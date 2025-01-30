Global Potato Processing Market To Reach $43.22 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.2%

Potato Processing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

It will grow to $43.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The potato processing market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $32.13 billion in 2024 to $33.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the increased demand for ready-to-cook meals and frozen products, growing demand for convenience foods due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules, the rise in the number of hotels and restaurants, increased promotional efforts and social media marketing for potato processing products, and the availability of a broader range of potato processing products.

How Big Is the Global Potato Processing Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The potato processing market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $43.22 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for healthy potato products like sweet potato chips and baked potato chips, the expansion of global food trade and globalization, a growing focus on health consciousness, an increasing global population, and a shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Potato Processing Market?

The growing demand for convenience foods, driven by the need to save time and effort, is fueling the potato processing market. Consumers' lifestyles, tastes, and preferences are rapidly evolving, with many increasingly opting for convenience foods due to limited time for home-cooked meals and a desire to try new flavors. Processed potato products are widely used in convenience foods as a source of daily nutrition and a time-saving option.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Potato Processing Market Share?

Major companies operating in the potato processing market include Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., McCain Foods Ltd., John Richard Simplot, Agristo NV, Key Technology Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Potato Processing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the potato processing market are innovating new technologies such as E²E SteamClosure to increase their profitability in the market. The E²E SteamClosure is a method that just concentrates on taking the moisture out of potatoes and turning it into reusable water.

How Is the Global Potato Processing Market Segmented?

The potato processing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Frozen, Dehydrated, Chips And Snack Pellets, Other Products

2) By Application: Ready to Cook and Prepared Meals, Snacks, Food Additives in Soups, Gravies, Bakery, Desserts, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Frozen: Frozen French Fries, Frozen Mashed Potatoes, Frozen Potato Wedges, Frozen Hash Browns

2) By Dehydrated: Dehydrated Potato Flakes, Dehydrated Potato Granules, Dehydrated Potato Slices

3) By Chips and Snack Pellets: Potato Chips, Potato Crisps, Potato Snack Pellets

4) By Other Products: Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Processed Potato Products

The Leading Region in the Potato Processing Market is:

Western Europe was the largest region in the potato processing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Potato Processing Market?

Potato processing involves converting raw potatoes into a variety of products like chips, fries, and mashed potatoes. This process helps extend shelf life, enhance flavor, and provide convenient food choices for consumers.

