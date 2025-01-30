SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

SHELL PLC

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % 928 4,291 474 -78 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,093 19,359 -17 3,661 6,028 7,306 -39 Adjusted Earnings A 23,716 28,250 -16 14,281 16,005 16,335 -11 Adjusted EBITDA A 65,803 68,538 -4 13,162 14,684 12,575 -10 Cash flow from operating activities 54,684 54,191 +1 (4,431) (3,857) (5,657) Cash flow from investing activities (15,154) (17,734) 8,731 10,827 6,918 Free cash flow G 39,530 36,457 6,924 4,950 7,113 Cash capital expenditure C 21,084 24,392 9,401 9,570 10,897 -2 Operating expenses F 36,918 39,960 -8 9,138 8,864 10,565 +3 Underlying operating expenses F 35,707 39,201 -9 11.3% 12.8% 12.8% ROACE2 D 11.3% 12.8% 77,078 76,613 81,541 Total debt E 77,078 81,541 38,809 35,234 43,542 Net debt E 38,809 43,542 17.7% 15.7% 18.8% Gearing E 17.7% 18.8% 2,815 2,801 2,827 +1 Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,836 2,791 +2 0.15 0.69 0.07 -78 Basic earnings per share ($) 2.55 2.88 -11 0.60 0.96 1.11 -38 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 3.76 4.20 -10 0.3580 0.3440 0.3440 +4 Dividend per share ($) 1.3900 1.2935 +7

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected higher exploration well write-offs, lower margins from crude and oil products trading and optimisation, lower Marketing margins and volumes, lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised oil prices, and unfavourable tax movements.

Fourth quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $2.2 billion, and net losses related to sale of assets. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $2.8 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the third quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $1.3 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2024 was $13.2 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.4 billion partly offset by tax payments of $2.9 billion, and outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1.4 billion. The working capital inflows mainly reflected accounts receivable and payable movements, and initial margin inflow.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $4.4 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $6.9 billion, partly offset by net other investing cash inflows of $1.1 billion, and divestment proceeds of $0.8 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the fourth quarter 2024, net debt was $38.8 billion, compared with $35.2 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024, mainly reflecting lease additions of $5.4 billion, share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, and interest payments, partly offset by free cash flow. Gearing was 17.7% at the end of the fourth quarter 2024, compared with 15.7% at the end of the third quarter 2024, mainly driven by higher net debt.























Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.6 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the fourth quarter 2024 amount to $0.3580 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the third quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the first quarter 2025 results announcement.





Full Year Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised prices, lower refining margins, as well as lower trading and optimisation margins of power and pipeline gas in Renewables and Energy Solutions, partly offset by lower operating expenses, and higher realised Chemicals margins.

By focusing the portfolio and simplifying the organisation, $3.1 billion of pre-tax structural cost reductions3 were delivered through 2024 compared with 2022 levels, with $2.1 billion in the full year 2024.

Full year 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $4.4 billion, reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures, unfavourable movements relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges related to redundancy and restructuring. These charges, reclassifications and movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $7.4 billion. This compares with identified items in the full year 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $8.2 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the full year 2024 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was $54.7 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $2.1 billion, partly offset by tax payments of $12.0 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the full year 2024 was an outflow of $15.2 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $21.1 billion, partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.8 billion, and interest received of $2.4 billion.





This Unaudited Condensed Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 4 . Details of progress to date on the financial targets that were announced during Capital Markets Day in June 2023 is available at https://www.shell.com/progress-on-cmd24.html 4.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

3.See Reference J.

4.Not incorporated by reference.





FOURTH QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS





Upstream

In October 2024, we announced the start of production of the floating production storage and offloading facility (FPSO) Marechal Duque de Caxias in the Mero field, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil. Also known as Mero-3, the FPSO has an operational capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (Shell share 19.3%).

In December 2024, we, along with Equinor ASA, announced the combination of our UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%). Completion of the transaction remains subject to approvals and is expected by the end of 2025.

In December 2024, we announced a final investment decision (FID) on Bonga North, a deep-water project off the coast of Nigeria. Shell (55%) operates the Bonga field in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. (20%), Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd. (12.5%), and TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd. (12.5%), on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

In January 2025, we announced the start of production at the Shell-operated Whale floating production facility in the Gulf of Mexico. The Whale development is owned by Shell (60%, operator) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (40%).









Chemicals and Products

In January 2025, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Company Limited (CSPC), a 50:50 joint venture between Shell and CNOOC Petrochemicals Investment Ltd, has taken a FID to expand its petrochemical complex in Daya Bay, Huizhou, south China.





Renewables and Energy Solutions

In October 2024, we signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, LLC, which owns a 609-megawatt (MW) two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island, USA. The deal was completed in January 2025.









PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT





INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % 1,744 2,631 1,733 -34 Segment earnings 9,590 7,058 +36 (421) (240) (2,235) Of which: Identified items A (1,800) (6,861) 2,165 2,871 3,968 -25 Adjusted Earnings A 11,390 13,919 -18 4,568 5,234 6,584 -13 Adjusted EBITDA A 20,978 23,773 -12 4,391 3,623 3,597 +21 Cash flow from operating activities A 16,909 17,520 -3 1,337 1,236 1,196 Cash capital expenditure C 4,766 4,196 116 136 113 -15 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 132 128 +2 4,574 4,669 4,570 -2 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,769 4,700 +1 905 941 901 -4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 954 939 +2 7.06 7.50 7.06 -6 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 29.09 28.29 +3 15.50 17.04 18.09 -9 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 65.82 67.09 -2

1.Q4 on Q3 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected the net effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation mainly driven by the comparative (non-cash) impact of expiring hedging contracts and slightly higher realised prices (decrease of $340 million), lower volumes (decrease of $283 million), and higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $275 million), partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $97 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $339 million and a loss of $96 million related to sale of assets, partly offset by favourable movements of $109 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $213 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, net cash inflows related to derivatives of $120 million and working capital inflows of $114 million, partly offset by tax payments of $635 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the third quarter 2024, decreased by 4% mainly due to planned maintenance in Pearl GTL (Qatar). LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 6% mainly due to lower feedgas supply and fewer cargoes due to the timing of liftings.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $3,819 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $514 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $478 million), and favourable deferred tax movements ($399 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $1,088 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, impairment charges of $363 million, and a net loss of $96 million related to sale of assets. These unfavourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $4,407 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and net impairment charges and reversals of $2,247 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.









Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and working capital inflows of $467 million, partly offset by tax payments of $2,955 million and net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,466 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the full year 2023, increased by 2% mainly due to ramp-up of fields in Oman and Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 3% mainly due to lower maintenance in Australia.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % 1,031 2,289 2,151 -55 Segment earnings 7,772 8,539 -9 (651) (153) (909) Of which: Identified items A (623) (1,267) 1,682 2,443 3,060 -31 Adjusted Earnings A 8,395 9,806 -14 7,676 7,871 7,872 -2 Adjusted EBITDA A 31,264 30,622 +2 4,509 5,268 5,787 -14 Cash flow from operating activities A 21,244 21,450 -1 2,076 1,974 2,436 Cash capital expenditure C 7,890 8,343 1,332 1,321 1,361 +1 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,320 1,325 — 3,056 2,844 2,952 +7 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 2,964 2,754 +8 1,859 1,811 1,870 +3 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1,831 1,800 +2

1.Q4 on Q3 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected higher operating expenses (increase of $291 million), higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $283 million), unfavourable tax movements ($245 million) and lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $227 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $370 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included a loss of $161 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and net impairment charges and reversals of $152 million. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included charges of $138 million related to redundancy and restructuring and charges of $104 million related to decommissioning provisions.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $2,019 million and working capital outflows of $611 million.

Total production, compared with the third quarter 2024, increased mainly due to new oil production and lower scheduled maintenance.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected unfavourable tax movements ($1,289 million), lower realised prices (decrease of $949 million) and higher exploration well write-offs (increase of $541 million), partly offset by the comparative favourable impact of $962 million mainly relating to gas storage effects.

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included a loss of $325 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, net impairment charges and reversals of $323 million and charges of $214 million related to redundancy and restructuring, partly offset by gains of $638 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position. These charges and gains are part of identified items, and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $642 million, and net charges of $295 million related to the impact of the weakening Argentine peso and strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $7,851 million and the timing impact of dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $946 million.

Total production, compared with the full year 2023, increased mainly due to new oil production, partly offset by field decline.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









MARKETING Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % 103 760 226 -86 Segment earnings2 1,894 3,058 -38 (736) (422) (567)

Of which: Identified items2 A (1,991) (254) 839 1,182 794 -29 Adjusted Earnings2 A 3,885 3,312 +17 1,709 2,081 1,500 -18 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 7,476 6,337 +18 1,363 2,722 1,767 -50 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 7,363 5,561 +32 811 525 1,385 Cash capital expenditure2 C 2,445 5,790 2,795 2,945 2,997 -5 Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)2 2,843 3,045 -7

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected lower Marketing margins (decrease of $395 million) mainly due to seasonal impact of lower volumes and lower Mobility unit margins as well as lower Sectors and Decarbonisation and Lubricants margins. These were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $118 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $458 million, and net losses of $247 million related to sale of assets. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 impairment charges of $179 million, charges of $98 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $84 million related to sale of assets.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $845 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $172 million. These inflows were partly offset by outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $1,187 million and tax payments of $130 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the third quarter 2024, decreased mainly due to seasonality.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $483 million) including higher unit margins in Lubricants and Mobility partly offset by lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $449 million). These were partly offset by unfavourable tax movements ($157 million) and higher depreciation charges (increase of $142 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $1,423 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, net losses of $386 million related to the sale of assets and charges of $215 million related to redundancy and restructuring. These charges are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $466 million, and charges of $113 million related to redundancy and restructuring partly offset by gains of $298 million related to indirect tax credits.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $998 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $262 million. These inflows









were partly offset by tax payments of $562 million, non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $254 million, and outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $221 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the full year 2023, decreased mainly in Mobility including increased focus on value over volume.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % (328) 341 (1,828) -196 Segment earnings2 1,757 1,482 +19 (99) (122) (1,857) Of which: Identified items2 A (1,177) (2,135) (229) 463 29 -150 Adjusted Earnings2 A 2,934 3,617 -19 475 1,240 670 -62 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 6,783 7,489 -9 2,032 3,321 1,150 -39 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 7,253 7,513 -3 1,392 761 986 Cash capital expenditure2 C 3,290 3,013 1,215 1,305 1,315 -7 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,344 1,349 — 2,926 3,015 2,588 -3 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 11,875 11,245 +6

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.





The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $442 million) mainly driven by lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $138 million) mainly due to lower realised prices. In addition, the fourth quarter 2024 reflected unfavourable tax movements ($67 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $224 million, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements of $114 million. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included charges of $101 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net impairment charges and reversals of $92 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $95 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the fourth quarter 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $258 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $29 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $1,394 million, Adjusted EBITDA, net cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $230 million, dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $139 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $73 million. These inflows were partly offset by outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $371 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 75% compared with 76% in the third quarter 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 76% compared with 81% in the third quarter 2024, mainly due to higher planned maintenance.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,832 million), mainly driven by lower refining margins, and unfavourable tax movements ($248 million). These were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $812 million) and higher Chemicals margins (increase of $602 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $1,176 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $142 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable movements of $86 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements of $114 million. These charges and movements are part of identified items, and compare with the full year 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $2,195 million mainly relating to









Page 8















SHELL PLC

4th QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS



the Chemicals assets in Singapore, and charges of $82 million related to redundancy and restructuring partly offset by favourable movements of $214 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the full year 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $432 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $3,366 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $524 million, dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $304 million and net cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $219 million. These inflows were partly offset by cash outflows relating to legal provisions of $215 million, tax payments of $146 million, cash outflows relating to the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $114 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $109 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 76% compared with 68% in the full year 2023, mainly due to economic optimisation in the full year 2023. The increase was also driven by ramp-up of Shell Polymers Monaca and lower unplanned maintenance in the full year 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 85% compared with 85% in the full year 2023.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ Reference 2024 2023 % (1,226) (481) (272) -155 Segment earnings (1,229) 3,089 -140 (914) (319) (445) Of which: Identified items A (732) 2,333 (311) (162) 173 -92 Adjusted Earnings A (497) 756 -166 (123) (75) 253 -64 Adjusted EBITDA A (22) 1,481 -101 850 (364) (1,265) +333 Cash flow from operating activities A 3,798 2,984 +27 1,277 409 1,026 Cash capital expenditure C 2,549 2,681 76 79 68 -4 External power sales (terawatt hours)2 306 279 +10 165 148 175 +11 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3 652 738 -12

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable one-off tax movements ($107 million), and higher operating expenses (increase of $71 million).

Fourth quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $996 million mainly relating to renewable generation assets in North America, partly offset by favourable movements of $50 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the third quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $279 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the fourth quarter 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $533 million, and working capital inflows of $353 million, partly offset by Adjusted EBITDA.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $1,719 million) mainly from trading and optimisation primarily in Europe due to lower volatility, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $632 million).

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $1,085 million mainly relating to renewable generation assets in North America, partly offset by favourable movements of $300 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a net gain on sale of assets of $94 million. These net charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the full year 2023 which included favourable movements of $2,756 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $669 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the full year 2024, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.









Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $3,012 million, and working capital inflows of $923 million, partly offset by tax payments of $457 million and Adjusted EBITDA.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

Additional Growth Measures

Quarters Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 %¹ 2024 2023 % Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt): 3.4 3.4 2.5 — – In operation2 3.4 2.5 +34 4.0 3.9 4.1 +2 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3 4.0 4.1 -1

1.Q4 on Q3 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.





CORPORATE Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Reference 2024 2023 (335) (647) (629) Segment earnings1 (2,992) (2,944) 45 (3) (19) Of which: Identified items A (1,024) (69) (380) (643) (609) Adjusted Earnings1 A (1,968) (2,875) (24) (346) (544) Adjusted EBITDA1 A (675) (1,164) 16 115 1,540 Cash flow from operating activities A (1,882) (832)

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the third quarter 2024, reflected favourable tax movements and favourable currency exchange rate effects.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects.





Full Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the full year 2023, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements, favourable net interest movements and favourable currency exchange rate effects.

Full year 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These reclassifications are included in identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects and lower operating expenses.





1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.









PRELIMINARY RESERVES UPDATE

When final volumes are reported in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2024 Form 20-F, Shell expects that SEC proved oil and gas reserves additions before taking into account production will be approximately 0.9 billion boe, and that 2024 production will be approximately 1.1 billion boe. As a result, total proved reserves on an SEC basis are expected to be approximately 9.6 billion boe1, 2, 3. Acquisitions and divestments of 2024 reserves are expected to account for a net increase of approximately 0.05 billion boe.

The proved Reserves Replacement Ratio on an SEC basis is expected to be 85% for the year (106% without debooking Groundbirch because of the low average AECO price in 2024) and 108% for the 3-year average. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments, the proved Reserves Replacement Ratio is expected to be 80% (102% without debooking Groundbirch) for the year and 68% for the 3-year average.

Further information will be provided in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2024 Form 20-F.

1.Pursuant to our 2017 agreement with Canadian Natural Resources Limited, our remaining mining interest and associated synthetic crude oil reserves will be swapped for an additional 10% interest in the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The associated proved reserves at December 31, 2024 are 0.7 billion barrels (of which 50% attributable to non-controlling interest).

2.On January 16, 2024, we announced an agreement to sell our Nigerian onshore subsidiary The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) which holds a 30% interest in the SPDC JV to Renaissance, subject to various conditions. As of December 31, 2024, we had proved reserves of 0.5 billion boe in SPDC.

3.In December 2024, we, along with Equinor ASA, announced the combination of our UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%) and 0.16 billion boe (as of December 31, 2024) of Shell’s proved reserves will be contributed to the new joint venture alongside proved reserves contributed by Equinor. Subsequently, Shell will report 50% of the proved reserves of the new joint venture as part of Shell’s share of proved reserves from joint ventures and associates.













Page 12



















SHELL PLC

4th QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS



OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2025

Full year 2024 cash capital expenditure was $21 billion. Our cash capital expenditure range for the full year 2025 is expected to be lower than our 2024 range, with more guidance to come at the Capital Markets Day 2025.





Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 930 - 990 thousand boe/d. First quarter 2025 outlook reflects Pearl GTL back in operation after a major turnaround. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.6 - 7.2 million tonnes.





Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d.





Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,500 - 3,000 thousand b/d.





Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 80% - 88%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 78% - 86%.





Corporate Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $380 million1 for the fourth quarter 2024. Corporate Adjusted Earnings2 are expected to be a net expense of approximately $400 - $600 million in the first quarter 2025.

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

2.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure please see reference A.





FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Date Event February 25, 2025 Shell LNG Outlook 2025 publication March 25, 2025 Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 March 25, 2025 Capital Markets Day 2025 May 2, 2025 First quarter 2025 results and dividends May 20, 2025 Annual General Meeting July 31, 2025 Second quarter 2025 results and dividends October 30, 2025 Third quarter 2025 results and dividends









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 66,281 71,089 78,732 Revenue1 284,312 316,620 (156) 933 768 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 2,993 3,725 683 440 631 Interest and other income/(expenses)2 1,724 2,838 66,807 72,462 80,131 Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 289,029 323,183 43,610 48,225 54,745 Purchases 188,120 212,883 5,839 6,138 6,807 Production and manufacturing expenses 23,379 25,240 3,231 3,139 3,621 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 12,439 13,433 331 294 469 Research and development 1,099 1,287 861 305 467 Exploration 2,411 1,750 7,520 5,916 11,221 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2 26,872 31,290 1,213 1,174 1,166 Interest expense 4,787 4,673 62,605 65,190 78,496 Total expenditure 259,107 290,556 4,205 7,270 1,635 Income/(loss) before taxation 29,922 32,627 3,164 2,879 1,099 Taxation charge/(credit)2 13,401 12,991 1,041 4,391 536 Income/(loss) for the period 16,521 19,636 113 100 62 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 427 277 928 4,291 474 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,093 19,359 0.15 0.69 0.07 Basic earnings per share ($)3 2.55 2.88 0.15 0.68 0.07 Diluted earnings per share ($)3 2.53 2.85

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 1,041 4,391 536 Income/(loss) for the period 16,521 19,636 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (4,899) 2,947 2,571 – Currency translation differences1 (3,248) 1,397 (11) 35 29 – Debt instruments remeasurements 5 41 224 (75) 11 – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 216 71 — — — – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) — (44) (50) (2) (53) – Deferred cost of hedging (73) (148) (91) 35 135 – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (118) 18 (4,827) 2,940 2,692 Total (3,217) 1,335 Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 239 419 (1,207) – Retirement benefits remeasurements 1,407 (1,083) (50) 80 (84) – Equity instruments remeasurements 28 (99) 46 (53) (186) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 47 (201) 235 446 (1,477) Total 1,482 (1,383) (4,592) 3,386 1,215 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (1,735) (48) (3,552) 7,777 1,750 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 14,786 19,588 50 177 96 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 407 312 (3,602) 7,600 1,654 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 14,379 19,276

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 16,032 16,660 Other intangible assets 9,480 10,253 Property, plant and equipment 185,219 194,835 Joint ventures and associates 23,445 24,457 Investments in securities 2,255 3,246 Deferred tax 6,857 6,454 Retirement benefits1 10,003 9,151 Trade and other receivables 6,018 6,298 Derivative financial instruments² 374 801 259,681 272,155 Current assets Inventories 23,426 26,019 Trade and other receivables 45,860 53,273 Derivative financial instruments² 9,673 15,098 Cash and cash equivalents 39,110 38,774 118,069 133,164 Assets classified as held for sale1 9,857 951 127,926 134,115 Total assets 387,607 406,270 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 65,448 71,610 Trade and other payables 3,290 3,103 Derivative financial instruments² 2,185 2,301 Deferred tax 13,505 15,347 Retirement benefits1 6,752 7,549 Decommissioning and other provisions 21,227 22,531 112,408 122,441 Current liabilities Debt 11,630 9,931 Trade and other payables 60,693 68,237 Derivative financial instruments² 7,391 9,529 Income taxes payable 4,648 3,422 Decommissioning and other provisions 4,469 4,041 88,831 95,160 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 6,203 307 95,034 95,467 Total liabilities 207,442 217,908 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 178,303 186,607 Non-controlling interest 1,861 1,755 Total equity 180,165 188,362 Total liabilities and equity 387,607 406,270

1. See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

2. See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2024 544 (997) 21,145 165,915 186,607 1,755 188,362 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — (1,715) 16,093 14,378 407 14,785 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 193 (193) — — — Dividends³ — — — (8,669) (8,669) (308) (8,976) Repurchases of shares4 (34) — 34 (14,057) (14,057) — (14,057) Share-based compensation — 194 109 (354) (52) — (52) Other changes — — — 96 96 7 103 At December 31, 2024 510 (804) 19,766 158,832 178,303 1,861 180,165 At January 1, 2023 584 (726) 21,132 169,482 190,472 2,125 192,597 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — (83) 19,359 19,276 312 19,588 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — (112) 112 — — — Dividends3 — — — (8,389) (8,389) (764) (9,153) Repurchases of shares4 (40) — 40 (14,571) (14,571) — (14,571) Share-based compensation — (271) 168 (85) (188) — (188) Other changes — — — 7 7 82 89 At December 31, 2023 544 (997) 21,145 165,915 186,607 1,755 188,362

1. See Note 5 “Share capital”.

2. See Note 6 “Other reserves”.

3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4. Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 4,205 7,270 1,635 Income before taxation for the period 29,922 32,627 Adjustment for: 665 554 571 – Interest expense (net) 2,415 2,360 7,520 5,916 11,221 – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 26,872 31,290 649 150 243 – Exploration well write-offs 1,622 868 288 154 (222) – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 288 (246) 156 (933) (768) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (2,993) (3,725) 1,241 860 1,145 – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 3,632 3,674 131 2,705 4,088 – (Increase)/decrease in inventories 1,273 6,325 751 4,057 (704) – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 6,578 12,401 1,524 (4,096) (701) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables2 (5,789) (11,581) 111 735 328 – Derivative financial instruments 2,484 (5,723) (58) 125 (68) – Retirement benefits (326) (37) (256) 359 430 – Decommissioning and other provisions2 (828) 220 (856) (144) (1,021) – Other1 1,536 (550) (2,910) (3,028) (3,604) Tax paid (12,002) (13,712) 13,162 14,684 12,575 Cash flow from operating activities 54,684 54,191 (6,486) (4,690) (6,960) Capital expenditure (19,601) (22,993) (421) (222) (109) Investments in joint ventures and associates (1,404) (1,202) (17) (38) (44) Investments in equity securities (80) (197) (6,924) (4,950) (7,113) Cash capital expenditure (21,084) (24,392) 493 94 540 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,621 2,565 305 94 49 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 590 474 6 6 24 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 582 51 581 593 568 Interest received 2,399 2,124 1,762 1,074 960 Other investing cash inflows1 4,576 4,269 (655) (769) (685) Other investing cash outflows (3,838) (2,825) (4,431) (3,857) (5,657) Cash flow from investing activities (15,154) (17,734) 65 (89) (27) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months (310) (211) Other debt: (13) 78 64 – New borrowings 363 1,029 (2,664) (1,322) (4,054) – Repayments (9,672) (10,650) (1,379) (979) (1,366) Interest paid (4,557) (4,441) (833) 652 702 Derivative financial instruments (594) 723 (10)

— (1) Change in non-controlling interest (15) (22) Cash dividends paid to: (2,114) (2,167) (2,201) – Shell plc shareholders (8,668) (8,393) (53) (92) (128) – Non-controlling interest (295) (764) (3,579) (3,537) (3,977) Repurchases of shares (13,898) (14,617) (309) 6 (714) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (789) (889) (10,889) (7,452) (11,703) Cash flow from financing activities (38,434) (38,235) (985) 729 529 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (761) 306 (3,142) 4,105 (4,256) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 336 (1,472) 42,252 38,148 43,031 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,774 40,246 39,110 42,252 38,774 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 39,110 38,774

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”.

2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $653 million and $693 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.









NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act. The statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales in due course.





2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of Wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).

















REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Third-party revenue 9,294 9,748 10,437 Integrated Gas 37,290 37,645 1,652 1,605 1,263 Upstream 6,606 6,475 27,524 30,519 31,761 Marketing2 120,088 130,560 19,992 22,608 24,957 Chemicals and Products2 90,918 97,079 7,808 6,599 10,302 Renewables and Energy Solutions 29,366 44,819 10 10 11 Corporate 43 42 66,281 71,089 78,732 Total third-party revenue1 284,312 316,620 Inter-segment revenue 2,024 2,131 2,614 Integrated Gas 8,715 11,560 9,931 9,618 10,948 Upstream 39,939 41,230 984 1,235 1,243 Marketing2 4,937 5,299 8,656 9,564 10,163 Chemicals and Products2 38,381 42,816 1,879 1,131 1,567 Renewables and Energy Solutions 4,971 4,707 — — — Corporate — — CCS earnings 1,744 2,631 1,733 Integrated Gas 9,590 7,058 1,031 2,289 2,151 Upstream 7,772 8,539 103 760 226 Marketing2 1,894 3,058 (328) 341 (1,828) Chemicals and Products2 1,757 1,482 (1,226) (481) (272) Renewables and Energy Solutions (1,229) 3,089 (335) (647) (629) Corporate3 (2,992) (2,944) 989 4,894 1,381 Total CCS earnings4 16,792 20,281

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $5,332 million and $21,702 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $82 million and $104 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,058 million and $4,675 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $9,553 million and $40,564 million respectively.

3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been revised by $43 million and $133 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.

4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".













Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Capital expenditure 1,123 1,090 1,034 Integrated Gas 4,095 3,491 2,205 1,998 2,547 Upstream 7,738 8,249 798 488 1,383 Marketing1 2,357 5,741 1,121 748 983 Chemicals and Products1 2,943 2,928 1,214 327 932 Renewables and Energy Solutions 2,338 2,314 25 39 81 Corporate 129 270 6,486 4,690 6,960 Total capital expenditure 19,601 22,993 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 214 147 162 Integrated Gas 671 705 (117) (37) (111) Upstream 150 94 13 37 2 Marketing 88 49 271 13 2 Chemicals and Products 347 84 36 59 56 Renewables and Energy Solutions 138 261 4 3 (2) Corporate 9 9 421 222 109 Total investments in joint ventures and associates 1,404 1,202 Add: Investments in equity securities — — — Integrated Gas — — (11) 12 — Upstream 1 — — — — Marketing — — — — — Chemicals and Products — 2 28 23 38 Renewables and Energy Solutions 73 106 — 3 6 Corporate 6 89 17 38 44 Total investments in equity securities 80 197 Cash capital expenditure 1,337 1,236 1,196 Integrated Gas 4,766 4,196 2,076 1,974 2,436 Upstream 7,890 8,343 811 525 1,385 Marketing1 2,445 5,790 1,392 761 986 Chemicals and Products1 3,290 3,013 1,277 409 1,026 Renewables and Energy Solutions 2,549 2,681 30 45 85 Corporate 144 368 6,924 4,950 7,113 Total Cash capital expenditure 21,084 24,392

1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the fourth quarter 2023 and the full year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $46 million and $178 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.









3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 928 4,291 474 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,093 19,359 113 100 62 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 427 277 1,041 4,391 536 Income/(loss) for the period 16,521 19,636 Current cost of supplies adjustment: (84) 668 1,089 Purchases 389 815 23 (162) (263) Taxation (91) (203) 9 (2) 19 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (26) 33 (52) 503 846 Current cost of supplies adjustment 272 645 Of which: (45) 477 811 Attributable to Shell plc shareholders 257 650 (7) 26 34 Attributable to non-controlling interest 14 (5) 989 4,894 1,381 CCS earnings 16,792 20,281 Of which: 883 4,768 1,285 CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,351 20,008 106 126 97 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 442 273





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 5,839 6,138 6,807 Production and manufacturing expenses 23,379 25,240 3,231 3,139 3,621 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 12,439 13,433 331 294 469 Research and development 1,099 1,287 9,401 9,570 10,897 Operating expenses 36,918 39,960





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 11,630 12,015 9,931 Current debt 11,630 9,931 65,448 64,597 71,610 Non-current debt 65,448 71,610 77,078 76,613 81,541 Total debt 77,078 81,541





4. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 928 4,291 474 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) 16,093 19,359 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 6,148.4 6,256.5 6,558.3 Basic earnings per share (million) 6,299.6 6,733.5 6,213.9 6,320.9 6,631.1 Diluted earnings per share (million) 6,363.7 6,799.8









5. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH Number of shares Nominal value

($ million) At January 1, 2024 6,524,109,049 544 Repurchases of shares (409,077,891) (34) At December 31, 2024 6,115,031,158 510 At January 1, 2023 7,003,503,393 584 Repurchases of shares (479,394,344) (40) At December 31, 2023 6,524,109,049 544





At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.





6. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2024 37,298 154 236 1,308 (17,851) 21,145 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — (1,715) (1,715) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — 193 193 Repurchases of shares — — 34 — — 34 Share-based compensation — — — 109 — 109 At December 31, 2024 37,298 154 270 1,416 (19,373) 19,766 At January 1, 2023 37,298 154 196 1,140 (17,656) 21,132 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — (83) (83) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — (112) (112) Repurchases of shares — — 40 — — 40 Share-based compensation — — — 168 — 168 At December 31, 2023 37,298 154 236 1,308 (17,851) 21,145

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.





7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at December 31, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that









date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 is a decrease of $5,425 million for the current assets and a decrease of $2,138 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Carrying amount1 48,376 53,832 Fair value2 44,119 50,866

1. Shell issued no debt under the US shelf or under the Euro medium-term note programmes during the year 2024.

2. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.





8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 683 440 631 Interest and other income/(expenses) 1,724 2,838 Of which: 548 619 595 Interest income 2,372 2,313 25 4 14 Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 83 49 (288) (154) 222 Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (288) 257 267 (189) (398) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities (1,025) (458) 131 159 199 Other 582 677

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 7,520 5,916 11,221 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 26,872 31,290 Of which: 5,829 5,578 5,986 Depreciation 22,703 23,106 1,797 340 5,508 Impairments 4,502 8,947 (106) (2) (273) Impairment reversals (333) (762)

Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2024 of $2,659 million pre-tax ($2,245 million post-tax), of which $1,797 million recognised in depreciation, depletion and amortisation and $863 million recognised in share of profit of joint ventures and associates, mainly relate to Renewables and Energy Solutions ($1,068 million pre-tax; $1,000 million post-tax), Integrated Gas ($532 million pre-tax; $345 million post-tax), Marketing ($495 million pre-tax; $459 million post-tax), Chemicals and Products ($315 million pre-tax; $247 million post-tax) and Upstream ($248 million pre-tax; $194 million post-tax). The impairment in Renewables and Energy Solutions was principally triggered by a portfolio choice regarding renewable generation assets in North America. The impairments in other segments relate to various smaller impairments.

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various

assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products.

Impairments recognised in the fourth quarter 2023 of $5,508 million pre-tax ($4,044 million post-tax) relate to various

assets in Chemicals and Products ($2,490 million), Upstream ($1,161 million), Integrated Gas ($873 million), Renewables

and Energy Solutions ($614 million) and Marketing ($370 million).









Taxation charge/credit

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 3,164 2,879 1,099 Taxation charge/(credit) 13,401 12,991 Of which: 3,125 2,834 1,099 Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax 13,150 12,991 39 45 — Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax 251 —

On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences





Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 (4,899) 2,947 2,571 Currency translation differences (3,248) 1,397 Of which: (5,028) 2,912 2,578 Recognised in Other comprehensive income (4,504) 1,396 129 35 (7) (Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss 1,256 1





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retirement benefits

$ million December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Non-current assets Retirement benefits 10,003 9,151 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefits 6,752 7,549 Surplus/(deficit) 3,251 1,602

Amounts recognised in the Balance Sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change in the net retirement benefit asset as at December 31, 2024, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone since December 31, 2023, partly offset by losses on plan assets.

Assets classified as held for sale

$ million December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets classified as held for sale 9,857 951 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 6,203 307

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at December 31, 2024 principally relate to Shell's UK offshore oil and gas assets in Upstream, mining interests in Canada in Chemicals and Products and an energy and chemicals park in Chemicals and Products in Singapore. Upon completion of the sale, Shell's UK offshore assets will be derecognised in exchange for a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture.

The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024, are Property, plant and equipment ($8,283 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million), Inventories ($1,180 million; December 31, 2023:









$463 million), Decommissioning and other provisions ($3,053 million; December 31, 2023: $75 million), deferred tax liabilities ($2,042 million; December 31, 2023: nil) and Debt ($624 million; December 31, 2023: $84 million).





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 (856) (144) (1,021) Other 1,536 (550)

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the fourth quarter 2024 includes $1,447 million of net outflows (third quarter 2024: $432 million net inflows; fourth quarter 2023: $875 million net outflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America and $672 million in relation to reversal of currency exchange losses on Cash and cash equivalents (third quarter 2024: $539 million gains; fourth quarter 2023: $398 million gains).





Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 1,762 1,074 960 Other investing cash inflows 4,576 4,269

'Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows' for the fourth quarter 2024 mainly relates to the sale of pension-related debt securities and repayments of short-term loans.





9. Post-balance sheet events

On January 23, 2025, Shell announced changes to the Executive Committee. In line with the company’s ongoing transformation, Shell will continue to evolve its structure to enable Shell's strategy to deliver more value with less emissions. As a result, Trading and Supply will move up to the Executive Committee and out of the Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions directorate with effect from April 1, 2025. These changes will not affect Shell’s financial reporting segments.













ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES





A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 928 4,291 474 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 16,093 19,359 113 100 62 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 427 277 (45) 477 811 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders 257 650 (7) 26 34 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest 14 (5) 989 4,894 1,381 CCS earnings 16,792 20,281





Q4 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 989 1,744 1,031 103 (328) (1,226) (335) Less: Identified items (2,778) (421) (651) (736) (99) (914) 45 Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 106 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest — Adjusted Earnings 3,661 Add: Non-controlling interest 106 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 3,766 2,165 1,682 839 (229) (311) (380) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,371 635 2,618 266 (198) 97 (46) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,829 1,440 2,803 587 896 96 8 Add: Exploration well write-offs 649 277 372 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,213 54 201 17 16 2 923 Less: Interest income 548 3 — — 10 7 529 Adjusted EBITDA 14,281 4,568 7,676 1,709 475 (123) (24) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (75) (2) (73) Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 451 110 (22) 172 139 51 — Derivative financial instruments 319 120 (28) (8) 230 533 (527) Taxation paid (2,910) (635) (2,019) (130) 36 (41) (120) Other (1,461) 114 (486) (1,227) (313) 77 375 (Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,407 114 (611) 845 1,394 353 312 Cash flow from operating activities 13,162 4,391 4,509 1,363 2,032 850 16









Page 26















Q3 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 4,894 2,631 2,289 760 341 (481) (647) Less: Identified items (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 126 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest — Adjusted Earnings 6,028 Add: Non-controlling interest 126 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,153 2,871 2,443 1,182 463 (162) (643) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,571 949 2,413 322 (73) (1) (39) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,578 1,369 2,691 564 862 86 6 Add: Exploration well write-offs 150 2 148 — — — — Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,173 49 183 13 14 2 912 Less: Interest income 619 5 8 — 25 — 581 Adjusted EBITDA 16,005 5,234 7,871 2,081 1,240 (75) (346) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 665 334 331 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (62) (146) (90) 51 63 61 — Derivative financial instruments 133 (373) 47 98 88 (106) 380 Taxation paid (3,028) (814) (2,074) (241) 23 (33) 112 Other (365) (32) (406) 275 107 (75) (234) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,665 (247) (78) 792 2,131 (136) 204 Cash flow from operating activities 14,684 3,623 5,268 2,722 3,321 (364) 115





Q4 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 1,381 1,733 2,151 226 (1,828) (272) (629) Less: Identified items (6,033) (2,235) (909) (567) (1,857) (445) (19) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 97 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest (11) Adjusted Earnings 7,306 Add: Non-controlling interest 108 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 7,414 3,968 3,060 794 29 173 (609) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 2,121 1,065 1,560 128 (271) (4) (358) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,986 1,457 2,951 569 915 89 6 Add: Exploration well write-offs 243 63 180 — — — — Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,165 36 135 10 21 1 961 Less: Interest income 595 4 14 1 24 7 544 Adjusted EBITDA 16,335 6,584 7,872 1,500 670 253 (544) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 1,109 572 537 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 246 208 (250) 32 225 29 1 Derivative financial instruments (1,030) (1,596) 52 4 293 (268) 487 Taxation paid (3,604) (731) (2,015) (282) (270) (413) 108 Other (947) (229) 388 (508) (422) 146 (322) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,683 (639) (260) 1,593 1,191 (1,012) 1,810 Cash flow from operating activities 12,575 3,597 5,787 1,767 1,150 (1,265) 1,540









Page 27















Full year 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 16,792 9,590 7,772 1,894 1,757 (1,229) (2,992) Less: Identified items (7,347) (1,800) (623) (1,991) (1,177) (732) (1,024) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 442 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest 18 Adjusted Earnings 23,716 Add: Non-controlling interest 424 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 24,139 11,390 8,395 3,885 2,934 (497) (1,968) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 15,013 3,520 9,865 1,305 364 87 (128) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 22,703 5,594 10,971 2,235 3,495 383 25 Add: Exploration well write-offs 1,622 291 1,331 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 4,697 189 720 52 70 6 3,660 Less: Interest income 2,372 8 18 1 79 2 2,265 Adjusted EBITDA 65,803 20,978 31,264 7,476 6,783 (22) (675) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 363 254 109 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (328) (137) (946) 262 304 190 — Derivative financial instruments 1,472 (1,466) 24 59 219 3,012 (376) Taxation paid (12,002) (2,955) (7,851) (562) (146) (457) (31) Other (1,961) 23 (1,464) (616) (321) 152 264 (Increase)/decrease in working capital 2,062 467 216 998 524 923 (1,065) Cash flow from operating activities 54,684 16,909 21,244 7,363 7,253 3,798 (1,882)





Full year 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate CCS earnings 20,281 7,058 8,539 3,058 1,482 3,089 (2,944) Less: Identified items (8,252) (6,861) (1,267) (254) (2,135) 2,333 (69) Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 273 Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest (11) Adjusted Earnings 28,250 Add: Non-controlling interest 284 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 28,534 13,919 9,806 3,312 3,617 756 (2,875) Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 13,674 3,837 8,280 936 287 341 (8) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 23,106 5,756 11,309 2,048 3,582 392 19 Add: Exploration well write-offs 867 121 746 — — — — Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 4,669 146 507 50 60 4 3,902 Less: Interest income 2,313 6 27 9 57 12 2,201 Adjusted EBITDA 68,538 23,773 30,622 6,337 7,489 1,481 (1,164) Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 848 478 370 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 79 241 (692) 117 310 102 3 Derivative financial instruments (6,142) (4,668) 51 (14) 518 (1,988) (41) Taxation paid (13,712) (3,574) (8,470) (760) (467) (762) 322 Other (865) (313) (142) (486) (138) 450 (237) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 7,145 2,061 82 845 172 3,701 284 Cash flow from operating activities 54,191 17,520 21,450 5,561 7,513 2,984 (832)





Identified Items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.









Page 28















Q4 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) (288) (99) (66) (216) 42 51 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,554) (523) (183) (493) (288) (1,065) (1) Redundancy and restructuring (175) (27) (62) (70) (5) (11) (1) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 209 136 (14) 58 (38) 67 — Other (200) — (165) (33) (2) — — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (3,008) (514) (491) (753) (291) (958) (2) Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (230) (92) 160 (17) (191) (43) (47) Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) (321) (96) (51) (247) 33 40 — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,170) (339) (152) (458) (224) (996) (1) Redundancy and restructuring (115) (16) (34) (52) (3) (8) (1) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 184 109 (4) 46 (17) 50 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances (210) (57) (199) — — — 46 Other (147) (22) (212) (25) 113 — — Impact on CCS earnings (2,778) (421) (651) (736) (99) (914) 45 Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,778) (421) (651) (736) (99) (914) 45













Page 29















Q3 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) (154) 1 (2) (110) (19) (20) (3) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (338) (6) (3) (195) (120) (14) — Redundancy and restructuring (552) (69) (189) (136) (141) (26) 10 Provisions for onerous contracts (7) — — (7) — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (602) (252) (13) (78) 126 (385) — Other1 (136) — (141) (1) (11) 16 — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,789) (327) (348) (526) (165) (430) 7 Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (530) (87) (195) (104) (43) (111) 10 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) (129) 1 (6) (84) (15) (23) (2) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (288) (4) (2) (179) (92) (10) — Redundancy and restructuring (397) (48) (138) (98) (101) (19) 7 Provisions for onerous contracts (5) — — (5) — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (456) (213) (3) (56) 95 (279) — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 120 24 104 — — — (8) Other (105) — (108) — (8) 12 — Impact on CCS earnings (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (1,259) (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3)













Page 30















Q4 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 222 (21) 134 (30) (33) 168 5 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (5,348) (873) (988) (460) (2,391) (636) — Redundancy and restructuring (275) (1) (11) (128) (102) (31) (2) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,357) (1,708) 60 (47) 199 138 — Other (33) 57 (170) 2 77 — — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (6,792) (2,545) (974) (664) (2,250) (361) 2 Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (759) (309) (65) (96) (394) 84 22 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 227 (13) 128 (23) (26) 158 3 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (3,935) (547) (454) (415) (1,968) (551) — Redundancy and restructuring (206) — (6) (96) (78) (24) (1) Provisions for onerous contracts — — — — — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,336) (1,587) 21 (34) 138 125 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances (363) 31 (373) — — — (21) Other (419) (119) (225) 2 77 (154) — Impact on CCS earnings (6,033) (2,235) (909) (567) (1,857) (445) (19) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest (11) — — (11) — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (6,022) (2,235) (909) (556) (1,857) (445) (19)









Page 31















Full year 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) (288) (100) 89 (400) 6 119 (3) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (5,051) (555) (362) (1,747) (1,205) (1,181) (1) Redundancy and restructuring (1,012) (106) (320) (296) (195) (97) 2 Provisions for onerous contracts (24) (3) (14) (7) — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,012) (1,286) (58) 49 (117) 399 — Other1 (1,481) (126) (436) (1) 146 39 (1,103) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (8,867) (2,176) (1,100) (2,402) (1,364) (720) (1,105) Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (1,521) (376) (477) (411) (187) 12 (81) Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) (319) (96) 67 (386) 4 94 (2) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (4,371) (363) (323) (1,423) (1,176) (1,085) (1) Redundancy and restructuring (712) (71) (214) (215) (142) (71) 1 Provisions for onerous contracts (19) (3) (11) (5) — — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (849) (1,088) (14) 40 (86) 300 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 363 (49) 313 — — — 99 Other1 (1,440) (130) (440) (1) 223 30 (1,122) Impact on CCS earnings (7,347) (1,800) (623) (1,991) (1,177) (732) (1,024) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 18 — — — 18 — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (7,365) (1,800) (623) (1,991) (1,195) (732) (1,024)

1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.









Page 32















Full year 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 257 (22) 209 1 (46) 109 5 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (8,300) (3,147) (1,187) (509) (2,690) (767) — Redundancy and restructuring (329) (1) (21) (150) (106) (32) (18) Provisions for onerous contracts (24) — — — (24) — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (419) (4,755) 447 20 276 3,593 — Other 82 32 (615) 300 (43) 408 — Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (8,732) (7,892) (1,166) (339) (2,632) 3,311 (14) Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (481) (1,031) 100 (85) (497) 978 55 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 277 (14) 208 1 (35) 113 3 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (6,219) (2,247) (642) (466) (2,195) (669) — Redundancy and restructuring (241) — (9) (113) (82) (24) (12) Provisions for onerous contracts (18) — — — (18) — — Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,284) (4,407) 127 26 214 2,756 — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances (355) — (295) — — — (60) Other (412) (193) (656) 298 (19) 158 — Impact on CCS earnings (8,252) (6,861) (1,267) (254) (2,135) 2,333 (69) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest (11) — — (11) — — — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (8,240) (6,861) (1,267) (242) (2,135) 2,333 (69)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.









B. Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).





C. Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.





D. Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition. Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Current debt 9,931 10,119 9,001 Non-current debt 71,610 72,028 74,794 Total equity 188,362 192,943 192,597 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (38,774) (43,031) (40,246) Capital employed – opening 231,128 232,059 236,146 Current debt 11,630 12,015 9,931 Non-current debt 65,448 64,597 71,610 Total equity 180,165 189,538 188,362 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (39,110) (42,252) (38,774) Capital employed – closing 218,132 223,898 231,128 Capital employed – average 224,630 227,979 233,637









Page 34















$ million Quarters Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 23,716 27,361 28,250 Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 427 376 277 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 14 56 (5) Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters 18 7 (11) Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 24,139 27,787 28,534 Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,701 2,698 2,728 Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters 1,389 1,392 1,287 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters 25,452 29,093 29,975 Capital employed – average 224,630 227,979 233,637 ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 11.3% 12.8% 12.8%





E. Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

$ million December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current debt 11,630 12,015 9,931 Non-current debt 65,448 64,597 71,610 Total debt 77,078 76,613 81,541 Of which lease liabilities 28,702 25,590 27,709 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 2,469 1,694 1,835 Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (1,628) (821) (1,060) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (39,110) (42,252) (38,774) Net debt 38,809 35,234 43,542 Total equity 180,165 189,538 188,362 Total capital 218,974 224,772 231,902 Gearing 17.7 % 15.7 % 18.8 %









F. Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.









Q4 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Production and manufacturing expenses 5,839 982 2,470 270 1,632 480 5 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 3,231 39 96 2,258 471 241 126 Research and development 331 40 69 73 46 37 66 Operating expenses 9,401 1,061 2,635 2,602 2,149 757 196





Q3 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Production and manufacturing expenses 6,138 1,164 2,394 367 1,766 453 (6) Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 3,139 (1) (39) 2,408 453 209 110 Research and development 294 27 75 55 34 22 81 Operating expenses 9,570 1,190 2,430 2,830 2,253 684 185





Q4 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Production and manufacturing expenses 6,807 1,187 2,595 433 1,815 732 44 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1 3,621 39 109 2,520 530 271 153 Research and development1 469 42 102 67 52 93 112 Operating expenses 10,897 1,268 2,806 3,021 2,397 1,096 309





Full year 2024 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Production and manufacturing expenses 23,379 4,153 9,351 1,322 6,605 1,934 14 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 12,439 164 176 9,149 1,637 887 426 Research and development 1,099 125 263 209 151 94 257 Operating expenses 36,918 4,441 9,791 10,681 8,392 2,915 698





Full year 2023 $ million Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Production and manufacturing expenses 25,240 4,529 9,186 1,463 7,394 2,610 58 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1 13,433 154 325 9,426 2,023 1,058 446 Research and development1 1,287 126 318 252 181 96 314 Operating expenses 39,960 4,808 9,829 11,141 9,598 3,763 818

1.From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between Marketing and Chemicals and Products segments (see Note 2). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see Note 2).





Underlying operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.









