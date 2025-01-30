Power Bank Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Power Bank Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $33.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The power bank market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $18.59 billion in 2024 to $20.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for mobile devices and smartphones, the need for portable and backup power solutions, the expansion of travel and outdoor activities, its use in emergency and disaster preparedness, and the implementation of regulatory standards for battery safety.

How Big Is the Global Power Bank Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The power bank market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $33.1 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This growth can be attributed to the demand for high-capacity and fast-charging power banks, the rise in electric scooter and bike charging, customized power banks for specific devices, the expansion of solar and wireless charging options, and the increasing use of power banks in wearables and IoT devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5142&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Power Bank Market?

The growing availability of mobile devices is anticipated to drive the expansion of the power bank market. As mobile devices become more accessible and social media use increases, people rely more on their devices, creating a need for dependable charging solutions to stay connected. Therefore, the rising use of mobile devices across various aspects of daily life has generated significant and ongoing demand for power banks.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-bank-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Power Bank Market Share?

Major companies operating in the power bank market include Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Power Bank Market Size?

Wireless power banks are a significant emerging trend in the power bank market with strong potential for future growth. These power banks allow users to charge their devices from any location, offering a seamless, touchless experience. They provide faster charging and multiple charging options, eliminating the need to carry extra cables and plug them in. Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and others have already begun investing in the production of wireless chargers for various smartphone models.

How Is the Global Power Bank Market Segmented?

The power bank market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer

2) By Price Range: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Smart Phone, Tablet, Digital Camera, Laptop, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Lithium Ion: Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries, Prismatic Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

2) By Lithium Polymer: Lithium Polymer Battery Packs, Flexible Lithium Polymer Batteries, Lithium Polymer Battery Cells

The Leading Region in the Power Bank Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the power bank market in 2024. The regions covered in the power bank market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Power Bank Market?

A power bank is a portable charger that allows users to charge their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices through a USB connection. These power banks are rechargeable and can be used multiple times. The market offers different types of power banks, including standard power banks that are charged via a regular USB port, and solar power banks that use sunlight and contain photovoltaic panels for charging.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-generators-global-market-report

Hydrogen Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-generators-global-market-report

Power Rental Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-rental-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.