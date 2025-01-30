Key Trend Shaping the Piezoelectric Devices Market in 2025: Innovations in High-Temperature Charge Accelerometers

Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Report 2025 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The piezoelectric devices market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025

The piezoelectric devices market has seen steady growth in recent years and is expected to increase from $26.55 billion in 2024 to $27.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the past period has been driven by factors such as advancements in medical imaging and ultrasound, the expansion of the electronics and automotive industries, developments in piezoelectric materials, the growing need for precise motion control, and the growth of the aerospace and defense sectors.

How Big Is the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The piezoelectric devices market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching $31.39 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of piezoelectric energy harvesting, the expansion of haptic feedback and touchscreens, growth in industrial automation and robotics, the development of customized piezoelectric solutions for various applications, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient sensors.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Piezoelectric Devices Market?

The growing demand for wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the future. Wearable devices are electronic technologies worn on the body, usually as accessories or clothing, designed to offer a range of functions such as monitoring health and fitness, providing information, and delivering entertainment. Piezoelectric devices, like piezoelectric sensors, are used in wearables to detect and monitor various physical parameters and track biometric data.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Piezoelectric Devices Market Share?

Major companies operating in the piezoelectric devices market include Aerotech Inc., APC International Ltd., CeramTec GmbH, CTS Corporation, Kistler Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Piezoelectric Devices Market Size?

Leading companies in the piezoelectric devices market are concentrating on developing advanced technological solutions, such as high-temperature charge accelerometers, to improve performance in harsh environments. A high-temperature charge accelerometer is a sensor designed to measure acceleration or vibration in high-heat conditions, typically exceeding 250 °C. It converts mechanical motion into an electrical signal, enabling monitoring and analysis in challenging environments like engines or turbines.

How Is the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Segmented?

The piezoelectric devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Ceramics, Crystals, Polymers, Composites

2) By Product: Piezoelectric Sensors, Piezoelectric Actuators, Piezoelectric Transducers, Piezoelectric Motors, Piezoelectric Generators

3) By Application: Industrial and Manufacturing, Defense and Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Information and Communication, Consumer Electronics

4) By Element: Piezoelectric Discs, Piezoelectric Rings, Piezoelectric Plates

Subsegments:

1) By Ceramics: Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT), Barium Titanate (BaTiO3), Sodium Potassium Niobate (NaKNbO3)

2) By Crystals: Quartz Crystals, Gallium Orthophosphate (GaPO4), Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)

3) By Polymers: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyamide (PA), Polyurethane (PU)

4) By Composites: Ceramic-Polymer Composites, Metal-Polymer Composites, Multi-Phase Composites

The Leading Region in the Piezoelectric Devices Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the piezoelectric devices market in 2024. The regions covered in the piezoelectric devices market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Piezoelectric Devices Market?

Piezoelectric devices are designed to use the piezoelectric effect to measure parameters such as pressure, acceleration, temperature, shear stress, or force by converting these measurements into an electrical charge. These devices are made using piezoceramic materials and are utilized in process management, quality control, and research and development across various industrial sectors.

