Landscaper Expands Services to Short Hills, New Providence, and Millburn

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RF Landscape Construction, a leading landscaping company with over 26 years of experience, proudly announced the expansion of its services to the towns of Short Hills, Millburn, and New Providence, NJ. The company has earned an outstanding reputation among NJ homeowners for its exceptional customer service and top-quality landscaping solutions.

RF Landscape Construction, known for its specialization in yard drainage systems, hardscaping, and planting, is excited to bring its expertise to even more communities. Its team of skilled professionals offers customized solutions tailored to individual homeowner preferences, aesthetics, and budgets.

Yard Drainage System Design and Installation

RF Landscape Construction's yard drainage experts are adept at designing and installing yard drainage solutions customized to the characteristics of any property. Depending on project requirements, the company’s yard drainage solutions may include the installation of plastic drain boxes, cap surface drains, and concrete catch basins combined with underground PVC drainage pipes to redirect water flow to lower elevations. Other options include well pumps, dry wells, and outdoor sump pumps to remove excess water from below the surface. Waterproof coatings and protective boards may be used to prevent moisture build-up on exterior structures. RF Landscape Construction's comprehensive approach protects the inside and outside of properties in Short Hills, Millburn, and New Providence. With their specialized knowledge of yard drainage systems, hardscaping, and planting, RF Landscape Construction can transform any property into a cherished outdoor living space.

Hardscaping: Retaining Walls, Patios, and More!

In addition to designing and installing effective yard drainage systems, RF Landscape Construction's services include hardscaping projects such as the design and installation of patios, walkways, driveways, retaining walls, decorative walls, fire pits, and more. The hardscaping experts assist clients in choosing the perfect materials and designs to complement their home’s style and fit their budget. The company also provides paver maintenance services to keep pavers in top condition, including power washing, deweeding, lifting and resetting sunken pavers, and applying stabilizer sand. RF Landscape Construction offers restoration and repair services to rejuvenate older or damaged pavers, including applying paver sealer for a seamless and elegant look. Paver maintenance enhances the aesthetic appeal of the outdoor space and ensures safety by fixing any uneven surfaces that can be potential walking hazards.

Garden Design and Planting

RF Landscape Construction also offers professional flower, tree, and shrub selection and planting, with garden designs tailored to each property's unique characteristics. The experienced team is adept at selecting and grouping new plants, shrubs, flowers, and trees to enhance any property's overall look and feel. The landscaping team’s expertise enables it to carefully assess the sun exposure, soil conditions, water availability, and potential pest problems on a property before recommending plant options that align with the client's budget and preferences. Every client is presented with various options, including deer-resistant and shade-tolerant plants, based on their property’s characteristics. RF Landscape Construction takes pride in its quality process, which involves removing existing greenery, clearing the space, and customizing garden landscaping. RF Landscape Construction guarantees that its expert landscapers will bring the client's vision to life by perfectly combining plant size, height, and color in an environmentally friendly manner.

Accurate Estimate Guarantee on Full Range Landscaping Services

Homeowners in Short Hills, Millburn, and New Providence can take advantage of all of RF Landscape Construction’s expert services, including landscape design, tree trimming and shrub pruning, mulching, hardscaping, yard drainage, basement waterproofing, planting, Fall and Spring yard cleanup, snow plowing and shoveling, pond installation, and more. RF Landscape Construction provides an accurate estimate guarantee, which ensures full disclosure of services and materials, detailed itemization of materials and labor, and no unanswered questions or open-ended estimates.

To rejuvenate any property with custom landscaping solutions, visit RF Landscape Construction's website to request a free estimate. With over two decades of experience in the industry, RF Landscape Construction is dedicated to beautifying yards in unexpected ways.

