Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Full Year Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Calculated Billings* reached $959 million, an 11 percent increase year over year

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO)**: $2.5 billion, a 12 percent increase year over year

Total Revenues: $704 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

Product, License & Subscription Revenues: $463 million, a 9 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $254 million, representing 36 percent of revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $306 million, representing 44 percent of revenues

GAAP EPS: $2.30, a 7 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.70, a 5 percent increase year over year

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Calculated Billings* reached $2,658 million, a 9 percent increase year over year

Total Revenues: $2,565 million, a 6 percent increase year over year

Security Subscriptions Revenues: $1,104 million, a 13 percent increase year over year

GAAP EPS: $7.46, a 5 percent increase year over year

Non-GAAP EPS: $9.16, a 9 percent increase year over year

“We delivered exceptional fourth quarter results, a wonderful way to transition into my new Executive Chairman role. The success in the quarter was underscored by strong 8 percent revenue growth in our core Quantum Force appliance business, our industry leading Harmony E-mail solution, and expanded adoption of the Infinity platform,” said, Gil Shwed, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Check Point Software. “I would like to thank Check Point’s customers, partners, and the Global Check Point Team for their contributions to our continued success. I look forward to Check Point achieving new heights under the leadership of our new Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Zafrir,” concluded, Mr. Shwed.

“I would like to thank Gil and the Board for the opportunity to lead such an exemplary organization. 2024 was a successful year and provides a great springboard for 2025 and beyond,” stated Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software. “My first one hundred days are focused on meeting with customers and partners to understand the key challenges they face in today’s unprecedented threat environment. From my conversations so far, I have become increasingly confident that Check Point is uniquely positioned to address the cybersecurity demands of enterprises worldwide. Check Point’s future is bright, and we are focused on driving market share expansion and taking growth to the next levels,” stated Mr. Zafrir.

“After a successful fourth quarter and 2024, we are starting 2025 with an expanded executive team to balance our corporate and Go-To-Market leadership roles, and bring even more attention to customer facing functions,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software. Among the new roles joining the executive team is that of Chief Revenue Officer. Itai Greenberg will serve in this role, driving our global top-line revenue across our platform worldwide. He brings more than two decades of experience in product management and sales roles, having most recently served as Check Point’s Chief Strategy Officer and head of the Cloud and SASE businesses. Replacing Itai in the role of Chief Strategy Officer, we welcome Roi Karo to Check Point. Roi brings more than two decades of expertise in security, AI, and big data with a focus on strategy and planning.

In conclusion, after three successful years as Check Point’s President, Rupal Hollenbeck has chosen to conclude her tenure at the end of the first quarter and will remain available to support the smooth transition of the new executive team members. “I want to thank Rupal for her incredible work and dedication over the last three years during which the Go-To-Market organizations composition, reach, and focus was transformed all around the world. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software. “We welcome Itai and Roi into their new executive team roles. I am excited about the opportunities before us, and I am more confident than ever that the best of Check Point is yet to come,” concluded, Mr. Zafrir.

Financial Highlights Commentary

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $2,784 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of $186 million net of cash consideration utilized for Cyberint Ltd. acquisition in 2024.

$2,784 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2,960 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of $186 million net of cash consideration utilized for Cyberint Ltd. acquisition in 2024. Share Repurchase Program: During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million. During full year 2024, we repurchased approximately 7.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $1,300 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $325 million. During full year 2024, we repurchased approximately 7.7 million shares at a total cost of approximately $1,300 million. Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $1,059, which included $18 million of costs related to our currency hedging transactions, and acquisition-related costs were insignificant. This compares to $1,035 million in 2023, which included $39 million of costs related to our currency hedging transactions and $25 million in costs related to acquisitions.



For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on January 30, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit the website www.checkpoint.com/ir.

First Quarter 2025 Investor Conference Participation Schedule

Wolfe Research March Madness 1x1 Conference

February 27, 2025, NY, NY – 1x1 meetings

February 27, 2025, NY, NY – 1x1 meetings Susquehanna Technology Conference

February 27, 2025, NY, NY – 1x1 meetings

February 27, 2025, NY, NY – 1x1 meetings Raymond James 202 5 Institutional Investor Conference

March 3, 2025, Orlando, FL – Fireside & 1x1 meetings

March 3, 2025, Orlando, FL – Fireside & 1x1 meetings Morgan Stanley 202 5 Media, Telecommunications & Technology Conference

March 4, 2025, SF, CA – Fireside & 1x1 meetings

March 4, 2025, SF, CA – Fireside & 1x1 meetings Roth Capital Partners 37th Annual Conference

March 17-18, 2025, Dana Point, CA – 1x1 meetings



Members of Check Point's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's web site. To hear these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( http://www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our management transitions, expectations regarding our products and solutions, and our participation in investor conferences and Check Point Experience (CPX) events and other events during the first quarter of 2025. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; appointments and departures of our executive officers; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including acts of terrorism or war. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses and the related tax affects. Check Point’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Check Point’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to assist the investment community to see the company “through the eyes of management,” and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

* Calculated Billings is a measure that we defined as total revenues recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in Total Deferred Revenues during the period

** Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) is a measure that represents the total value of non-cancellable contracted products and/or services that are yet to be recognized as Revenue as of the period

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Products and licenses $ 170.6 $ 158.3 $ 507.9 $ 497.4 Security subscriptions 292.2 265.8 1,104.2 981.2 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 462.8 424.1 1,612.1 1,478.6 Software updates and maintenance 240.9 239.4 952.9 936.1 Total revenues 703.7 663.5 2,565.0 2,414.7 Operating expenses: Cost of products and licenses 29.6 28.0 97.8 99.3 Cost of security subscriptions 19.7 17.2 72.6 57.0 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 49.3 45.2 170.4 156.3 Cost of Software updates and maintenance 33.4 30.5 123.9 112.3 Amortization of technology 7.6 5.8 25.0 14.0 Total cost of revenues 90.3 81.5 319.3 282.6 Research and development 101.1 100.0 394.9 368.9 Selling and marketing 232.1 200.5 862.9 747.1 General and administrative 25.9 29.7 111.9 117.0 Total operating expenses 449.4 411.7 1,689.0 1,515.6 Operating income 254.3 251.8 876.0 899.1 Financial income, net 24.5 18.4 96.1 76.5 Income before taxes on income 278.8 270.2 972.1 975.6 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 21.3 21.0 126.4 135.3 Net income $ 257.5 $ 249.2 $ 845.7 $ 840.3 Basic earnings per share $ 2.36 $ 2.19 $ 7.65 $ 7.19 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share 109.2 114.0 110.6 116.9 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.30 $ 2.15 $ 7.46 $ 7.10 Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 112.1 115.9 113.4 118.3





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 703.7 $ 663.5 $ 2,565.0 $ 2,414.7 Non-GAAP operating income 306.4 308.6 1,097.5 1,079.1 Non-GAAP net income 303.2 298.5 1,039.1 997.1 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $ 2.70 $ 2.57 $ 9.16 $ 8.42 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share 112.1 115.9 113.4 118.3





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income $ 254.3 $ 251.8 $ 876.0 $ 899.1 Stock-based compensation (1) 29.8 39.9 149.7 145.3 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 22.3 16.9 71.8 34.7 Non-GAAP operating income $ 306.4 $ 308.6 $ 1,097.5 $ 1,079.1 GAAP net income $ 257.5 $ 249.2 $ 845.7 $ 840.3 Stock-based compensation (1) 29.8 39.9 149.7 145.3 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 22.3 16.9 71.8 34.7 Taxes on the above items (3) (6.4 ) (7.5 ) (28.1 ) (23.2 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 303.2 $ 298.5 $ 1,039.1 $ 997.1 Diluted GAAP Earnings per share $ 2.30 $ 2.15 $ 7.46 $ 7.10 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.26 0.34 1.32 1.23 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 0.20 0.15 0.63 0.29 Taxes on the above items (3) (0.06 ) (0.07 ) (0.25 ) (0.20 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $ 2.70 $ 2.57 $ 9.16 $ 8.42 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share 112.1 115.9 113.4 118.3 (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of products and licenses $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 Cost of software updates and maintenance 2.0 2.4 8.2 7.3 Research and development 10.8 14.2 53.1 48.7 Selling and marketing 12.0 15.2 58.2 56.3 General and administrative 4.9 8.0 29.8 32.6 29.8 39.9 149.7 145.3 (2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses: Amortization of technology-cost of revenues 7.6 5.8 25.0 14.0 Research and development 1.7 2.0 6.5 7.0 Selling and marketing 13.0 9.1 40.3 13.7 22.3 16.9 71.8 34.7 (3) Taxes on the above items (6.4 ) (7.5 ) (28.1 ) (23.2 ) Total, net $ 45.7 $ 49.3 $ 193.4 $ 156.8





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In millions)

ASSETS

December 31, December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) 2023

(Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 506.2 $ 537.7 Marketable securities and short-term deposits 865.7 992.3 Trade receivables, net 728.8 657.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92.7 70.0 Total current assets 2,193.4 2,257.7 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 1,411.9 1,429.7 Property and equipment, net 80.8 80.4 Deferred tax asset, net 63.6 81.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,897.1 1,748.5 Other assets 96.6 97.4 Total long-term assets 3,550.0 3,437.8 Total assets $ 5,743.4 $ 5,695.5





LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $ 1,471.3 $ 1,413.8 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities 472.9 502.3 Total current liabilities 1,944.2 1,916.1 Long-term liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 529.0 493.9 Income tax accrual 448.5 436.1 Other long-term liabilities 32.3 28.4 1,009.8 958.4 Total liabilities 2,954.0 2,874.5 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 3,052.8 2,732.5 Treasury shares at cost (14,267.7 ) (13,041.2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (10.3 ) (39.2 ) Retained earnings 14,013.8 13,168.1 Total shareholders’ equity 2,789.4 2,821.0 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,743.4 $ 5,695.5 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits $ 2,783.8 $ 2,959.7





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 257.5 $ 249.2 $ 845.7 $ 840.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 6.3 5.7 24.0 23.1 Amortization of intangible assets 19.2 13.5 59.6 24.3 Stock-based compensation 29.8 39.9 149.7 145.3 Realized loss on marketable securities - - - 6.7 Increase in trade and other receivables, net (337.1 ) (324.3 ) (78.9 ) (61.0 ) Increase in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities 273.0 270.6 59.7 65.5 Deferred income taxes, net 0.3 (18.8 ) (1.0 ) (9.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 249.0 235.8 1,058.8 1,034.7 Cash flow from investing activities: Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash - (3.8 ) (185.8 ) (458.8 ) Investment in property and equipment (6.5 ) (4.7 ) (24.2 ) (18.6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6.5 ) (8.5 ) (210.0 ) (477.4 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 9.0 16.0 258.6 133.7 Purchase of treasury shares (325.0 ) (313.2 ) (1,299.9 ) (1,287.6 ) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1.5 ) (1.2 ) (18.6 ) (11.0 ) Net cash used in financing activities (317.5 ) (298.4 ) (1,059.9 ) (1,164.9 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net (14.0 ) 42.1 35.2 64.1 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits (89.0 ) (29.0 ) (175.9 ) (543.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the beginning of the period 2,872.8 2,988.7 2,959.7 3,503.2 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the end of the period $ 2,783.8 $ 2,959.7 $ 2,783.8 $ 2,959.7





Investors: Kip E. Meintzer

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

+1.650.628.2040

ir@checkpoint.com

Media: Gil Messing

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

+1.650.628.2260

press@checkpoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.