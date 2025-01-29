City announces adjustment to February yard waste collection schedule

The City of Lawrence is adjusting its yard waste collection schedule in February to better allocate resources and maintain high levels of service for our community. This February, yard waste collection will take place only on the weeks of February 10 and February 24, with no service the weeks of February 3 and February 17.

This change is a proactive measure to enhance operational efficiency and ensure our crews can focus on essential services during these winter months. With recent inclement weather and the challenges it has brought, reallocating resources from yard waste collection will allow our teams to continue providing reliable solid waste and recycling services while also addressing areas that still require attention after recent storms.

Why the Change?

During the winter season, the demand for yard waste collection significantly decreases. Adjusting to an every-other-week schedule allows us to optimize our efforts without compromising service quality. This updated schedule will provide adequate collection for the amount of yard waste typically generated during the colder months while enabling us to focus on core services and ensure all residents receive the best possible support.

What You Need to Know:

Yard waste will be collected the weeks of February 10 and February 24.

No yard waste collection will occur the weeks of February 3 and February 17.

Regular trash and recycling services will continue as scheduled.

Residents are encouraged to set out their yard waste on the designated collection weeks.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and flexibility as we work to keep our city running smoothly. These temporary adjustments help us respond effectively to weather-related challenges while ensuring our services remain reliable and efficient.

For more information about solid waste services and collection schedules, visit lawrenceks.org/swm or follow the City of Lawrence on social media for updates.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

