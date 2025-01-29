Parkway International Capital Group Funds $17.5 Million Senior Living Refinance

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkway International Capital Group (PIC Group) has successfully closed a $17.5 million refinance loan for a premier senior living development in Henderson, Nevada, demonstrating its expertise in large-scale, customized financing solutions.

Why the Borrower Chose PIC Group

The borrower, a leading healthcare and senior living developer with over $500 million in completed projects, selected PIC Group for its:

* Industry Expertise: Proven success in senior living financing

* Efficient Execution: Closing within 20 days

* Tailored Solutions: Structuring that delivered cost savings and flexibility

Addressing Growing Market Demand

The project, a 150-unit senior living community with independent living, assisted living, and memory care services, meets rising demand in Henderson, where the senior population continues to grow. This aligns with a projected 44% increase in demand for senior housing by 2030 (NIC data).

Financial Highlights

* Loan Amount: $17.5 million

* Loan Term: 36 Months, up to 5 years amortization

* Interest Rate: Fixed at 8.98%

* Loan-to-Value (LTV): 75%, ensuring liquidity and equity balance

The refinance reduced the borrower’s annual debt service by $450,000 and provided capital for future projects.

About Parkway International Capital Group

PIC Group specializes in innovative commercial financing for high-value projects, partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions and exceptional results.

