Vegan Protein Powder Market Outlook, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast 2031 | True Nutrition, Nutiva Inc., Glanbia plc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vegan protein powder market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.The rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of vegan food products has led the majority of the population to adopt a vegan diet. This has led to burgeon demand for different types of vegan food products from its health-conscious target customers. This similar kind of trend has been enduring even in the sports segments. Professional sports personnel and athletes are now adopting vegan diet owing to an increase in awareness about the associated benefits. This consumer perception altogether has triggered demand for vegan protein supplement products.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16896 Protein is an essential nutrient and the second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. However, the rise in the vegan population has eventually triggered demand for plant-based protein supplement products. Vegan protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%-30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein, and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Moreover, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate for the nutrients & vitamins lost during the reduction of food intake. Health benefits associated with consuming vegan protein powder and the rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the market growth. In addition, an increase in the number of fitness & training centers, a surge in disposable income, and an alarming rise in obesity rates fuel the market growth.An increase in the incidence of health problems such as edematous malnutrition, increase in infections, slow healing of muscles, and others boosts health and fitness consciousness among consumers. The adoption of vegetarian foods is on a consistent increase across the world. According to recent studies, 30% of Americans are not only leaving meat off their plates but also seeking out plant-based meat alternatives. Consumers are expected to become selective in their food habits to avoid severe health issues. This in turn is anticipated to drive the vegan protein powder market demand.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-protein-powder-market/purchase-options The vegan protein powder market is segmented into nature, product type, age group, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. By nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By product type, the market is classified into soy, spirulina, pumpkin, pea, rice, hemp, and others. Depending on age group, Vegan Protein Powder Market Share is segregated into Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers. By distribution channel, it is categorized into modern trade and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Benelux, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina and rest of LAMEA).Players operating in the global vegan protein powder market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their vegan protein powder share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in vegan protein powder industry report include Archon Vitamin LLC., Sequel Natural Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Vital Amine, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Nutiva Inc., General Nutrition Centers, Inc., True Nutrition, MusclePharm Corporation, Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ABH Pharma Inc., Suppleform, Vitaco Health, Amway Corporation, and Herbalife International of America Inc.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16896 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.