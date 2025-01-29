Submit Release
Bassett Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

BASSETT, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its fourth quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Q4 Consolidated Business Highlights: [FY 24 vs. FY 23, unless otherwise specified]

  • Revenues decreased 11%.
  • Operating income of $0.9 million, which included a $1.0 million charge related to the realization of cumulative translation losses associated with the wind-down of Noa Home Inc. and a $0.4 million restructuring charge for previously announced workforce reductions.
  • Gross margin of 56.6%, driven primarily by improved margins in the wholesale segment.
  • Recorded a $2.6 million tax benefit related to the capital loss associated with our cumulative investment in Noa Home Inc. in 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 vs. a loss of $0.47.
  • Generated $6.4 million of operating cash flow.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Overview
(Dollars in millions)

  Sales   Operating Income (Loss)
  4th Qtr   Dollar %   4th Qtr % of   4th Qtr % of
  2024   2023   Change Change     2024   Sales     2023   Sales
Consolidated (1) $ 84.3 $ 94.7   $ (10.4 ) -11.0 %   $ 0.9   1.1 %   $ (4.5 ) -4.8 %
                       
Wholesale $ 52.3 $ 60.6   $ (8.3 ) -13.7 %   $ 8.5   16.3 %   $ 8.4   13.9 %
                       
Retail $ 53.1 $ 57.9   $ (4.8 ) -8.3 %   $ 0.1   0.2 %   $ 0.2   0.3 %
                       
Corporate & Other (2) $ 1.0 $ 1.8   $ (0.8 ) -44.4 %   $ (7.0 ) N/A   $ (7.8 ) N/A
                       
(1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations as well as a a $1.0 million charge for the realization of cumulative translation losses and a $0.4 million restructuring charge which are not allocated to our segment operating results.
See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income.  
                             
(2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.
                         

"The steps we took in our restructuring plan helped right-size our business and we returned to profitability in the fourth quarter," said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered strong consolidated gross margins and $0.38 in diluted earnings per share. Our team remains focused on operating efficiency, leveraging our cost structure and running a leaner business. We're driving newness and innovation into Bassett's product lines, e-commerce and marketing to deliver price and value for customers. We are well-positioned for the eventual housing industry turnaround and will focus on growth and productivity until it does."

Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on January 30, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4t38wrd6. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality home furnishings. With 87 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett leverages its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has more than 700 traditional wholesale accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.bassettfurniture.com/. (BSET-E)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Contacts:
J. Michael Daniel
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(276) 629-6614 – Investors
mdaniel@bassettfurniture.com

Peter D. Morrison
Vice President of Communications
(276) 629-6450 – Media

Table 1  
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited  
(In thousands, except for per share data)  
                         
                         
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended*  
  November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023   November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023  
  Amount Percent of
Net Sales		   Amount Percent of
Net Sales		   Amount Percent of
Net Sales		   Amount Percent of
Net Sales		  
                         
Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 84,340   100.0%   $ 94,702   100.0%   $ 329,923   100.0%   $ 390,136   100.0%  
Cost of furniture and accessories sold   36,645   43.4%     43,288   45.7%     150,508   45.6%     183,648   47.1%  
     Gross profit   47,695   56.6%     51,414   54.3%     179,415   54.4%     206,488   52.9%  
                         
Selling, general and administrative expenses   45,386   53.8%     50,518   53.3%     187,527   56.8%     205,227   52.6%  
Asset impairment charges   -   0.0%     -   0.0%     5,515   1.7%        
Loss on contract abandonment   -   0.0%     -   0.0%     1,240   0.4%     -   0.0%  
Loss upon realization of cumulative translation adjustment   962   1.1%     -   0.0%     962   0.3%     -   0.0%  
Restructuring charges   440   0.5%           440   0.1%        
Goodwill impairment charge   -   0.0%     5,409   5.7%     -   0.0%     5,409   1.4%  
Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration   -   0.0%     -   0.0%     -   0.0%     1,013   2.1%  
   Income (loss) from operations   907   1.1%     (4,513 ) -4.8%     (16,269 ) -4.9%     (3,135 ) -0.8%  
                         
Interest income   598   0.7%     883   0.9%     2,673   0.8%     2,528   0.6%  
Other loss, net   (285 ) -0.3%     (500 ) -0.5%     (774 ) -0.2%     (1,881 ) -0.5%  
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,220   1.4%     (4,130 ) -4.4%     (14,370 ) -4.4%     (2,488 ) -0.6%  
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)   (1,984 ) -2.4%     (28 ) -0.0%     (4,675 ) -1.4%     683   0.2%  
Net income (loss)   3,204   3.8%     (4,102 ) -4.3%     (9,695 ) -2.9%     (3,171 ) -0.8%  
                         
                         
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.38       $ (0.47 )     $ (1.11 )     $ (0.36 )    
                         
*53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.                      


Table 2
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
    (Unaudited)    
Assets   November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023
Current assets        
    Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,551   $ 52,407
    Short-term investments     20,360     17,775
    Accounts receivable, net     13,181     13,736
    Inventories, net     54,965     62,982
    Recoverable income taxes     4,240     2,574
    Other current assets     9,242     8,480
Total current assets     141,539     157,954
         
Property and equipment, net     77,047     83,981
         
Other long-term assets        
    Deferred income taxes, net     6,867     4,645
    Goodwill and other intangible assets     14,185     16,067
    Right of use assets under operating leases     93,624     100,888
    Other     7,908     6,889
Total long-term assets     122,584     128,489
Total assets   $ 341,170   $ 370,424
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
    Accounts payable   $ 13,303   $ 16,338
    Accrued compensation and benefits     6,898     8,934
    Customer deposits     25,742     22,788
    Current portion of operating lease obligations     18,050     18,827
    Other accrued expenses     9,410     11,003
Total current liabilities     73,403     77,890
         
Long-term liabilities        
    Post employment benefit obligations     10,882     10,207
    Long-term portion of operating lease obligations     88,395     97,357
    Other long-term liabilities     1,163     1,529
Total long-term liabilities     100,440     109,093
         
Stockholders’ equity        
     Common stock     43,681     43,842
     Retained earnings     122,847     139,354
     Additional paid-in-capital     6     93
     Accumulated other comprehensive income     793     152
Total stockholders' equity     167,327     183,441
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 341,170   $ 370,424


Table 3
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited
(In thousands)
         
    Year Ended*
    November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023
Operating activities:        
Net income (loss)   $ (9,695 )   $ (3,171 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     9,918       10,141  
Non-cash asset impairment charges     5,515       -  
Non-cash goodwill impairment charges     -       5,409  
Net loss on sale of property and equipment     7       5  
Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration     -       (1,013 )
Inventory valuation charges     5,001       4,626  
Deferred income taxes     (2,442 )     831  
Other, net     2,277       2,031  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable     555       4,102  
Inventories     3,016       17,869  
Other current and long-term assets     (2,427 )     1,773  
Right of use assets under operating leases     17,254       18,680  
Customer deposits     2,954       (13,175 )
Accounts payable and other liabilities     (7,246 )     (9,188 )
Obligations under operating leases     (20,637 )     (20,196 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     4,050       18,724  
         
Investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment     (5,211 )     (17,489 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     -       500  
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net     -       1,000  
Investment in certificates of deposit     (2,585 )     (60 )
Other     (972 )     (1,714 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (8,768 )     (17,763 )
         
Financing activities:        
Cash dividends     (6,654 )     (5,982 )
Other issuance of common stock     371       318  
Repurchases of common stock     (1,420 )     (4,176 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (161 )     (109 )
Repayments of finance lease obligations     (253 )     (278 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,117 )     (10,227 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (21 )     48  
Change in cash and cash equivalents     (12,856 )     (9,218 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period     52,407       61,625  
         
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period   $ 39,551     $ 52,407  
         
         
*53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.        


Table 4  
BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Segment Information - unaudited  
(In thousands)  
                   
    Quarter Ended   Year Ended*    
    November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023   November 30, 2024   November 25, 2023  
Sales Revenue                  
Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories   $ 52,324   $ 60,593   $ 207,462   $ 248,911  
Less: Sales to retail segment   (22,054)   (25,587)   (87,021)   (103,519)  
Wholesale sales to external customers   30,270   35,006   120,441   145,392  
Retail sales of furniture and accessories   53,085   57,936   204,563   235,940  
Corporate & Other - Noa Home (1)   985   1,760   4,919   8,804  
Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories   $ 84,340   $ 94,702   $ 329,923   $ 390,136  
                   
                   
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes                  
Income (Loss) from Operations                  
Wholesale   $ 8,471   $ 8,360   $ 25,357   $ 30,699  
Retail   70   215   (6,604)   (536)  
Net expenses - Corporate and other (1)   (6,956)   (7,786)   (28,456)   (29,926)  
Inter-company elimination   724   107   1,591   1,024  
Asset impairment charges   -   -   (5,515)   -  
Loss on contract abandonment   -   -   (1,240)   -  
Loss upon realization of cumulative translation adjustment (962)   -   (962)   -  
Restructuring charges   (440)   -   (440)   -  
Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration   -   -   -   1,013  
Goodwill impairment charge   -   (5,409)   -   (5,409)  
Consolidated income (loss) from operations   907   (4,513)   (16,269)   (3,135)  
                   
Interest income   598   883   2,673   2,528  
Other loss, net   (285)   (500)   (774)   (1,881)  
Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes   $ 1,220   $ (4,130)   $ (14,370)   $ (2,488)  
                   
                   
*53 weeks in fiscal 2024 versus 52 weeks in fiscal 2023.                  
                   
(1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.              
                  
                   



