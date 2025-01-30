Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 30th, 2025

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Council of Ministers meeting of January 30th, 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, for the second amendment to Government Resolution no. 7/2024, of January 24, which created the Executive Committee with a view to establishing a Special Economic Development Zone in Oe-Cusse Ambeno.

This amendment extends the mandate of the Executive Committee for a further three months, until the end of April 2025, taking into account the complexity of the mission assigned and the need to complete essential tasks still underway. By the end of this period, the Commission should present the proposal for the organic frameworks of the future Special Economic Zone, ensuring its inclusion in the preparation of the 2026 budget cycle.

*****

The Council of Ministers decided to instruct the Minister of State Administration, representing the State, to notify the contractors in public contracts LCB/006/MAE/2020 and LCB/007/MAE/2020, relating to urban solid waste management and the Tibar dump, to fulfill their contractual obligations within a maximum of 15 days.

*****

Finally, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Resolution of the Government, Minister of National Liberation Combatants' Affairs, Gil da Costa Monteiro “Oan Soru”, on the implementation of legal measures regarding the registration of the data of national liberation combatants and martyrs, resulting from the publication of the notice of the second registration-2009.

With this Resolution, the Government reiterates its unconditional support for the Ministry of National Liberation Combatants' Affairs, in the implementation of all measures regarding the publication of the notices of the 2009 register, under the terms of the National Liberation Combatants' Statute, approved by Law no. 3/2006, of April 12, amended by Laws no. 9/2009, of July 29, 2/2011, of March 23 and 3/2024, of June 12.

The government is and will always be committed to ensuring that the entire process of registering the data of national liberation combatants is carried out with integrity and based exclusively on the law, guaranteeing the rights of all combatants.

In accordance with the National Liberation Fighters' Statute, if there is disagreement with the data published, interested parties have the right to submit complaints, duly substantiated, individually, within 60 days of the date of publication of the notices. Anyone who provides false statements or information, or falsifies documents relating to proof of militancy in the national liberation struggle in order to obtain rights enshrined in the Statute of National Liberation Combatants, shall be punished under the terms of the law. END