EIT RawMaterials Launches Investment Call for Tech Start-Ups, Scale-Ups, Mining, Processing, and Recycling Projects

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EIT RawMaterials launches new investment call for technology start-ups & scale-ups, and mining, processing and recycling projectsFirst European dedicated funding call focused on EU Critical Raw Materials Act objectivesStrategic focus on EU raw materials security by investing from R&D and startups to supply-side projects€1.5m investment ticket size for start-ups, scale-ups, and SMEsDedicated call for mining, processing and recycling projects with strategic impact potential for EU, with €2.5m investment ticket sizeEIT RawMaterials is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the EUBerlin, 30. January 2024: EIT RawMaterials has launched a new funding call strategically focused on Europe’s raw materials innovation-to-production value chain. The call provides expanded funding and tailored support to innovators, mine developers, and projects in mining, processing, and recycling across the raw materials value chain.Bernd Schäfer, CEO, Managing Director, EIT RawMaterials, stated: “The ERMA Booster Call is a strategic initiative to reduce European reliance on imports for 80-100% of the critical raw materials essential to industrial resilience and competitiveness. The Draghi Report identified access to CRMs as Europe’s second-largest challenge to competitiveness, following energy. While policy efforts in Europe have increased focus on CRMs, financing remains a major bottleneck. With this funding call, we aim to accelerate innovation, scale up strategic mining and recycling projects, and mobilize further investment through a cross-industry public-private partnership.”The new call expands EIT RawMaterials’ role as a unique high-impact and active investor within the European raw materials ecosystem, significantly increasing investment size for scale-ups and SMEs from €0.5m to €1.5m for qualifying innovative, high-potential projects. This expanded funding, covering early-stage innovation to Series-A companies, underscores EIT RawMaterials’ focus on promoting breakthrough innovation within Europe’s raw materials sector and helping European start-ups to successfully transition from innovation to commercialization in a sector vital to Europe’s long-term industrial competitiveness.Building on EIT RawMaterials’ successful leadership of the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) and development of a pipeline of strategic, high-potential projects, the new call will invest up to €2.5m per project into innovative extraction, processing and recycling projects with strategic potential for Europe. The investments will strategically focus on accelerating projects to achieve key development milestones and innovation adoption, supporting the EU’s strategic objectives under the Critical Raw Materials Act to diversify supply sources and increase recycling and circularity.Notes to the editor:EIT RawMaterials invites applications across two segments:Booster: Start-ups, Scale-Ups, and SMEsFocused on innovation in raw and advanced materials, such as:Exploration, resource assessment, and mining in challenging environmentsRecycling and optimisation for end-of-life productsSubstitution of critical or toxic materialsCircular economy solutions through product and service designERMA: Advanced extraction (mining), processing, and recycling projectsFocused on projects with significant potential impact in line with EU strategic projects, including:Open to recognized EU Strategic Projects or approved as ERMA-supported (at the time of funding)Projects with the potential to expand or diversify Europe’s critical raw materials supply and incorporating innovative approaches in extraction,processing, or recyclingFunding is provided through an open application process with multiple cut-off dates throughout 2025. The final cutoff in 2025 is 8 September.Read full details of the call here: EIT RawMaterials ERMA Booster Call Website Read EIT RawMaterials Call for European Innovation Investment here: Position on Framework Programme 10Media ContactEIT RawMaterialsElisabeth IppelCommunications Managerelisabeth.ippel@eitrawmaterials.euAbout EIT RawMaterialsEIT RawMaterials is the largest and most active raw materials knowledge and innovation network globally, comprising over 300 partner organisations across the entire raw materials value chain. EIT RawMaterials demonstrates its dedication to advancing and supporting a circular economy in Europe by fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable practices. Mandated by the European Commission, EIT RawMaterials leads the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), which includes more than 750 members and an advanced project pipeline of over 40 projects, representing an investment potential of more than €25 billion.Since its founding, EIT RawMaterials has deployed over €600m in direct strategic funding to support more than 800 projects and start-ups. These initiatives, including ERMA projects, have leveraged additional funding of €5 billion from external sources, creating a cumulative impact of more than €5.5 billion in critical and strategic raw materials projects, technologies, and programmes across Europe and beyond.Supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, EIT RawMaterials was established in 2015 to advance Europe’s transition to a sustainable economy. Its mission is to secure a sustainable supply of raw materials for Europe, close material loops, and design innovative product solutions, with the goal to position raw materials as a strategic strength for Europe through innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.Learn more at www.eitrawmaterials.eu.

