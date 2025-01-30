Factory Automation Sensor Market Set to Reach USD 26.26 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Factory Automation Sensor Market Size & Growth Report

Driven by Industry 4.0, IoT integration, and the demand for smarter manufacturing, efficiency and automation are enhanced across various industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Factory Automation Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 15.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.26 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.68% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Factory Automation Sensor Market Grows with IIoT and AI Integration for Enhanced Efficiency and SustainabilityThe Factory Automation Sensor Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the rise of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Sensors enable real-time data collection, monitoring, and seamless communication, boosting productivity and efficiency in industrial processes. Advancements like ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) improve sensor performance while minimizing power consumption. The integration of AI and machine learning enhances smart manufacturing technologies by enabling predictive maintenance, quality control, and process optimization. These innovations support industries like LNG, where automation optimizes energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Companies like Emerson leverage these advanced sensors to reduce energy consumption and improve plant performance. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- SICK AG- Siemens- Omron- Turck- Rockwell Automation- Balluff- Schneider Electric- ABB- Keyence- Bihl+Wilfing- Teledyne Technologies- Phoenix Contact- IFM Electronic- Honeywell- Eaton- Festo- Bosch Rexroth- Panasonic- National Instruments- Pepperl+FuchsTemperature Sensors and Manufacturing Applications Drive Growth in the Factory Automation Sensor MarketBy Sensor TypeThe temperature sensors segment leads the Factory Automation Sensor Market, accounting for 25% of the share in 2023. These sensors play a vital role in factory automation by monitoring and controlling temperatures in manufacturing processes, ensuring optimal performance, safety, and product quality. Widely used in industries like automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, temperature sensors prevent equipment damage, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure system reliability. The growing demand for automation and precise manufacturing control is fueling their growth. Technological advancements, such as wireless temperature sensors and IoT integration, are enhancing connectivity and ease of use in complex environments.By ApplicationThe manufacturing segment holds the largest share in the Factory Automation Sensor Market, representing about 20% of the market in 2023. Sensors are essential in manufacturing, enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, and process automation. They are used across various production stages, from assembly lines to quality control, to monitor key variables such as temperature, pressure, proximity, and vibration. These sensors help optimize operations by ensuring precision, minimizing downtime, and improving safety. As industries adopt Industry 4.0 and smart factories, the demand for advanced sensors grows. The integration of IoT and AI-driven analytics further boosts sensor use, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Factory Automation Sensor MarketIn 2023, North America held a dominant 36% share of the Factory Automation Sensor Market, driven by advancements in industrial automation, widespread Industry 4.0 adoption, and leading sensor manufacturers. The U.S. remains at the forefront, with sectors like automotive, aerospace, and electronics investing heavily in automation. Canada's rapid growth is fueled by its emphasis on smart manufacturing and sustainability. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, propelled by industrialization and technological advancements in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China leads as a manufacturing hub, while Japan and South Korea excel in robotics and automation. India's expanding manufacturing sector and government initiatives further boost sensor adoption in the region.Recent Development-December 02, 2024 – Aeva Expands Collaboration with SICK for Precision Sensing in Factory Automation Aeva (NYSE: AEVA) and SICK will integrate Aeva’s FMCW technology into SICK’s sensors, with initial deliveries expected in 1H 2025.-January 16, 2025 – Vertex Wireless Partners with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs to Develop Intrinsically Safe Mobile Devices Vertex Wireless has teamed up with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs to create mobile devices designed for hazardous environments, ensuring safe operation in industries like oil and gas. The devices combine Samsung's advanced mobile technology with Pepperl+Fuchs' explosion protection-January 21, 2025 – Festo Unveils Controlled Pneumatics with Digital Closed-Loop Control Festo introduces its new Controlled Pneumatics technology, featuring digital closed-loop control, for applications like welding, gripping, dispensing, and pumping, enhancing precision in manufacturing systems.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Factory Automation Sensor Market Segmentation, by SensorChapter 8. Factory Automation Sensor Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. Conclusion

