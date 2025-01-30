DAF Safety Announces Next Generation Safety Reporting

The next iteration of digital safety reporting is here with the release of the new SAFEREP App. SAFEREP is the Department of the Air Force’s only completely digital safety reporting tool supporting all disciplines and areas around base, with dedicated reporting features for workplace, traffic, industrial, flight, weapons, and space safety. Replacing the Airman Safety App, SAFEREP reflects a broader reporting capability that encompasses more functional areas and other military services.

SAFEREP will allow users to submit more than just hazards. Users from every career field will be able to voluntarily submit workplace and installation hazards, unintentional errors, and supervisor’s mishap reporting. Aviation-specific reports are also available to aircrew and maintainers. SAFEREP will also break out the different operational disciplines to provide a clear distinction between avenues of reporting. All data is passed to the appropriate major command or down to the installation, and resources can be allocated to resolve issues.

“Anyone can use SAFEREP, regardless of rank, pay grade, uniformed or civilian status, or occupational specialty,” said Jason Wollard, SAFEREP program manager. “If an Airman or Guardian thinks the issue could cause damage, injury, illness, result in a serious incident, or an accident, then they should use the app to report the concern to their safety office. They should also let their supervisor know as soon as possible, especially if they were involved in an accident or were injured.”

All SAFEREP users will be able to quickly and easily tell Safety about issues in the dorms, at work, or anywhere on base. Dangerous conditions, near misses, and cultural issues that could lead to an accident can all be reported using the App. Addressing these issues and learning from mistakes helps prevent injury and damage, while also creating a better work culture and environment.

Aircrew, including maintainers, aerial port workers, and airfield operations, can report hazards related to in-flight operations, maintenance operations, or issues on the ramp. Additionally, aviation-specific reporting options including Aviation Safety Action Program reports, and other required safety reports such as hazardous air traffic reports, wildlife strikes, unusual occurrence or in-flight emergency reports. Serious aviation hazards, near misses, and aviation ASAPs provided to SAFEREP are posted to the SAFEREP display to enable community-wide visibility on the issue.

“Safety professionals are experts in their work areas and know what ‘right’ looks like,” said Wollard. “However, Safety can’t be everywhere, all at once, all of the time. SAFEREP allows Airmen and Guardians to inform Safety about hazardous conditions or cultural issues that concern them.”

Reporting in SAFEREP is simple. Users can either download the app or go to the SAFEREP website. Once there, users will select their service, the type of report being submitted, and then the app will guide users through the rest. Submissions to SAFEREP can also be made while TDY to report concerns to the local safety office. Users also have the option to submit a report anonymously.

“SAFEREP is the DAF’s premiere safety digital reporting tool,” said Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette, DAF chief of safety and AFSEC commander. “It empowers Airmen and Guardians to speak up about issues they see and mitigate risks before they cause a mishap. By preventing mishaps before they happen, we increase our readiness and create more lethal Air and Space Forces.”

If users already have the Airman Safety App downloaded, they will not need to download a new app as SAFEREP will automatically update. If users are not online, or not connected to the internet, SAFEREP will store up to 100 draft reports until connected to the internet to complete the submission. Temporarily, the Airman Safety App website will redirect users to SAFEREP but the Airman Safety app will be fully discontinued at a later date.

For more information on how SAFEREP reporting works, go to https://www.safety.af.mil/home/saferep

To make a report, access the SAFEREP website at https://saferep.safety.af.mil, or download the SAFEREP App from your app store.