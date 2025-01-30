Birch Water Market Predicted to Reach $2.4 billion by 2031, supported by a CAGR of 7.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global birch water market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.The innovations in packaging is expected to play a crucial role in the birch water market in the upcoming years. The introduction of tetra packaging that promotes product quality along with sustainability is expected to drive market growth in Europe and North America during the forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15673 The global birch water market is expected to witness a significant demand in the upcoming future owing to its growing demand among consumers. The high nutritional value of birch water makes it a super drink and its rising popularity and growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of birch water are expected to boost the growth of the birch water industry.The rising applications of birch water across various industry verticals such as the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries is expected to drive the birch water market demand in the forthcoming years. The various health benefits and medicinal properties present in birch water can be an effective medium for treating various diseases such as arthritis, hair fall, gout, nephrolithiasis, and rheumatism. Therefore, the rising prevalence of various diseases among the population coupled with increasing awareness regarding birch water-based medicines is expected to drive the birch water market growth during the forecast period.However, the lower product penetration, high prices, and low awareness regarding the birch sap among consumers in developing nations may act as a major restrain that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A15673 Region-wise, Europe was the dominant market with 39.8% of the revenue share in 2021. The increasing popularity of healthy functional drinks, the desired decrease in sugar and energy intake, and new flavor launches are the leading drivers behind the growing interest in the birch water market in Europe.The key players operating in the birch water industry include The Birch Factory, Alaska Wild Harvest, LLC., Nordic Koivu Ltd, Vitalife Ltd, Eminence organic skin care, Procter & Gamble, Nature On Tap Ltd., Treo Brands LLC., Sublime life, and BelSeva.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15673 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.