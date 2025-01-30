Anti-Money Laundering Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market is set to experience substantial growth, increasing from an estimated USD 3,251.5 million in 2024 to USD 14,421.9 million by 2033, at a robust CAGR of 18.00%. The rise in money laundering cases worldwide is a key factor driving this expansion.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), between 2% and 5% of global GDP is laundered annually. To combat financial crimes, governments and financial institutions are strengthening AML measures and adopting advanced software solutions to detect suspicious transactions more efficiently.
Key Market Drivers One of the primary factors fueling market growth is the increasing adoption of advanced analytics in AML solutions. These technologies help identify financial crimes, track cross-border transactions, and detect identity theft with greater accuracy. Companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance AML processes, making financial security more effective.
For example, ThetaRay, an Israeli AI-driven transaction monitoring firm, acquired Belgian fintech company Screena in August 2024 to improve transaction screening and risk detection. Similarly, in January 2023, IMTF acquired Siron AML solutions from FICO Corporation, strengthening its financial crime prevention capabilities.
The growing popularity of digital wallets and online transactions has also heightened the need for stringent AML measures. Regulatory bodies, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), have issued warnings to banks regarding financial activities that require stronger monitoring.
Market Challenges While AML solutions are becoming more advanced, privacy concerns surrounding customer data monitoring remain a significant challenge. As financial institutions implement strict AML procedures, the collection and analysis of personal data have raised concerns about consumer privacy. Striking a balance between fraud prevention and data protection is crucial to maintaining consumer trust.
For instance, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, introduced in October 2023, mandates stricter data protection measures for online platforms. Companies must now obtain explicit consent for data processing and ensure compliance with enhanced security regulations.
Segment Insights Large enterprises currently hold the largest share of the AML market, given their greater exposure to financial crimes and regulatory scrutiny. These organizations are adopting AI-powered solutions to enhance their AML programs and prevent fraudulent transactions.
Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also increasingly investing in cost-effective, cloud-based AML platforms. As awareness of the risks associated with non-compliance grows, SMEs are focusing more on strengthening their AML strategies to safeguard their operations.
Anti-Money Laundering Market Latest Industry Updates
In June 2023, Google Cloud introduced its Anti-Money Laundering AI (AML AI), an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed to help global financial institutions detect money laundering activities. Google Cloud's AML AI generates a consolidated customer risk score using machine learning (ML), enabling more accurate results. This improves the effectiveness of AML programs while enhancing operational efficiency.
In January 2022, Oracle will launch the cloud-based platform "Arachnys" to enhance and integrate it with Oracle's Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management solution suite.
Anti-Money Laundering Market Segmentation Analysis
By Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Solution
KYC/CDD and Sanction Screening
Transaction Monitoring
Case Management and Reporting
Services
Professional services
Managed Services
By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
Bank and Financial Institutes
Insurance
Gaming and Gambling
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
