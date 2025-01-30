Local Trade Copier Expands to Support MT4 & MT5 Trade Copying to DXTrade

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Trade Copier, the leading software for seamless trade copying across trading platforms, has introduced MT5 & MT4 to DXTrade support in its latest update. This enhancement allows users to copy trades from both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to DXTrade effortlessly, making it easier than ever for traders to transition between these platforms without disrupting their strategies.

A Seamless Trading Experience Across Platforms

The integration of MT4 & MT5 to DXTrade trade copying addresses a significant challenge faced by traders who rely on MetaTrader tools and strategies. Many brokers and traders have transitioned to DXTrade in recent years, requiring new solutions to maintain efficiency and continuity. With Local Trade Copier, traders can now keep using their trusted MetaTrader bots, indicators, and automated strategies while copying trades directly to DXTrade.

This update offers numerous advantages:

Instant trade copying from MT4 and MT5 to DXTrade.

Compatibility with MetaTrader indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs).

Elimination of the need to reprogram MetaTrader strategies for DXTrade.

Secure, locally installed software to ensure data privacy.

Automatic lot size allocation for accounts with varying balances.

Auto-symbol mapping for copying trades even with differing symbol names.

Empowering Traders Without Compromising Strategies

This update ensures traders can adapt to DXTrade while continuing to utilize the robust tools they have built in MetaTrader. By enabling both manual and automated trade copying, Local Trade Copier provides a versatile solution for retail traders, institutional clients, and prop firms.

“Local Trade Copier’s integration with DXTrade reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions for traders. Supporting both MT4 and MT5 trade copying to DXTrade ensures that traders can transition without sacrificing the strategies they’ve spent years perfecting,” said Rimantas Petrauskas, Founder of Local Trade Copier.

About Local Trade Copier

Local Trade Copier is a cutting-edge software solution designed to facilitate seamless trade copying across platforms. Supporting MT4, MT5, and now DXTrade, Local Trade Copier empowers traders to execute their strategies efficiently while ensuring flexibility and privacy. By addressing the challenges of platform migration, Local Trade Copier has become a trusted tool for traders worldwide.

For more information, visit www.mt4copier.com .

