale, thereby expanding the audience for Tips Music's vast collection. The collaboration between Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing is evidence of the growing appeal of Indian music as well as the opportunities it offers for collaboration and growth.In February 2023, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist David Gates and his publishing organization, Kipahulu Music Co., collaborated with the worldwide publishing administration of Sony Music Publishing.In August 2023, Sony Music Publishing entered a contract with Big Bang Music. They collaborated to capitalize on the growing music publishing trends across India.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Ubiquitous Computing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ubiquitous-computing-market-A323731 Predictive Maintenance Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/predictive-maintenance-market Cyber Security Technology Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-security-technology-market-A118790

