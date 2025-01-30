Anti-Money Laundering Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

The Anti-Money Laundering market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3251.5 million in 2024 to USD 14421.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 18.00%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market is set to experience substantial growth, increasing from an estimated USD 3,251.5 million in 2024 to USD 14,421.9 million by 2033, at a robust CAGR of 18.00%. The rise in money laundering cases worldwide is a key factor driving this expansion.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), between 2% and 5% of global GDP is laundered annually. To combat financial crimes, governments and financial institutions are strengthening AML measures and adopting advanced software solutions to detect suspicious transactions more efficiently.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3445

Key Market Drivers One of the primary factors fueling market growth is the increasing adoption of advanced analytics in AML solutions. These technologies help identify financial crimes, track cross-border transactions, and detect identity theft with greater accuracy. Companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance AML processes, making financial security more effective.

For example, ThetaRay, an Israeli AI-driven transaction monitoring firm, acquired Belgian fintech company Screena in August 2024 to improve transaction screening and risk detection. Similarly, in January 2023, IMTF acquired Siron AML solutions from FICO Corporation, strengthening its financial crime prevention capabilities.

The growing popularity of digital wallets and online transactions has also heightened the need for stringent AML measures. Regulatory bodies, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), have issued warnings to banks regarding financial activities that require stronger monitoring.

Market Challenges While AML solutions are becoming more advanced, privacy concerns surrounding customer data monitoring remain a significant challenge. As financial institutions implement strict AML procedures, the collection and analysis of personal data have raised concerns about consumer privacy. Striking a balance between fraud prevention and data protection is crucial to maintaining consumer trust.

For instance, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, introduced in October 2023, mandates stricter data protection measures for online platforms. Companies must now obtain explicit consent for data processing and ensure compliance with enhanced security regulations.

Browse Full Report:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-money-laundering-market

Segment Insights Large enterprises currently hold the largest share of the AML market, given their greater exposure to financial crimes and regulatory scrutiny. These organizations are adopting AI-powered solutions to enhance their AML programs and prevent fraudulent transactions.

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also increasingly investing in cost-effective, cloud-based AML platforms. As awareness of the risks associated with non-compliance grows, SMEs are focusing more on strengthening their AML strategies to safeguard their operations.

Some of the key companies in the global Anti-Money Laundering market include:

LexisNexis

Oracle

FIS

Nice Actimize

SAS Institute

GB Group

FICO

ACI Worldwide

Experian

Nelito Systems

Wolter Kulter

Comarch

Allsec Technologies

Dixtior

Temenos

TCS

Comply Advantege

Featurespace

Feedzai

Tier1 Financial Solutions

Finacus Solutions

FRISS

TransUnion

Symphony AI

Napier

IDMERIT

IMTF

Innovative Systems

Sedicii

Trulioo

Name Scan

Data Visor

Gurucul

Anti-Money Laundering Market Latest Industry Updates

In June 2023, Google Cloud introduced its Anti-Money Laundering AI (AML AI), an artificial intelligence-powered solution designed to help global financial institutions detect money laundering activities. Google Cloud's AML AI generates a consolidated customer risk score using machine learning (ML), enabling more accurate results. This improves the effectiveness of AML programs while enhancing operational efficiency.

In January 2022, Oracle will launch the cloud-based platform "Arachnys" to enhance and integrate it with Oracle's Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management solution suite.



Request For Discount:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/3445

Anti-Money Laundering Market Segmentation Analysis

By Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Solution

KYC/CDD and Sanction Screening

Transaction Monitoring

Case Management and Reporting

Services

Professional services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Bank and Financial Institutes

Insurance

Gaming and Gambling

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



Buy Now:https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/3445

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.