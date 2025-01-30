Capito Statement on Confirmation of Lee Zeldin to be Environmental Protection Agency Administrator
“Today, the Senate has confirmed an EPA administrator who is well qualified and capable of returning the EPA to its core missions of protecting our land, air, and water, without inhibiting economic development. Congressman Zeldin will lead the EPA as the agency addresses the environmental needs of our country, and he is committed to properly implementing the laws of Congress through collaboration with the members of our Committee. I have been continually impressed by Congressman Zeldin’s character, and his dedication to our country through service in both the U.S. Army and Congress. I am confident he will perform the role of EPA administrator exceptionally well, and be a central member of President Trump’s cabinet as they enact policies and solutions to the environment, infrastructure, and energy challenges of our time,” Chairman Capito said.
