Surgical Imaging Arms Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical imaging arms market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.58 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rise of minimally invasive surgery, enhanced patient safety, increased demand, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and market competition.

How Big Is the Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market size Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The surgical imaging arms market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $2.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the rise of telemedicine and remote consultations, global market expansion, demand for customized solutions, healthcare digitization, and remote surgical training. Key trends in the forecast period include mobile and hybrid imaging, AI-enhanced imaging, miniaturization of imaging arms, advanced imaging modalities, and robotic-assisted surgery.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Surgical Imaging Arms Market?

The increasing demand for mini-C-arm devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Companies worldwide are focused on developing and manufacturing innovative equipment that helps surgeons perform surgical procedures more smoothly and efficiently. The growing popularity of mini-C-arm devices can be attributed to their compact size, ease of integration into the operating room, and lower cost compared to other types of C-arms.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Surgical Imaging Arms Market Share?

Major companies operating in the surgical imaging arms market include GE Healthcare LLC, Hologic Inc., ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Surgical Imaging Arms Market Size?

Leading companies in the surgical imaging arms market are developing new technological products, such as the Zenition 30, to enhance their profitability. The Zenition 30 is designed to offer superior image quality, dose efficiency, and customizable workflows.

How Is the Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market Segmented?

The surgical imaging arms market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices

2) By Technology: Image Intensifier C-Arms, Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

3) By Application: Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices: Fixed G-Arm Systems, Mobile G-Arm Systems

2) By C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices: Mini C-Arm Systems, Full-Size C-Arm Systems, Mobile C-Arm Systems

3) By O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices: O-Arm Surgical Imaging Systems with Integrated Navigation, O-Arm Systems for Orthopedic Procedures

The Leading Region in the Surgical Imaging Arms Market is:

North America was the largest region in the surgical imaging arms market share in 2024. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the surgical imaging arms market. The regions covered in the surgical imaging arms market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Surgical Imaging Arms Market?

Surgical arms are essential tools in surgery, particularly for conducting minimally invasive procedures. These robotic arms are operated by surgeons.

