Global Tea Extracts Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

The tea extracts market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $4.44 billion in 2024 to $4.75 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the traditional use of tea in Asian cultures, greater consumer awareness of its health benefits, its antioxidant properties and health claims, the rising demand for functional beverages, and its expansion into the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

How Big Is the Global Tea Extracts Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The tea extracts market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $6.21 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing popularity of specialty and herbal teas, the growing use of tea extracts in functional foods and supplements, and the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of innovative tea extract blends, the rise of organic and clean label tea extracts, advancements in tea extract bioactive research, and a shift towards natural and plant-based ingredients.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6441&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Tea Extracts Market?

The growing demand for dietary supplements is expected to drive the expansion of the tea extract market in the future. Dietary supplements, which are a broad category of consumable products distinct from regular foods and pharmaceuticals, are used worldwide. Tea extracts, particularly green tea extracts, are widely used in the production of dietary supplements. These supplements made with tea extracts help regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, assist in weight management, promote disease prevention, and support workout recovery.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-extracts-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Tea Extracts Market Share?

Major companies operating in the tea extracts market include Taiyo International Ltd., AVT Tea Sources Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Futureceuticals Inc., Kemin Industries, Synthite Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Tea Extracts Market Size?

Innovative new products have become a key trend gaining traction in the tea extracts market. Leading companies in the market are focusing on developing new products to satisfy consumer demand and enhance their market position.

How Is the Global Tea Extracts Market Segmented?

The tea extracts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Green Tea, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Black Tea: Loose Leaf Black Tea Extract, Instant Black Tea Extract, Powdered Black Tea Extract

2) By Oolong Tea: Loose Leaf Oolong Tea Extract, Instant Oolong Tea Extract, Powdered Oolong Tea Extract

3) By Green Tea: Loose Leaf Green Tea Extract, Instant Green Tea Extract, Powdered Green Tea Extract, Matcha Green Tea Extract

4) By Other Types: White Tea Extract, Herbal Tea Extract, Rooibos Tea Extract, Specialty Tea Extracts

The Leading Region in the Tea Extracts Market is:

North America was the largest region in the tea extracts market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tea extracts market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Tea Extracts Market?

Tea extract is used to support weight loss, regulate blood sugar, and prevent diseases. Derived from the tea plant, tea extracts contain concentrated compounds such as antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and flavonoids. These extracts are associated with various health benefits, including promoting heart, liver, and brain health, improving skin appearance, and reducing the risk of cancer.

