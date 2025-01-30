Maven Collective Marketing Celebrates a 191% Surge in Qualified Leads with Web Excellence Marketing Effectiveness Award

Maven Collective Marketing Wins 2024 Web Excellence Marketing Effectiveness Award

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a leader in B2B digital marketing for Microsoft Partners, has been awarded the 2024 Web Excellence Marketing Effectiveness Award. This accolade comes in recognition of the agency’s transformative rebranding and digital overhaul for Klarinet Solutions, which resulted in a staggering 191% increase in qualified leads and a 312% boost in conversion rates within just 90 days of the website’s relaunch.

The award-winning project involved a complete revamp of Klarinet Solutions' brand identity and digital footprint, centered around the new tagline, “Elevate Your Workplace.” Maven Collective spearheaded the rebranding, optimizing the website to enhance user experience and effectively highlight Klarinet's proprietary Elevated Success Framework, setting them apart in the marketplace.

“These impressive results underscore our commitment to driving substantial business growth for our clients,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. “As Linda Amaro, Klarinet’s CAO stated, our partnership has brought peace of mind to their Executive Team, making it a

win-win!"

In addition to the Marketing Effectiveness Award, Maven Collective Marketing also clinched the MarCom Platinum Award for Strategic Rebranding Excellence for the Klarinet project, affirming the exceptional quality and effectiveness of their work.

For more information on Maven Collective Marketing’s award-winning services, visit mavencollectivemarketing.com.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that specializes in delivering measurable outcomes for global SaaS and software service providers, particularly Microsoft Partners. Recognized as a MarCom Platinum Award Winner for Strategic Rebranding Excellence and PR Daily's B2B Agency of the Year, Maven Collective offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including branding, SEO, content development, website design and development, paid advertising, and event marketing. With deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, the agency serves as the exclusive Content Development Services Provider for MSDynamics World. Renowned for setting industry standards and building strong client relationships, Maven Collective continues to be recognized by industry leaders like Clutch, Netty, and Summit Creative.

