Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Latin America are Expected to Reach US$ 332.72 Mn by 2034

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Latin America

Latin American PBAT market is fueled by growing environmental awareness, regulatory backing, and higher adoption in packaging and agriculture. | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, the market value of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in Latin America is projected to reach US$165.7 million. By 2034, the Latin American market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% to reach US$ 332.72 million.A member of the polyester family, polybutylene adipate terephthalate is a biodegradable and compostable polymer. It is frequently utilised in many different applications, including as medical accessories, mulch films, compost and waste bags, and packaging materials like cling film. Cling film, sometimes referred to as stretch film or plastic wrap, is frequently used to wrap and preserve food products.The growth of the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) industry in Latin America is primarily driven by increasing environmental awareness and the rising demand for sustainable, biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics. As concerns about plastic pollution grow, both consumers and regulatory bodies are pushing for eco-friendly packaging solutions. PBAT, with its compostable and biodegradable properties, aligns perfectly with these sustainability goals, fueling its adoption across industries such as packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods.Additionally, the region's favorable regulatory environment, including incentives for sustainable practices and bans on single-use plastics, is further accelerating PBAT adoption. Brazilian and Mexican companies, in particular, are increasingly incorporating PBAT into their operations to meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, contributing to the market's robust expansion. As the focus on reducing plastic waste intensifies, the PBAT market in Latin America is poised for substantial growth.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9831 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The Latin American PBAT market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.The market is set to double in value, reaching US$ 332.72 million by 2034 from US$ 165.7 million in 2024.Cling film applications will dominate, contributing US$ 259.73 million by 2034.PBAT is widely used in food packaging due to its flexibility, stretchability, and gas/moisture barrier properties.PBAT is 100% biodegradable and compostable, making it a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics.Government regulations and bans on single-use plastics are accelerating PBAT adoption.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Latin America:BASF SE; Novamont S.p.A.; Solutia Brasil Ltda.Country-wise Analysis:Brazil is experiencing a significant rise in environmental awareness, driven by both consumer preferences and regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing plastic pollution. In 2024, the Brazilian PBAT market is valued at US$ 63.4 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching US$ 139.43 million by 2034.The increasing recognition of environmental degradation has led to a heightened demand for sustainable alternatives, positioning PBAT as a key biodegradable and compostable solution that aligns with Brazil’s sustainability goals.Additionally, companies in the consumer goods and retail sectors are actively incorporating eco-friendly strategies into their operations, leveraging PBAT-based packaging to meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives and comply with evolving environmental regulations. This shift toward sustainability is expected to further drive PBAT adoption across various industries in Brazil.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9831 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Latin America, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on application, end-use industry, and country. By application, PBAT is widely used in compost and garbage bags, cling films, mulch films, medical accessories, and other biodegradable products.The end-use industry segmentation includes packaging (rigid and flexible), agriculture and horticulture, consumer and homecare, coatings, and other industrial applications, highlighting PBAT’s versatility across various sectors. Geographically, the market is analyzed across key countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Peru, with the rest of Latin America also contributing to overall market growth. This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of PBAT’s expanding role in sustainability-driven industries across the region.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market size was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.The global polytrimethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at a value of US$ 1.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to US$ 1.73 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of polytrimethylene terephthalate are forecasted to increase at 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.