Key Plastic Adhesives Market Trend 2025-2034: Companies Embracing Automation And Instrumentation

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic adhesives market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $8.63 billion in 2024 to $9.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market's growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries, rising demand for lightweight and high-performance bonding, growth in the construction and packaging sectors, advancements in adhesive formulations, and an increase in electronic and medical device assembly.

How Big Is the Global Plastic Adhesives Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The plastic adhesives market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $13.63 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the demand for sustainable and low-VOC adhesive solutions, an increase in electric vehicle production, the development of customized adhesives for specific plastics, the need for high-temperature and impact-resistant adhesives, and the expansion of renewable energy applications.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=4102&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Plastic Adhesives Market?

The growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the expansion of the plastic adhesive market in the future. The automotive industry encompasses companies involved in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles, towing vehicles, motorcycles, and mopeds. Plastic adhesives play a crucial role in manufacturing automotive components such as bumpers, dashboards, and interior trims. As the automotive industry continues to grow, the demand for various automotive parts, including plastic adhesives, is increasing.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-adhesives-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Plastic Adhesives Market Share?

Major companies operating in the plastic adhesives market include H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, Dowdupont Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Plastic Adhesives Market Size?

Plastic adhesive companies are progressively adopting automation and instrumentation solutions to enhance control over the production process. These automation tools, such as control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters, and pressure transmitters, play a key role in improving operational efficiency within manufacturing facilities.

How Is the Global Plastic Adhesives Market Segmented?

The plastic adhesives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Solvent-based, Water-based

3) By End-user: Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Two-Part Epoxy Adhesives, Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives, Flexible Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Polyurethane: Moisture-Cured Polyurethane Adhesives, Two-Part Polyurethane Adhesives, Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesives

3) By Acrylic: methyl methacrylate adhesives, Acrylic-Based Adhesives, Two-Part Acrylic Adhesives

4) By Silicone: Neutral-Cure Silicone Adhesives, Acetic-Cure Silicone Adhesives, High-Temperature Silicone Adhesives

5) By Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): MMA Structural Adhesives, MMA Adhesives for Plastics

6) By Cyanoacrylate: Industrial-Grade Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Medical-Grade Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

7) By Other Resin Types: Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Rubber-Based Adhesives, Phenolic Resins

The Leading Region in the Plastic Adhesives Market is:

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the plastic adhesives market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The regions included in the plastic adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Plastic Adhesives Market?

Plastic adhesives are a specialized type of adhesive designed for bonding plastic materials like polycarbonate, acrylic, styrene, and other plastics. They are used to repair home appliances such as computers, phones, and audio devices, as well as automotive parts, electrical tubes, and more. The market only includes goods and services exchanged between entities or sold directly to end consumers.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solventbased-adhesives-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.