Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, Reaching US$ 11.5 Billion by 2034

Sales of cereal grain and pulse derivatives in the US are projected to grow, driven by the popularity of ancient grains like quinoa, millet, and sorghum.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Industry Analysis in the United States , sales of cereal grain and pulse derivatives are expected to reach US$5.9 billion by 2024, with a projected CAGR of 6.9%, reaching $11.5 billion by 2034. This growth reflects rising demand for plant-based, nutritious ingredients.Ancient grains like quinoa, millet, and sorghum are gaining popularity due to their nutritional value. Food manufacturers are drawn to these grains because they are naturally gluten-free and rich in fiber, protein, and essential amino acids.These traits help processed food manufacturers attract health-conscious consumers. Processed food manufacturers are adding label claims like gluten-free, high-protein, and high-fiber components to their product ranges. Because they are environmentally friendly alternatives to dairy and animal-based ingredients, these grains are becoming more and more popular. As more people become aware of the impact their dietary choices have on the environment and their health, there is a growing demand for derivatives derived from cereal grains and pulses. Growing consumer awareness of gluten-free products and health concerns are opening up opportunities for businesses. Gluten-free products are becoming more popular than those with gluten.The usage of gluten-free flours, such as buckwheat, sorghum, and pea and chickpea flour, has increased as a result of growing consumer awareness of health concerns. The category of gluten-free flour is expanding quickly, suggesting that this market has a lot of untapped potential over the forecast period.Consumers are gradually switching to more nutrient-dense and sustainable diets. Customers' increased awareness of what makes for a healthy lifestyle is the cause of this. Customers are prioritizing sustainable diets and selecting healthier foods over conventional ones as a result of the growing environmental threat posed by dairy and animal products.Cereal grains reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cancer, among other health benefits. They are also regarded as environmentally friendly alternatives. Grain components are used in the food and beverage industry because they improve the nutritional profile of the product when used as a natural ingredient.Leading Players Driving Innovation in Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Industry Analysis in the United States:AGT Food and Ingredients; Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ardent Mills; Batory Foods; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Bunge Limited; Grain Millers, Inc.; Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC; Hometown Food Company; Ingredion; Inland Empire Foods, Inc.; J.R. Simplot Co.; Natural Way Mills; Richardson International Limited; SHILOH Farms; The Scoular Company; TruRoots, LLC.Growth Drivers for the Cereal Grain & Pulse Derivatives Industry in the United StatesRising Consumer Demand for Plant-Based Products: Growing interest in plant-based diets is increasing the demand for grain and pulse derivatives in food and beverage applications.Expanding Applications in Food and Feed Industries: Widely used in bakery, snack foods, alternative proteins, and animal feed due to their high nutritional value and functionality.Sustainability and Clean-Label Trends: Increased consumer preference for sustainable, non-GMO, and organic ingredients is driving industry growth.Government Support and Agricultural Policies: Subsidies, research initiatives, and favorable regulations are promoting grain and pulse production and processing.Rising Demand for Gluten-Free and Allergen-Free Ingredients: Growing awareness of gluten intolerance and food allergies is boosting demand for pulse-derived flours, starches, and proteins.Technological Advancements in Processing and Extraction: Innovations in milling, fractionation, and protein extraction are enhancing product quality and market potential.Category-wise AnalysisCereal grain and pulse derivatives are frequently used in the foodservice business for a variety of purposes. Numerous food items supplied by cafeterias, restaurants, catering services, and other foodservice outlets use these derivatives.Derivatives of cereal grains and pulses are used in a variety of recipes, including baked products, stews, soups, and plant-based protein substitutes. Category-wise Analysis Cereal grain and pulse derivatives are frequently used in the foodservice business for a variety of purposes. Numerous food items supplied by cafeterias, restaurants, catering services, and other foodservice outlets use these derivatives. Derivatives of cereal grains and pulses are used in a variety of recipes, including baked products, stews, soups, and plant-based protein substitutes. These derivatives are essential for improving the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of food provided in the foodservice sector because of their many uses and nutritional advantages. 