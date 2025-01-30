PHILIPPINES, January 30 - Press Release

January 30, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON BESTLINK COLLEGE'S UNAUTHORIZED OFF-CAMPUS ACTIVITY I am deeply concerned by the reported harrowing experiences faced by students from Bestlink College of the Philippines during a recent field trip to Bataan. These distressing incidents highlight the grave risks that can arise when proper planning and safety measures are not in place for school activities. Students deserve to feel safe and supported during field trips, which are meant to enhance their education. The failure to ensure students' well-being is unacceptable. Educational institutions must uphold the highest standards of care and responsibility when organizing off-campus activities. This is not the first time that the school conducted an off-campus activity that resulted in a mishap. While the Commission on Higher Education has already issued a show cause order against Bestlink College, I urge the Commission to immediately identify those responsible for this incident and impose the corresponding sanctions or corrective measures. I also urge CHED, as well as schools and higher institutions, to revisit policies on off-campus activities to ensure that students' safety is never compromised.

