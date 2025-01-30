Will Stewart Joins DevvDigital Board of Directors





LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvDigital™, the owner of the innovative DevvExchange™ . announced today that Will Stewart, an insightful leader with over thirty years of global finance and technology experience, has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Stewart will take a lead role with the company’s capital strategy and corporate plans. In addition, Mr. Stewart will play a key role in growing the DevvExchange™, the first non-custodial, instant settlement digital exchange built on the DevvX™ blockchain with institutional partners from the global finance industry.



A Silicon Valley venture capitalist, strategic advisor, and board member, Mr. Stewart has raised and returned billions in capital across hundreds of venture-backed technology companies. Over the past few years Mr. Stewart has raised hundreds of millions furthering digital marketplaces, environmental commodities, and infrastructure in the global energy transition. His unparalleled expertise and vast network in the global TradFi space position him to accelerate DevvExchange’s™ mission to transform financial markets through asset tokenization, T+0 settlement, and regulatory compliance.



“Will’s proven track record in innovation and capital strategy is a game-changer for DevvDigital™,” said Ray Quintana, CEO of DevvDigital™. “His board participation will drive global partnerships, funding opportunities, and the rapid adoption of our ecosystem.”



DevvExchange™ is the world’s first true non-custodial crypto exchange, combining institutional-grade processes with unmatched security, resilience, and compliance. Mr. Stewart’s experience and network will drive the platform to redefine how value is exchanged globally, empowering both institutions and individuals with cutting-edge technology, transparency, and trust.

“Timing could not be better for DevvDigital™ and DevvExchange™ at the intersection of this tsunami of public and institutional adoption of crypto products. We fully anticipate this mega trend to continue under a new Federal Administration providing a policy framework that positions digital assets as a legitimate component of the U.S. financial system and aims to establish the United States as a leader in digital financial technology.” said Will Stewart, Board Member, DevvDigital™.

Mr. Stewart’s board role will focus on fostering global strategic alliances, securing capital, and advancing the adoption of DevvExchange’s™ transformative trading technology. His appointment marks a pivotal milestone for the company as the synergy between digital assets and tokenization will continue to drive innovation in the global financial markets positioning both DevvDigital™ and DevvExchange™ in reshaping how we perceive and interact with both traditional and digital assets.

“According to a recent Bain & Co. report1, private market assets are to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching up to $65 trillion by 2032. In search for liquidity, higher yield, and diversification, asset managers are now focused on alternative assets. Tokenization is revolutionizing the alternative asset market. As a board member, my role is to place DevvDigital and DevvExchange at the center of this revolution,” said Will Stewart, board member.

“Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” which represents a significant shift in U.S. policy focused on supporting the growth and use of digital assets, blockchain, and related trading technologies which are at the very foundation of both DevvDigital™ and DevvExchange™, “ said Tom Anderson, Co-Founder of both companies.

This announcement follows recent developments at DevvX™, the underlying blockchain on which the DevvExchange™ is built, and DevvE™ (ticker: DEVVE) the native token for DevvX™, including a major brand refresh and strategic repositioning for DEVVE™ for 2025. The company is preparing to launch new product verticals and deliver enhanced utility for token holders, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and value creation.



About DevvDigital™



DevvDigital™ is a forward-thinking digital solutions provider dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology for real-world impact. As the exclusive operator of DevvExchange™, DevvDigital™ is committed to transforming the way people interact with digital assets, prioritizing user empowerment, security, and innovation.



About DevvExchange™ - DevvExchange™ is transforming digital asset trading with a seamless, secure, and efficient platform for creating, managing, and exchanging digital assets. DevvExchange™ utilizes the DevvE™ token, the native token of DevvX™, for liquidity provisioning. By combining institutional-grade processes with enterprise blockchain solutions and patented technology, DevvExchange™ addresses the challenges of both traditional and digital asset trading. Backed by industry leaders, DevvExchange™ is set to redefine how digital assets are perceived and utilized worldwide. Learn more at www.devv.exchange

www.linkedin.com/in/stewartwill

1 – August 21, 2024 - Private market assets to grow at more than twice the rate of public assets, reaching up to $65 trillion by 2032



Media Contact:

Davin Broadbent

CMO DevvDigital

DevvDigital@devvio.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by “DevvExchange”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb96ed94-b1c6-4387-aab0-279015adc582

DevvExchange Will StewartJoins DevvDigital Board.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.