Dourado Luxury Cars Announces the Launch of a Wide Range of Classic and Rare Automobiles

Dourado Luxury Car, a leading destination for automotive enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the availability of the highly anticipated ONYX Concept luxury cars

DUBAI, AL QUOZ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dourado Luxury Cars, a renowned name in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the launch of an extensive collection of classic and rare automobiles. the groundbreaking ONYX Concept Luxury Cars, now available with bespoke customization options. This curated selection showcases some of the most iconic vehicles from automotive history, offering enthusiasts and collectors an opportunity to acquire unique pieces of engineering and design.

The launch of ONYX collection reflects Dourado Luxury Cars’ ongoing commitment to preserving automotive heritage and providing access to extraordinary vehicles. The company has built a reputation for its expertise in sourcing, restoring, and presenting high-quality automobiles to a global audience. This latest offering further solidifies its position as a trusted resource for collectors and enthusiasts seeking rare and iconic vehicles.

Highlights of the Collection

The collection includes a variety of models that showcase the evolution of automotive design and technology. Among the featured vehicles are:

• Vintage Classics: Timeless models from the early to mid-20th century, representing the golden age of automotive design. These vehicles are celebrated for their elegant styling and historical significance.

• Limited-Edition Models: Rare production vehicles that were manufactured in small quantities, making them highly sought after by collectors.

• Performance Icons: High-performance vehicles that have left a lasting impact on the automotive industry, known for their engineering excellence and driving dynamics.

• Cultural Milestones: Automobiles that have played a significant role in popular culture, appearing in films, television, and other media.

Each vehicle in the collection has been carefully selected for its unique story and contribution to automotive history. Dourado Luxury Cars’ team of experts has ensured that every model meets the highest standards of quality and authenticity.

Exclusivity: Many models, like the G8X Oscar by Onyx Concept 1 of 5 Limited Edition, are limited version in production, ensuring that owners possess not just a car, but a piece of automotive art.

Preserving Automotive Heritage

Dourado Luxury Cars has long been recognized for its dedication to preserving and celebrating automotive heritage. The company’s restoration process involves a combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, ensuring that each vehicle retains its original character while meeting contemporary performance and safety standards.

The launch of this collection is part of a broader effort to educate the public about the importance of automotive history and the role these vehicles have played in shaping the industry. By making these rare and classic automobiles accessible, Dourado Luxury Car aims to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts and collectors.

Global Reach and Expertise

With a global network of clients and partners, Dourado Luxury Car has established itself as a leading authority in the classic and rare automobile market. The company’s team of experts includes historians, engineers, and designers who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to every project.

In addition to its sales and restoration services, Dourado Luxury Cars offers consultation and appraisal services for collectors and institutions. The company’s expertise extends to all aspects of the classic automobile market, from acquisition and restoration to preservation and display.

Availability and Inquiries

The new collection of classic and rare automobiles is now available for viewing and purchase. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Dourado Luxury Cars showroom in Dubai or explore the collection online. Detailed information about each vehicle, including its history, specifications, and restoration process, is available upon request.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or additional information, please contact the media relations team at the information provided below.



For more information, to schedule a viewing, or to discuss customization options, please contact:

Phone: +971547065448

Address: Rawabeh Building - Al Quoz - Al Quoz Industrial Area 1 - Dubai, UAE - 117995

Website: https://douradocars.com/

Contact: Rabih Hilal

About Dourado Luxury Car

Dourado Luxury Car is a globally recognized leader in the luxury automotive industry, renowned for its exceptional collection of high-end vehicles and unparalleled customer service. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Dourado Luxury Car continues to set the standard for luxury automotive experiences.

