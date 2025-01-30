ATTENTION 2025-2026 Draw Applicants

The Department of Game and Fish strongly recommends that all draw applicants for 2025-26 hunts verify their contact information and provide a valid e-mail address and phone number in their online licensing system account.

Please contact the Department at 888-248-6866 if you need assistance updating or creating your account.

White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) and Fort Bliss:

WSMR and Fort Bliss use the contact information you provide in your account to communicate specific hunt information necessary if you are successful, including payment of the mandatory access fee.

Don’t miss out on a potential once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity because we can’t contact you!!!

The Department strongly recommends that you DO NOT wait until the last minute to provide your documents. Due to the influx of draw applications at the end of the application period, the Department cannot guarantee that your documents will be entered into the system if they are submitted after March 14, 2025.

The Department further strongly recommends that hunters who plan to apply for 2025-2026 draw hunts requiring mobility-impaired (MI) certification or proof of military/veteran status submit their documentation ASAP to ensure they qualify for special hunt opportunities.

Mobility Impaired Certification (form online)

This form must be signed by the applicant’s physician and attest that one or more of the mobility-impaired conditions apply.

Military-Only or Resident Veteran

Current proof of service/eligibility must be provided to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish prior to applying for any military-only hunts, resident veteran hunts or Fort Bliss resident status hunts. You will not be able to see or apply for these hunts until you have provided documentation of service to the Department, and verification has been entered into the system.

Please email questions, completed mobility-impaired certification form or military documentation to special.hunts@dgf.nm.gov.