Global Plant-Based Protein Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based protein market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expected to increase from $52.08 billion in 2024 to $64.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as increased awareness of health and wellness, growing concerns about environmental sustainability, a rise in preference for vegetarian and vegan diets, the expansion of the plant-based food and beverage industry, and the demand for allergen-free and non-GMO protein sources.

How Big Is the Global Plant-Based Protein Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The plant-based protein market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $124.55 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory support and labeling standards for plant-based foods, rising consumer demand for clean label and natural ingredients, expansion into emerging economies and middle-income countries, increasing use in functional foods and nutraceuticals, and growing interest in sports nutrition and performance-enhancing supplements.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5497&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Plant-Based Protein Market?

The growing awareness of health and wellness is anticipated to drive the growth of the plant-based protein market in the forecast period. Plant-based proteins support weight loss and provide essential building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues. They are rich in fiber and contain fewer calories and fats compared to animal proteins.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-protein-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Plant-Based Protein Market Share?

Major companies operating in the plant-based protein market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Plant-Based Protein Market Size?

Leading companies in the plant-based protein market are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as Meal Extender, to improve the nutritional value and sensory appeal of meat alternatives. A meal extender is an ingredient added to a dish to increase its volume or bulk without significantly changing its flavor. Typically used in various cuisines, meal extenders can include grains, vegetables, or legumes, helping to lower costs and expand portion sizes.

How Is the Global Plant-Based Protein Market Segmented?

The plant-based protein market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured

2) By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Feed, Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Isolates: Soy Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Isolate, Wheat Protein Isolate

2) By Concentrates: Soy Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Rice Protein Concentrate, Hemp Protein Concentrate

3) By Textured: Textured Soy Protein (TSP), Textured Pea Protein, Textured Wheat Protein, Textured Rice Protein

The Leading Region in the Plant-Based Protein Market is:

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the plant-based protein market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The plant-based protein market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Plant-Based Protein Market?

Plant-based protein is derived from plants and includes ingredients such as beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa. It is used to support muscle growth, enhance nutritional intake, and meet the needs of diets that exclude animal products. As health and sustainability concerns continue to rise, plant-based proteins are increasingly becoming a key component of diets around the world.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-expression-global-market-report

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/protein-labelings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.