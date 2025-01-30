The Business Research Company's Poultry Disinfectant Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The poultry disinfectant market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $4.67 billion in 2024 to $5.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increased demand for biosecurity and disease prevention, the expansion of poultry farming and agriculture, the growth of food safety regulations, its use in hatcheries and broiler farms, and regulatory standards for poultry hygiene.

How Big Is the Global Poultry Disinfectant Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The poultry disinfectant market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly disinfection solutions, the development of customized disinfectants for specific poultry needs, the rise of organic and antibiotic-free poultry farming, the expansion of backyard and small-scale poultry operations, and the increased use of disinfectants for cleaning transport vehicles.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Poultry Disinfectant Market?

The widespread occurrence of infectious livestock diseases like avian influenza and fumigatus is expected to drive the growth of the poultry disinfectants market. Diseases such as salmonella, hookworms, ringworms, psittacosis fever, and lysine disease have led to the implementation of preventive disinfection measures for livestock. To increase adoption among farmers, developed countries are mandating the use of both terminal and continuous disinfection protocols. Disinfectants are essential in preventing the high incidence of these diseases.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Disinfectant Market Share?

Major companies operating in the poultry disinfectant market include Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Virox Technologies Inc., PCC Group, Ceetel CMPC, Sanosil LTD.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Disinfectant Market Size?

Leading companies in the poultry disinfectant market are developing innovative products like Synergiz Disinfectant to boost their profitability. Synergiz Disinfectant is a hospital-grade, multi-purpose cleaner and disinfectant.

How Is the Global Poultry Disinfectant Market Segmented?

The poultry disinfectant market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acids, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorohexidine, Glut-quat Mixes

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid

3) By Application: Chicken, Duck, Goose, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Iodine: Iodophor Solutions, Iodine Tinctures

2) By Lactic Acid: Lactic Acid Solutions, Lactic Acid-Based Formulations

3) By Hydrogen Peroxide: Hydrogen Peroxide Solutions, Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide

4) By Phenolic Acids: Phenolic Disinfectants, Phenol-Based Formulations

5) By Peracetic Acid: Peracetic Acid Solutions, Blended Peracetic Acid Products

6) By Quaternary Compounds: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats), Benzalkonium Chloride Solutions

7) By Chlorine: Chlorine Solutions, Chlorine Tablets

8) By Chlorine Dioxide: Chlorine Dioxide Gas, Chlorine Dioxide Solutions

9) By Chlorohexidine: Chlorohexidine Solutions, Chlorohexidine-Based Products

10) By Glut-quat Mixes: Glutaraldehyde Solutions, Quaternary Ammonium And Glutaraldehyde Mixtures

The Leading Region in the Poultry Disinfectant Market is:

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the poultry disinfectants market, followed by North America as the second-largest region. The poultry disinfectant market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Poultry Disinfectant Market?

Poultry disinfectants are chemical agents used in poultry houses to help control disease outbreaks and disinfect the premises at the end of the process. These disinfectants protect poultry from infections and prevent the transfer of diseases to humans by eliminating viruses, bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinary clinics.

