Prime Minister announces a change to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians

CANADA, January 29 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians:

Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, will serve as Chair of the Committee.

Ms. Lattanzio has been a member of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians since 2022. She replaces the Honourable David J. McGuinty, who had been Chair since the Committee’s launch in 2017 and was recently appointed as Minister of Public Safety.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians follows a non-partisan approach to review national security and intelligence activities carried out across the Government of Canada, including by the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. The reports, which include findings and recommendations, are then tabled by the Prime Minister in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Quick Facts

Under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, a Minister of the Crown, a Minister of State, or a Parliamentary Secretary cannot serve as a member of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

With this change, the members of the Committee are: Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal (Chair) Stéphane Bergeron, Bloc Québécois Don Davies, NDP The Honourable Patricia (Pat) Duncan, Senate The Honourable Marty Klyne, Senate Rob Morrison, Conservative Alex Ruff, M.S.C., C.D., Conservative Brenda Shanahan, Liberal

The Committee was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2017. It is dissolved when a general election is called and Parliament is dissolved. New members are appointed within 60 days of a new Parliament opening.

Since its launch, the Committee has produced a number of comprehensive reports on issues ranging from foreign interference, to cyber threats, to diversity and inclusion within the security and intelligence community.

The Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians assists the Committee in fulfilling its review mandate.

